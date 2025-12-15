Petit Trois Arrives in Aspen at MOLLIE, Bringing Parisian Bistro Culture to the Mountains
A French Bistro Finds Its Place in Aspen
Aspen has never lacked strong dining opinions, which makes the arrival of Petit Trois at MOLLIE Aspen a noteworthy moment for the town’s culinary landscape. Opened on December 10, 2025, the restaurant marks chef Ludo Lefebvre’s first foray into Aspen and the first Petit Trois location outside Los Angeles.
Set within MOLLIE Aspen’s ground floor, the restaurant brings the intimacy and comfort of a Parisian neighborhood bistro into a mountain setting that prizes both sophistication and approachability. It is designed to feel as welcoming to locals stopping in after a day outdoors as it is to travelers settling into one of Aspen’s newest boutique hotels.
All-Day Dining with a Bistro Rhythm
Petit Trois at MOLLIE Aspen operates as a true all-day restaurant, with a dining room serving breakfast and dinner, complemented by a lobby lounge and bar open throughout the day for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. The flow mirrors the cadence of a classic French café while adapting naturally to Aspen’s daily rhythms.
Morning menus lean into refined comfort. Guests will find elegant takes on familiar favorites, including Ludo’s Breakfast Plate, the Omelette Petit Trois, French Toast finished with vanilla bean anglaise, and a yogurt and fruit bowl paired with house-made granola and berries.
Dinner brings the bistro classics Petit Trois is known for, including Burgundy escargots, steak frites, and French onion soup. The menu also introduces composed plates such as trout almondine and filet aux poivres, offering a balance of tradition and restraint that has defined the brand since its Hollywood debut.
Wine, Cocktails, and a Thoughtful Bar Program
The wine program was developed by Master Sommeliers Dustin Wilson and Sabato Sagaria, with a focus on France and California. The by-the-glass selections highlight classic varietals and respected producers, keeping the list both educational and inviting.
Cocktails center on French spirits and aperitifs, reinforcing the bistro’s roots while remaining well suited to Aspen evenings. Signatures include the Petit Trois Martini with vodka or gin, Lillet Blanc, and quince, the Fleur du Mal Spritz with elderflower and grapefruit, and a French Negroni built on cognac, Campari, Carpano Antica, and Bonal Gentiane. Beer and non-alcoholic options round out the offering. Beginning in early 2026, MOLLIE Aspen’s a-la-carte café will transition into an intimate wine bar by night.
Designed for Community and Celebration
Beyond daily service, Petit Trois Aspen is equipped for larger gatherings. The restaurant offers family-style menus with the flexibility to create custom options for events, alongside a comprehensive bar program that supports large group dining and full-service off-site catering. With seating for up to 150 guests, it positions itself as both a neighborhood anchor and a social destination within Aspen’s dining scene.
Inside MOLLIE Aspen
MOLLIE Aspen itself sets the tone. The 68-room boutique hotel occupies a prime location on Paepcke Park in the heart of town and draws inspiration from the individuals who shaped Aspen’s cultural identity. Interiors by Post Company blend contemporary Scandinavian and Japanese design influences, creating a sense of understated luxury through natural materials and clean lines. The property emphasizes sustainability through eco-conscious operations and regionally sourced materials.
Developed by HayMax Capital in collaboration with CCY Architects, the hotel reflects a modern take on Aspen hospitality that values community, design, and a strong sense of place.
A Natural Fit for Aspen’s Dining Evolution
Petit Trois’ move into Aspen feels deliberate rather than opportunistic. The restaurant brings a proven bistro formula shaped in Los Angeles into a mountain town that appreciates craft, consistency, and atmosphere. For locals, it offers a reliable, all-day spot grounded in French tradition. For visitors, it introduces a familiar name in a setting that still feels distinctly Aspen.
