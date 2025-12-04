The Art of the Reservation: Inside Uber and OpenTable’s Immersive “Speakeatsy” During Miami Art Week

The first visual statement came from the raw bar, staged on a bed of ice and framed by two striking ice sculptures shaped as hands holding forks. Between them sat platters of gleaming seafood: chilled, pristine, and presented with an artistic flourish. Nearby, I found a butter sculpture that stopped guests in their tracks. Crafted entirely from butter and paired with baskets of breads and salts, it invited guests to carve off their own bite. I took a knife, shaved a smooth layer from the sculpture, and spread it across warm, soft bread. It was equal parts playful and indulgent.