Indigenous Cuisine Across Canada

As Canadians become more diverse, so too do Canadian restaurants and menus. Indigenous restaurants and experiences are piquing the curiosity of Canadian palates that seek authentic and meaningful culinary experiences. As Indigenous chefs and food entrepreneurs across Canada are reimagining traditional ingredients and techniques in fresh and exciting ways, the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada has highlighted a unique selection of Indigenous food and beverage businesses and experiences, some of which are proudly accredited by The Original Original (TOO), assuring visitors of an authentic, high-quality experience. From tipi tacos to curated wine flights, immersive bee tours, fireside cooking and honey-infused dishes, unique Indigenous culinary experiences are enriching and elevating dining across Canada.