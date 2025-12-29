Last-Minute New Year’s Eve Dining in New York Worth Booking Now

Chelsea’s modern European restaurant Markette and its downstairs cocktail lounge The Argyle offer a layered New Year’s Eve experience under the direction of Executive Chef India Doris, recently honored with the Young Chef Award at the 2025 Northeast MICHELIN ceremony. Markette hosts two prix fixe seatings, a four-course menu at $99 per person and a five-course menu at $125 per person, featuring dishes like Peri-Peri Chicken, Tuna Crudo with aji amarillo, avocado, and radish, and Blood Orange Cheesecake. Wine pairings are available for both seatings. Guests dining late can also purchase discounted tickets to The Argyle’s New Year’s Eve party running from 9 PM to 2 AM, with à la carte party tickets priced at $125 per person. Reservations are available via OpenTable.