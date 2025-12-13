Indigenous Cuisine Across Canada
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
Dining scenes across Canada have been flourishing under a banner of “Globally inspired, locally sourced,” with one exception: Indigenous cuisine is “Locally inspired and locally sourced.”
As Canadians become more diverse, so too do Canadian restaurants and menus. Indigenous restaurants and experiences are piquing the curiosity of Canadian palates that seek authentic and meaningful culinary experiences. As Indigenous chefs and food entrepreneurs across Canada are reimagining traditional ingredients and techniques in fresh and exciting ways, the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada has highlighted a unique selection of Indigenous food and beverage businesses and experiences, some of which are proudly accredited by The Original Original (TOO), assuring visitors of an authentic, high-quality experience. From tipi tacos to curated wine flights, immersive bee tours, fireside cooking and honey-infused dishes, unique Indigenous culinary experiences are enriching and elevating dining across Canada.
INDIGENOUS CULINARY SCENE
Ancestor Café by Tradish (Fort Langley, BC)
Rooted in tradition and made to share, Tradish celebrates Indigenous cuisine through handcrafted dishes and products. From their food truck to their café and small-batch retail items, every bite tells a story of culture, sustainability and respect for the land. Guests can indulge in bison and elk Bannock tacos, sweet baked Bannock bites, artisanal jams and herbal lemonades, blending tradition, wellness and storytelling in every bite.
Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro - New Bannock Mix (Vancouver, BC) – TOO Accredited
A Vancouver favourite in the Indigenous culinary scene, Salmon n’ Bannock, is now bringing a taste of its kitchen into everyone’s home with its new signature Bannock mix, which will be coming soon to YVR airport duty-free shops. The bistro is known for its modern dishes and is inspired by traditional ingredients, and its Bannock mix makes a delicious addition to any pantry.
Bernadette’s (Edmonton, AB)
Opened in 2025, Bernadette’s is pioneering Indigenous fine dining. The restaurant was founded by Chef Scott Iserhoff and Svitlana Kravchuk, and honours Iserhoff’s grandmother, Bernadette, aiming to elevate Indigenous cuisine to a fine dining level, showcasing the richness and diversity of Indigenous food traditions. Some of the restaurant’s favourites include raw bison, Saskatoon-berry brisket on Bannock and rabbit ragu with potato dumplings.
INDIGENOUS-OWNED WINE and BEER
Locality Brewing (Langley, BC) – TOO Accredited
Locality Brewing is a family and Métis-owned and operated farm brewery located in North Langley, BC, on MacInnes Farms. It is a farm-to-glass brewery where all ingredients such as barley, hops, wheat, rye, berries and honey are all grown, malted and brewed on site, offering visitors to sip creative, hyper-local beers just steps away from the fields they came from, making each pint a true taste of the land.
Nk’Mip Cellars (Osoyoos, BC) – TOO Accredited
Set on 1,200 acres with stunning views of Osoyoos and the South Okanagan Valley, Nk’Mip Cellars is owned and operated by the Osoyoos Indian Band and is North America’s first Indigenous-owned winery. Guests can enjoy curated wine flights that range from Winemaker’s Series and premium Qwam Qwmt reserve to themed food pairings like the Four Food Chiefs experience, all set by a stunning vineyard and lake views.
Kahnawake Brewing (Kahnawake, QC) – TOO Accredited
Kahnawake Brewing Co. is Canada’s first Indigenous-owned microbrewery, which began its journey in 2016 with a mission to change the beer landscape in its community. More than just a taproom, the brewery honours local Mohawk ironworker heritage and has continued to make waves inside and outside the community with beers deeply rooted in quality, creativity, authenticity and connection.
INDIGENOUS COFFEE and TEA
Moccasin Joe Coffee Roasters (Kanehsatake, QC) – TOO Accredited
Moccasin Joe Coffee Roasters is a family-owned, award-winning Indigenous business located in Kanesatake, QC. It raises the bar in ethical, small-batch coffee roasting – a commitment to sustainability that never compromises on taste or quality, ensuring coffee lovers are fueled across the globe.
Tea Horse (Thunder Bay, ON) – TOO Accredited
Founded in 2017 by Denise Atkinson, Anishinaabe ikwe and her partner Marc H. Bohémier, Tea Horse is an Indigenous-owned, woman-led artisanal tea company that blends traditional Anishinaabe traditions with global tea influences. It also specializes in custom-roasted wild rice and tea blends, offering a unique culinary experience that honours Indigenous culture and innovation.
UNIQUE FOOD and BEVERAGES
Kekuli Café (Kamloops, BC) – TOO Accredited
Kekuli Café is a vibrant Indigenous-owned company offering a contemporary twist on traditional Indigenous cuisine. Famous for its “Don’t panic, we have bannock!” motto, the café serves dishes like tipi tacos, harvest bowls and baked Bannock treats, a creative take on Indigenous staples. The café currently has locations in Kamloops, Merritt and West Kelowna, with a new location set to open soon in St. John’s, Newfoundland.
Pollen Nation Farm (Little Rapids, NL) – TOO Accredited
Nestled in Little Rapids, Newfoundland, Pollen Nation Farm is an Indigenous-owned culinary and beekeeping destination where guests can experience the magic of the island’s boreal forest through raw, unpasteurized honey and land-based food traditions. The farm offers a taste of sustainability, from immersive bee tours and foraging walks to fireside cooking and honey-infused dishes at its on-site Beestro.
Upper Humber Settlement (Cormack, NL) – TOO Accredited
Upper Humber Settlement is an Indigenous-owned farm-stay and B&B on the historic Upper Humber Land Settlement, a post-war veteran farming community. Guests can connect with the land through foraging tours, farm-to-table meals and fire circle storytelling, all while experiencing sustainable, regenerative farming in action. Its blend of living history and hands-on cultural experiences makes it a truly unique rural getaway.
To learn more about the Indigenous culinary scene across Canada, visit IndigenousCuisine.ca.
