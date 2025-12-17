Tina Leung, Kim Shui, Jessica Joo, Jessica Wang, Caroline Lin, and Vera Kim at MOCA event
Tina Leung, Kim Shui, Jessica Joo, Jessica Wang, Caroline Lin, and Vera Kim attend MOCA’s Chinese American Heroes reception in New YorkPhoto Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com
Food and Drink

LOUIS XIII Honors Chinese American Legacy at an Intimate MOCA Reception Above Manhattan

An Elegant Evening at the Mandarin Oriental Unveils a Distinguished Roster of Chinese American Heroes Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary
3 min read

An Evening Where Heritage Took the Spotlight

On Monday, December 15, 2025, the Museum of Chinese in America gathered cultural leaders, creatives, and philanthropists for a refined cocktail reception that felt both timely and meaningful. Hosted at Mandarin Oriental New York, the evening marked the unveiling of MOCA’s prestigious list of Chinese American Heroes, revealed during an intimate celebration supported by historic cognac house LOUIS XIII, sustainability-driven champagne producer Champagne Telmont, and renowned cognac maker Rémy Martin.

Bach Mai, Jason Wu, Jessica Wang, and Jessica Joo at the MOCA Chinese American Heroes reception
Jessica Joo speaking with guests at MOCA Chinese American Heroes event
LOUIS XIII cognac bottles displayed at MOCA reception in Manhattan
Guests mingling at Mandarin Oriental New York during MOCA cocktail reception
Kate Chu, Jessica Wang, Donald Chu, and Zan Ng at MOCA’s Chinese American Heroes event
Tina Leung, Michael Lee, and Jason Wu at MOCA’s Chinese American Heroes event

Held at The Bar, the Mandarin Oriental’s reimagined speakeasy-style sanctuary, the setting brought together Silk Road inspired design, Asian heritage, and modern Manhattan polish, creating a natural stage for reflection and recognition.

A First Look at MOCA’s Chinese American Heroes

Yao King, Heather, Stephanie Chan, Jessica Wang, Bach Mai at the MOCA Chinese American Heroes event
Yao King, Heather, Stephanie Chan, Jessica Wang, and Bach Mai at the MOCA Chinese American Heroes reception at Mandarin Oriental New YorkPhoto Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

The reception offered guests an exclusive preview of MOCA’s newly unveiled roster of Chinese American Heroes. The announcement comes as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, a milestone MOCA plans to dedicate to celebrating the enduring contributions of Chinese Americans to the nation’s history.

Guests socializing and drinking cocktails at the MOCA reception at Mandarin Oriental New York
Guests mingle over cocktails at the MOCA Chinese American Heroes reception at Mandarin Oriental New YorkPhoto Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

While the proposed National Garden of American Heroes will include 250 figures, only one is Chinese American. MOCA’s initiative seeks to broaden that narrative by honoring many more individuals whose achievements have shaped the country. Through exhibitions, programs, and storytelling planned throughout 2026, the museum aims to expand public recognition of these historymakers and ensure their legacies are more fully represented.

Tina Leung, Kim Shui, Jessica Joo, Jessica Wang, Caroline Lin, and Vera Kim at MOCA event
Dominican Republic Brings Caribbean Holiday Magic to Grand Central

Cocktails, Conversation, and Craft

Hands opening a LOUIS XIII cognac decanter during a MOCA event in New York
LOUIS XIII cognac decanter displayed on a pedestal at the MOCA reception
LOUIS XIII cognac decanter set on a table at Mandarin Oriental New York

Guests moved through the evening with carefully crafted hors d’oeuvres, pours of Champagne Telmont, and cocktails made with Rémy Martin, all served against sweeping views from the 35th floor. As the night drew to a close, attendees gathered for a ceremonial LOUIS XIII toast, a moment that underscored themes of heritage, craftsmanship, and the lasting connections formed when communities come together.

A Thoughtful Guest List

Jessica Wang at MOCA’s Chinese American Heroes reception
Jason Wu at MOCA’s Chinese American Heroes reception
Amanda Nguyen at MOCA’s Chinese American Heroes reception

The reception brought together a cross-section of leaders from fashion, activism, and culture. Among those in attendance were event chair Jessica Wang, civil rights activist and astronaut Amanda Nguyen, stylist Tina Leung, and designer Jason Wu. They were joined by Michael Lee, President of MOCA, and Nicolas Beckers, CEO of Rémy Cointreau Americas, alongside other members of MOCA’s leadership and chair community.

Their presence reinforced the evening’s purpose, bringing visibility and momentum to a mission rooted in recognition and representation.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Guests gather for remarks during the MOCA Chinese American Heroes reception
Guests gather for remarks during the MOCA Chinese American Heroes reception at Mandarin Oriental New YorkPhoto Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

The December reception served as both a celebration and a prelude. As MOCA prepares for a year-long focus on Chinese American contributions in 2026, the unveiling of its Heroes list signals an expanded cultural conversation that reaches beyond the museum’s walls.

Set high above Columbus Circle, the evening balanced elegance with substance, reminding guests that history, when thoughtfully honored, can feel immediate and alive. In the glow of candlelight and crystal glasses, MOCA’s message resonated clearly: there are many stories still to be told, and this is only the beginning.
Tina Leung, Kim Shui, Jessica Joo, Jessica Wang, Caroline Lin, and Vera Kim at MOCA event
Moxy Hotels Tucks Guests In With Chloe Fineman’s Bedtime Stories

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Drinks
Culture
New York

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com