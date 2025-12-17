LOUIS XIII Honors Chinese American Legacy at an Intimate MOCA Reception Above Manhattan
An Evening Where Heritage Took the Spotlight
On Monday, December 15, 2025, the Museum of Chinese in America gathered cultural leaders, creatives, and philanthropists for a refined cocktail reception that felt both timely and meaningful. Hosted at Mandarin Oriental New York, the evening marked the unveiling of MOCA’s prestigious list of Chinese American Heroes, revealed during an intimate celebration supported by historic cognac house LOUIS XIII, sustainability-driven champagne producer Champagne Telmont, and renowned cognac maker Rémy Martin.
Held at The Bar, the Mandarin Oriental’s reimagined speakeasy-style sanctuary, the setting brought together Silk Road inspired design, Asian heritage, and modern Manhattan polish, creating a natural stage for reflection and recognition.
A First Look at MOCA’s Chinese American Heroes
The reception offered guests an exclusive preview of MOCA’s newly unveiled roster of Chinese American Heroes. The announcement comes as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, a milestone MOCA plans to dedicate to celebrating the enduring contributions of Chinese Americans to the nation’s history.
While the proposed National Garden of American Heroes will include 250 figures, only one is Chinese American. MOCA’s initiative seeks to broaden that narrative by honoring many more individuals whose achievements have shaped the country. Through exhibitions, programs, and storytelling planned throughout 2026, the museum aims to expand public recognition of these historymakers and ensure their legacies are more fully represented.
Cocktails, Conversation, and Craft
Guests moved through the evening with carefully crafted hors d’oeuvres, pours of Champagne Telmont, and cocktails made with Rémy Martin, all served against sweeping views from the 35th floor. As the night drew to a close, attendees gathered for a ceremonial LOUIS XIII toast, a moment that underscored themes of heritage, craftsmanship, and the lasting connections formed when communities come together.
A Thoughtful Guest List
The reception brought together a cross-section of leaders from fashion, activism, and culture. Among those in attendance were event chair Jessica Wang, civil rights activist and astronaut Amanda Nguyen, stylist Tina Leung, and designer Jason Wu. They were joined by Michael Lee, President of MOCA, and Nicolas Beckers, CEO of Rémy Cointreau Americas, alongside other members of MOCA’s leadership and chair community.
Their presence reinforced the evening’s purpose, bringing visibility and momentum to a mission rooted in recognition and representation.
Looking Ahead to 2026
The December reception served as both a celebration and a prelude. As MOCA prepares for a year-long focus on Chinese American contributions in 2026, the unveiling of its Heroes list signals an expanded cultural conversation that reaches beyond the museum’s walls.
