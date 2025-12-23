Rob Royale cocktail at Il Bar inside Hotel Seville NoMad New York
The Rob Royale, Il Bar’s signature gold-finished holiday cocktail at Hotel Seville NoMadPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Seville NoMad
Food and Drink

Rob Royale Reigns at Il Bar Inside Hotel Seville NoMad

A $100 Gold-Finished Holiday Cocktail Makes Its Debut in New York’s Revitalized NoMad Scene
2 min read

Il Bar, the residential-inspired hideaway inside Hotel Seville NoMad, is marking the holiday season with a cocktail that leans unapologetically luxe. The Rob Royale arrives as a show-stopping winter pour, designed for slow sipping and lingering evenings, and priced at $100 for those inclined to toast the season with something extraordinary.

Finished with a gleaming gold-leaf topper, the Rob Royale blends The Macallan 18 Sherry Oak, Sandeman 30-Year Tawny Port, Carpano Antica, and a duo of bitters. The result is rich, layered, and unmistakably celebratory, ideal for settling into Il Bar’s cozy corners after stepping in from the winter chill.

Luxury holiday cocktail Rob Royale at Il Bar NoMad
Il Bar’s Rob Royale blends rare spirits and gold garnish for a luxe winter sipPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Seville NoMad

A New Chapter for a NoMad Landmark

Formerly The James NoMad, Hotel Seville NoMad debuted this spring, reintroducing the property with a refreshed sense of place and a trio of dining and nightlife concepts that anchor its hospitality vision. Il Bar joins the hotel’s culinary lineup alongside world-renowned Italian restaurant Scarpetta and speakeasy lounge The Seville, creating a layered experience that moves seamlessly between dining, cocktails, and late-night conversation.

Il Bar interior at Hotel Seville NoMad in New York City
Il Bar at Hotel Seville NoMad offers a refined setting for elevated cocktails in New YorkPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Seville NoMad

While Il Bar sets the tone at street level, the hotel itself is in the midst of a broader transformation. All guest rooms and suites are currently undergoing a refresh, set to debut in spring 2026. The timing aligns with an overarching revitalization of the historic NoMad neighborhood, positioning the area as a renewed epicenter for world-class dining, shopping, and artistic experiences in New York.

Rob Royale cocktail at Il Bar inside Hotel Seville NoMad New York
NYC Bars and Bites: An Indulgent Night at W Hotel Union Square Worth Savoring

The Rob Royale, By the Glass

For cocktail aficionados curious about the composition behind the gold-dusted presentation, Il Bar has shared the full Rob Royale recipe exactly as served.

Rob Royale gold cocktail at Il Bar Hotel Seville NoMad
The Rob Royale, Il Bar’s $100 gold-finished holiday cocktail, served tablesidePhoto Courtesy of Hotel Seville NoMad

Rob Royale at Il Bar Recipe

  • 2 oz The Macallan 18yr Sherry Oak cask

  • 0.5 oz Carpano Classico Vermouth

  • 0.75 oz Sandeman Tawny Port 30 yr

  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitter

  • 1 dash Orange Bitter

  • 2 dashes Edible Gold Elixir

  • Garnished with Cocktail Cherry and Orange Peel

As NoMad continues its evolution, the Rob Royale feels timely. It is a cocktail that reflects both the season and the neighborhood’s next chapter, polished, indulgent, and meant to be savored slowly in a room that feels like it has always belonged there.
Rob Royale cocktail at Il Bar inside Hotel Seville NoMad New York
The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad Introduces The Grand Holiday Suite: A Balletic Celebration of New York Style and Seasonal Glamour

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Drinks
Accommodations
New York

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com