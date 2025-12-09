SirDavis American Whisky Debuts a Holiday Pop-Up at The Oculus with Tastings, Craft Storytelling, and Cowboy Carter Magic

New York’s holiday calendar is famously packed, yet this season brings an experience with a different kind of star power. SirDavis American Whisky, founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, is hosting its first-ever holiday pop-up at The Oculus. Titled A Signature Pour: The SirDavis Holiday Experience, the two-day activation invites guests to explore the brand’s craftsmanship, sample limited pours, and step briefly into the world shaped by the Cowboy Carter era.