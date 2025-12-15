Petit Trois Arrives in Aspen at MOLLIE, Bringing Parisian Bistro Culture to the Mountains

Cocktails center on French spirits and aperitifs, reinforcing the bistro’s roots while remaining well suited to Aspen evenings. Signatures include the Petit Trois Martini with vodka or gin, Lillet Blanc, and quince, the Fleur du Mal Spritz with elderflower and grapefruit, and a French Negroni built on cognac, Campari, Carpano Antica, and Bonal Gentiane. Beer and non-alcoholic options round out the offering. Beginning in early 2026, MOLLIE Aspen’s a-la-carte café will transition into an intimate wine bar by night.