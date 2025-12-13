Moxy Hotels Tucks Guests In With Chloe Fineman’s Bedtime Stories
On December 8, Moxy Hotels turned the idea of a hotel launch on its head — or rather, tucked it under the covers. At Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg, Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman hosted an intimate, pajama-clad celebration marking the debut of Bedtime Stories, her exclusive new audio series created for Moxy guests across the U.S. and Canada.
The event unfolded at Jolene Sound Room inside the Williamsburg outpost, where a Moxy guest room bed was staged at center stage, transforming the venue into a grown-up slumber party with a distinctly downtown sensibility. Fineman climbed onto the bed herself, reading live from her new series and setting the tone for a night that blended comedy, comfort, and a self-aware sense of holiday absurdity.
A Live Reading, Pajamas Encouraged
At the heart of the evening was Fineman’s live performance of Peachmas, a roiling poem dedicated to her own dog, Peach. The reading veered into comedic tangents and personal anecdotes, drawing laughs from a crowd made up of press, content creators, and industry insiders — all dressed in their best sleepwear.
The atmosphere leaned intentionally casual. Guests sipped specialty cocktails developed for the night, including Chloe’s Choice (tequila, soda, lime. That’s it.), The I Just Miss My Dog Mule (ginger, lime, cranberry, vodka), and the Well-Adjusted Spritz (fig, toasted almond, lemon, soda). Between readings and conversations, attendees had fluffy sleep masks embroidered, holiday cards hand-drawn, and passed bites and homemade holiday cookies circulated throughout the room.
Rather than a traditional stage-and-speech format, the evening played out like a social gathering — Fineman chatting easily with friends and fellow guests, sharing her own humorous holiday traditions and leaning into the kind of off-the-cuff charm that has made her a standout on SNL.
Bedtime Stories, Dialed In
The December 8 event marked the official launch of Moxy Hotels’ Bedtime Stories partnership with Fineman — a first-of-its-kind audio experience available to guests from December through February 2026.
At Moxy properties, in-room phones are designed to dial in rather than out, and the brand has leaned into that quirk by offering entertainment directly through the handset. Now, guests staying at any Moxy Hotel in the U.S. and Canada can pick up the phone and listen to Fineman’s original bedtime stories, written and voiced exclusively for the brand.
The three-story series introduces characters created specifically for Moxy guests:
The Staycation, in which Clara is given a last-minute week off by her terrifying boss, only to spiral at the thought of returning to her childhood bedroom.
The Guilt Trip, where Jenny opts out of her overbearing mom’s house for something more comfortable — with guilt as part of the baggage.
Merry Peachmas, Fineman’s poetic ode to her Shiba Inu, Peach, and her standoff with Aunt Debby’s Persian cat, Mildew.
A Brand Built on Play
The partnership fits naturally into Moxy’s broader identity. With more than 170 properties across 30 countries and territories, Moxy has positioned itself as Marriott International’s playful, rule-breaking brand — one that prioritizes social spaces, personality-driven experiences, and design-forward rooms over formality.
From check-in at Bar Moxy to its compact but efficient guest rooms, the brand has consistently leaned into entertainment as part of the stay. Bedtime Stories extends that philosophy beyond the lobby and into the quiet moments at the end of the night.
For guests checking in this winter, Chloe Fineman’s voice may be the final sound before sleep — a fitting close to a stay designed to encourage tuning out, dialing in, and embracing a sense of humor before morning.
