Inside Andaz Miami Beach’s Art Week Debut: A Sculptural Cocktail Preview That Set the Tone for Basel 2025

A First-Person Look at the Private Unveiling by WE ARE ONA’s Luca Pronzato and Designer Sabine Marcelis, Hosted with José Andrés and Powered by SolidNature’s Material Innovation
A Creative Opening to Miami Art Week 2025

Stepping onto Vista Terrace at Andaz Miami Beach on December 1, I immediately felt the shift in rhythm that always signals the true beginning of Art Week. The hotel, which is celebrating its first Art Basel Miami Beach activation, chose to introduce itself to the cultural crowd with a private cocktail preview that brought together chef-visionary Luca Pronzato of WE ARE ONA, designer Sabine Marcelis, and the team at SolidNature. The collaboration sets the stage for a four-day immersive dining experience that runs through December 4, and the preview hinted at how thoughtfully this project had been conceived.

Guests mingle during the private cocktail preview at Andaz Miami Beach
Sculptural dining installation by Sabine Marcelis set on Vista Terrace
Chef carving Cinco Jotas jamón during Andaz Miami Beach event

A Sculptural Setting by Sabine Marcelis

Vista Terrace, already known for its direct ocean views, had been reshaped by Marcelis’ material-driven sensibility. A seven-meter travertine dining table extended across the space, anchoring the installation with a grounding presence. Nearby, a sculptural bar crafted with SolidNature featured fused stone and color-treated glass. The palette shifted subtly as the light changed, giving the work a quiet theatricality. Bocci’s soft, atmospheric lighting threaded through the room, heightening the interplay between the surfaces and the surrounding architecture.

As guests filtered in, the terrace took on the energy of a studio visit and a cocktail reception at once, with each element revealing Marcelis’ continuation of her Beyond The Surface explorations.

Artist Sabine Marcelis in front of her installation at Andaz Miami Beach’s Art Week debut
Artist Sabine Marcelis in front of her installation at Andaz Miami Beach’s Art Week debutPhoto Credit: Madison McGaw / BFA.com

A Crowd That Reflects Miami Art Week’s Cultural Crossroads

José Andrés, Luca Pronzato, and Sabine Marcelis stood at the center of the evening, welcoming a guest list that read like a snapshot of Miami’s creative and social landscape. Emilio Estefan, Chaucey Bell, Claudia Vergara, Victoria Vesce, Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, Vanessa Torres, Bethan Laura Woods, Nadime Castellano, and Taylor Stoddard were among those who moved through the terrace, pausing to take in the installation and connect with its makers.

The mix of designers, tastemakers, and cultural figures brought a sense of intimacy and curiosity to the preview. Conversations moved easily between design processes, culinary philosophy, and how this collaboration positions Andaz Miami Beach within the Art Week ecosystem.

Guests at the Andaz Miami Beach Art Week private cocktail preview
Guests at the Andaz Miami Beach Art Week private cocktail preview
Guests at the Andaz Miami Beach Art Week private cocktail preview

A Culinary Preview by the José Andrés Group

In true José Andrés fashion, the passed bites balanced culinary craftsmanship with approachability. Caviar cones circulated alongside chicken croquetas, serrano ham, oysters, and petite grilled cheese bites. Champagne and cocktails set a celebratory tone, giving the evening the ease of a seaside gathering even as the installation introduced layers of sculpture and precision.

José Andrés and Emilio Estefan at Andaz Miami Beach’s Art Week preview
José Andrés and Emilio Estefan at Andaz Miami Beach’s Art Week previewPhoto Credit: Madison McGaw / BFA.com

Each bite hinted at the full dining experience debuting to the public on December 2, where the José Andrés Group presents a menu inspired by Aguasal’s Mediterranean-meets-Miami perspective.

Close-up of chef preparing thin jamón slices at Andaz Miami Beach
Thin jamón slices arranged by the chef at the Andaz Miami Beach Art Week previewPhoto Credit: Madison McGaw / BFA.com
Sculptural stone tables lit on Vista Terrace at Andaz Miami Beach
The Upcoming Dining Experience

Beginning December 2, guests can step inside Marcelis’ installation for a seated lunch or dinner that blends design, gastronomy, and narrative. The menu reflects WE ARE ONA’s approach to weaving creativity into shared meals and includes:

Menu Highlights

  • Cobia “Pastrami” Crudo with coastal rub, melon, mustard vinaigrette

  • Spanish Octopus with hazelnut emulsion

  • Braised Short Rib with truffled potato purée

House of Suntory Pairings

  • Astoria Sour with Toki Whisky, oloroso, mavrodaphne, lemon, and a red wine float

  • Mélissa featuring Roku gin, calvados, lemon, honey, and orange blossom

  • Anatolia with Haku Vodka, aperol, strawberry, grapefruit, lime, and vanilla

The partnership between WE ARE ONA, Marcelis, and SolidNature brings together global creative talent in a format that feels distinctly suited to Miami Art Week: contemporary, layered, and ready to challenge traditional boundaries between dining and design.

Server presenting chicken croquetas at Andaz preview
Endive bites with cheese and almonds at cocktail preview
Caviar bites served at Andaz Miami Beach preview

Experience Details for the Public

Six-Course Dinner

7:30 PM, 8:00 PM, 8:30 PM
Price: $295

Four-Course Lunch

12:30 PM, 1:00 PM, 1:30 PM
Price: $195

Closing Thoughts

Floral display at Andaz Miami Beach Art Week preview
Floral arrangement displayed at the Andaz Miami Beach Art Week previewPhoto Credit: Madison McGaw / BFA.com

As the sky shifted into early evening and the installation glowed softly against the coastline, it became clear that Andaz Miami Beach had introduced itself to Art Basel with confidence and intention. This preview offered a rare mix of design innovation, culinary excellence, and cultural energy, setting a promising tone for the days ahead. The hotel’s first Art Week activation is more than a debut; it signals a new player in Miami’s creative landscape that understands the city’s appetite for experiences that bring art, food, and storytelling into the same conversation.

Sculptural stone tables lit on Vista Terrace at Andaz Miami Beach
