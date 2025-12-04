Giveon performs at the Uber x OpenTable Art of the Reservation Launch Event in Miami
The Art of the Reservation: Inside Uber and OpenTable’s Immersive “Speakeatsy” During Miami Art Week

A Culinary-Meets-Cultural Fête at Pauline at The Shelborne Celebrating the Launch of Dine Out
Last night in Miami Beach, Uber and OpenTable hosted “The Art of the Reservation,” a transportive evening that blended performance, gastronomy, and design into one seamless experience. The event marked the debut of Dine Out, a new feature within the Uber Eats app that allows diners to discover in-person restaurant deals, secure reservations, and plan their ride all in one place. As someone who covers Miami’s luxury hospitality and culinary landscape year-round, I arrived curious. I left impressed.

A New Spin on Miami’s Immersive Culinary Scene

Held at Pauline at The Shelborne by Proper, one of Miami Beach’s freshest arrivals, the evening felt like a study in how food and art can heighten one another. The concept was multi-sensory, and the execution delivered on every level. The space unfolded like a gallery where each installation was edible, interactive, or both.

The first visual statement came from the raw bar, staged on a bed of ice and framed by two striking ice sculptures shaped as hands holding forks. Between them sat platters of gleaming seafood: chilled, pristine, and presented with an artistic flourish. Nearby, I found a butter sculpture that stopped guests in their tracks. Crafted entirely from butter and paired with baskets of breads and salts, it invited guests to carve off their own bite. I took a knife, shaved a smooth layer from the sculpture, and spread it across warm, soft bread. It was equal parts playful and indulgent.

Food Stations That Felt Like Installations

The pastas alone could have been their own exhibit. A trio of dishes, butternut squash ravioli, truffle pasta, and squid ink linguini, were plated à la minute. Each twirl of noodles hit the fork with a freshness that only comes from watching a chef build your dish right in front of you.

Two bars kept the creativity flowing. Guests could select a base cocktail, then customize it with matcha or strawberry foam, adding a soft, aromatic topping that felt almost whimsical. Another station offered edible paints for decorating your glass, along with an assortment of garnishes to finish the drink your way.

And the passed bites never stopped circulating. Tuna tartare, mini truffle sandwiches, and a rotation of small, flavorful creations made sure no one was left searching for something to snack on. The food found you, not the other way around.

A Performance That Felt Personal

The highlight came when GIVĒON, the Grammy-nominated artist, stepped onto the stage for an intimate set. His voice filled the room with a smooth, emotional tone, and hearing him perform favorites, including “Heartbreak Anniversary,” brought the crowd tightly together. When the DJ took over, the energy shifted into celebration mode, but the warmth of his performance lingered.

A Guest List Reflecting Modern Culture

The scene drew an impressive mix of cultural figures including Lori Harvey, Antoni Porowski, Tinx, Pepe Garcia, Juliette Porter, Dale Moss, Larsen Thompson, Mia Moretti, Angel McCoughtry, and Ally Lewber, among others. Their presence added to the atmosphere, but the experience itself held the spotlight.

Dessert, Designed

Toward the end of the night, a dessert station appeared like a final note in a well-choreographed performance. A chef assembled key lime pie ice cream bars to order, layering tart citrus and cool cream in a way that felt very Miami. Additional passed desserts floated throughout the crowd, a sweet conclusion to an evening grounded in indulgence.

A Launch That Matched Its Mission

This “speakeatsy” captured exactly what Uber and OpenTable set out to celebrate: discovery, convenience, and the pleasure of dining out. The night served as both a party and a preview of what Dine Out aims to streamline for diners who want a seamless way to explore Miami’s dining scene.

As I left Pauline at The Shelborne, the takeaway felt clear. In a city where food and culture intertwine constantly, Dine Out is positioning itself as the tool that makes spontaneous plans and coveted reservations easier. And if last night’s event is any indication, convenience can absolutely come with style.
