Inside Andaz Miami Beach’s Art Week Debut: A Sculptural Cocktail Preview That Set the Tone for Basel 2025

Stepping onto Vista Terrace at Andaz Miami Beach on December 1, I immediately felt the shift in rhythm that always signals the true beginning of Art Week. The hotel, which is celebrating its first Art Basel Miami Beach activation, chose to introduce itself to the cultural crowd with a private cocktail preview that brought together chef-visionary Luca Pronzato of WE ARE ONA, designer Sabine Marcelis, and the team at SolidNature. The collaboration sets the stage for a four-day immersive dining experience that runs through December 4, and the preview hinted at how thoughtfully this project had been conceived.