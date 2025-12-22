NYC Bars and Bites: An Indulgent Night at W Hotel Union Square Worth Savoring
There is a particular magic to evenings in New York City, especially in Union Square where history, creativity and downtown cool intersect. The W New York Union Square captures that spirit beautifully, serving as both a gateway to the neighborhood and a destination in itself for those who love design forward spaces, exceptional cocktails and refined coastal dining. A night that begins in the glamorous Living Room Bar and continues at Seahorse, the hotel’s striking new seafood brasserie, delivers an unforgettable fusion of ambiance, artistry and culinary excellence.
The perfect evening starts in the Living Room Bar and Lounge, the hotel’s signature lobby space housed in a historic Beaux Arts building. Once a grand ballroom, it has been transformed into a modern social hub that still showcases its early twentieth century architecture. White marble columns, soaring ceilings carved with rosettes and Corinthian capitals set a dramatic stage, while velvet seating, green and blue tones, golden accents and petal inspired chandeliers create a sensual, design forward environment. By day, the venue operates as the Living Room Café serving Devoción coffee and artisanal pastries. After sundown, it morphs into a chic lounge with cinematic projections, live music, DJs on weekends and a high energy crowd that reflects the neighborhood’s creative pulse.
General Manager Christina Poon explained the appeal of beginning a night out here:
“The Living Room at W New York Union Square is not only a reimagining of the brand’s signature take on the hotel lobby. The space lends itself to locals, travelers and creatives alike as a magnetic downtown cultural hub.”
Christina Poon, General Manager at W New York Union Square
She added, “Inspired by Grand Central Station, The Living Room boasts soaring ceilings, intricate moldings and early twentieth century charm. Whether you are indulging in a pre-dinner cocktail or listening to an immersive music experience, you are sitting within New York’s rich cultural history.” With both craft and classic ocktails, a curated wine list and elevated small bites such as truffle fries, tuna tartare, sliders and a wagyu burger, the Living Room offers a swanky yet welcoming place to ease into the evening.
After cocktails, guests can simply walk a short flight of stairs toward Seahorse, the hotel’s newly opened seafood brasserie operated by restaurateur John McDonald of Mercer Street Hospitality, known for Lure Fishbar and Bowery Meat Company. With Executive Chef John Villa at the helm, Seahorse combines exceptional ingredients with global influences and produce sourced from the nearby Union Square Greenmarket. Designed by the Rockwell Group, the restaurant features yacht style flooring, scalloped tiles, warm wood paneling, mother of pearl accents and a dramatic raw bar that acts as the visual centerpiece of the room. A forty-foot surrealist mural titled Rhapsody in Blue by Brooklyn studio En Viu stretches across the dining space, blending maritime inspiration with a downtown sensibility.
Poon emphasized that the design is foundational to the guest experience. She shared, “The maritime inspired design is a nod to New York’s nautical past and immerses guests in the city’s rich history. The large ornate seafood bar brings diners back to the times of oyster farming. The oyster is also subtly referenced throughout the space with mother of pearl accents.” The materials are deliberate, she explained, noting that “the handmade scalloped tiles, yacht style flooring and deep blue banquettes contribute to the rich nautical feel, punctuated with the large hand painted mural that brings the whole room together into one cohesive experience for diners.”
Chef Villa described the culinary philosophy that guides the kitchen. He said, “Our concept is a simple one: use the best ingredients possible, especially fish and seafood, and let the ingredients speak for themselves. This is achieved by utilizing great products and using great techniques. Our kitchen knows when to coax flavors and get creative, but also knows when to let our ingredients shine. The menu overall is simple but complex.” This approach is especially visible in the restaurant’s raw selections and crudo, which he confirmed are central to the identity of Seahorse. “The raw bar and crudo selections play into the core of Seahorse’s ethos, which is clean, refined dishes that bring flavor to the forefront. When building the concept for Seahorse, we wanted to ensure that it would be a restaurant that guests wanted to come back to again and again, so the variety of seafood dishes we offer helps us accomplish that.”
The proximity to the Union Square Greenmarket provides a constant source of inspiration. Chef Villa explained, “The Greenmarket is our biggest source for fresh ingredients. Being able to walk by the market and grab something so fresh has helped inspire and shape our menu. As we evolve seasonally, we will continue to offer the freshest and best items in the market, whether it is produce, herbs or beyond.”
Guests can begin with standout starters like Skull Island Prawns with Calabrian chili and charred lemon, an aromatic dish that balances spice and citrus. The raw offerings are exceptional as well, including the Beausoleil oysters with kumquat and sesame relish, Shigoku oysters with pickled plum and sake and Kumamotos with cucumber, gin and chive. The brioche toast service is indulgent with options such as Maine lobster with Old Bay aioli and sea urchin with Osetra caviar.
The Spicy Lobster Cavatelli with chilies and dried tomatoes is a house (and my personal) favorite, offering rich lobster sweetness offset by subtle heat. For entrées, I highly recommend the Olive Oil Poached Striped Bass with baby carrots and artichoke barigoule, which is delicate and layered. The Dover Sole with meuniere sauce and broccolini is another winner, and I appreciate its nod the restaurant’s commitment to classic technique executed with finesse.
Chef Villa identified the tuna crudo as one dish that perfectly represents the restaurant’s philosophy. He said, “Our tuna crudo shows off the large variance in our menu, highlighting simplicity in ingredients and maximum flavor. We get the best tuna we can find, which can be hyper local. When local is not available we source from around the globe. We use high quality tuna simply dressed with a small estate olive oil from Montalcino and fleur de sel. Using limited but high quality ingredients, and knowing how to pair them, lets the fish shine.”
Even the beverage program is crafted with intention. Founder John McDonald explained, “Like our food menus, our beverage program features familiar favorites you already know and love. We have two sections, one focusing on Seahorse’s spin on classic cocktails like the martini and negroni, and the other that is more inventive with maritime inspired names.”
McDonald also spoke about Seahorse’s place in the neighborhood. “Union Square was once a go to dining destination, home to landmarks like Union Square Cafe, Coffee Shop, Blue Water Grill and Zen Palate, but in recent years the area has gone quiet. The opening of Seahorse has helped spark a much needed revival in the neighborhood, and we are excited to keep that momentum going.” When asked what sets Seahorse apart, he summed it up succinctly: “Location, design and clean fresh ingredients.”
For Chef Villa, a personal favorite on the menu is the smoked mackerel. He shared, “It is lightly cured and smoked, served simply with olive oil, lemon and Colatura. The dish is so simple, but it hits a lot of flavor notes, making it subtle but delicious.”
Delicious indeed. Together, the Living Room Bar and Seahorse create an unforgettable evening that blends New York history, modern style, exceptional cocktails and refined coastal cuisine. Beginning with live music and striking architecture before transitioning into a vibrant dining room built around pristine seafood and the freshest market ingredients, the experience feels both grounded in the neighborhood and elevated by the design and artistry of the hotel.
