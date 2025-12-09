SirDavis American Whisky Debuts a Holiday Pop-Up at The Oculus with Tastings, Craft Storytelling, and Cowboy Carter Magic
A New Holiday Ritual Arrives at The Oculus
New York’s holiday calendar is famously packed, yet this season brings an experience with a different kind of star power. SirDavis American Whisky, founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, is hosting its first-ever holiday pop-up at The Oculus. Titled A Signature Pour: The SirDavis Holiday Experience, the two-day activation invites guests to explore the brand’s craftsmanship, sample limited pours, and step briefly into the world shaped by the Cowboy Carter era.
Reservations are now open, offering guests early access to secure a spot before the event’s December 12–13 debut.
What to Expect at A Signature Pour
The pop-up blends whisky education, sensory tasting, and playful fan engagement, all set within one of New York’s most architecturally striking public spaces.
SirDavis Tasting Experience
Guests will be able to sample SirDavis neat or try it incorporated into a signature cocktail. The tasting serves as both introduction and celebration of the whisky’s profile, giving attendees a chance to understand its character through guided sips.
Craft, Storytelling, and Brand Exploration
The activation also opens a window into the origins of SirDavis. Through curated displays, visitors can explore the brand’s story, artistic influences, and the craft that defines its production. The goal is to allow guests to get closer to the spirit behind the bottle.
Cowboy Carter Tour Robot Appearance
A standout moment of the pop-up is the chance to film a video with the iconic robot featured in the Cowboy Carter Tour. This element brings a bit of Beyoncé’s touring mythology into the holiday setting, offering a playful bridge between music, design, and whisky culture.
Limited-Edition Keepsakes
Attendees will take home a horse medallion pin created for the experience, adding a collectible touch that aligns with the brand’s aesthetic.
Bottle Personalization
Guests can personalize a SirDavis bottle with a monogrammed leather neck tag. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own SirDavis bottle or purchase one before arrival through a listed retailer. This customization element turns the whisky into a gift-ready piece, ideal for holiday gifting or personal collecting.
Event Details and How to Reserve
A Signature Pour: The SirDavis Holiday Experience runs:
Friday, December 12
3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 13
2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Reservations must be pre-booked online. Time slots are limited, emphasizing the exclusivity of this first-ever SirDavis seasonal activation.
Closing Thoughts
SirDavis’ debut holiday pop-up merges artistry, music culture, and whisky appreciation in a way that feels distinctly of-the-moment for New York. By pairing thoughtful tastings with immersive branding and Cowboy Carter references, the activation introduces SirDavis to holiday shoppers and whisky fans through a polished, memorable experience. It marks the brand’s first step into seasonal programming and hints at a future where SirDavis becomes part of the city’s holiday tradition.
