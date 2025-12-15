Where to DINE NOW: Gateau Ghost

Jayden Park arrived in Canada from Korea with big ideas for his future. In Montreal, he did a stage with Joe Beef. In Toronto, he worked and learned from a few of our star chefs at high end restaurants. During the pandemic, he baked Madeleines in his apartment, filled them with lush centers, and made it known they were available for delivery. Good food news travels fast. A French Madeleine is a shell shaped muffin that became the signature complimentary favor offered after every meal in every Daniel Boulud restaurant. Jayden has taken Madeleines to another dimension, making them double or triple size—and they blend perfectly into his repertoire.