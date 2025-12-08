The Best Holiday Dining in New York City 2025: A Luxe Guide to Seasonal Feasts

Bazaar Meat’s holiday offering centers on two elaborate multi-course experiences: the Feast of the Seven Fishes and the Christmas Feast, both available for full-table participation. These menus showcase the restaurant’s signature wood-fired meats and high-touch seafood preparations. Guests may elevate the evening further through an optional one hundred fifty dollar wine pairing crafted to complement the progression of dishes. It is a dramatic, celebratory setting for those seeking a holiday meal that feels theatrical in scale and culinary ambition.