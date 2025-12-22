NYC Bars and Bites: An Indulgent Night at W Hotel Union Square Worth Savoring

Chef Villa described the culinary philosophy that guides the kitchen. He said, “Our concept is a simple one: use the best ingredients possible, especially fish and seafood, and let the ingredients speak for themselves. This is achieved by utilizing great products and using great techniques. Our kitchen knows when to coax flavors and get creative, but also knows when to let our ingredients shine. The menu overall is simple but complex.” This approach is especially visible in the restaurant’s raw selections and crudo, which he confirmed are central to the identity of Seahorse. “The raw bar and crudo selections play into the core of Seahorse’s ethos, which is clean, refined dishes that bring flavor to the forefront. When building the concept for Seahorse, we wanted to ensure that it would be a restaurant that guests wanted to come back to again and again, so the variety of seafood dishes we offer helps us accomplish that.”