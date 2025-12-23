Rob Royale Reigns at Il Bar Inside Hotel Seville NoMad
Il Bar, the residential-inspired hideaway inside Hotel Seville NoMad, is marking the holiday season with a cocktail that leans unapologetically luxe. The Rob Royale arrives as a show-stopping winter pour, designed for slow sipping and lingering evenings, and priced at $100 for those inclined to toast the season with something extraordinary.
Finished with a gleaming gold-leaf topper, the Rob Royale blends The Macallan 18 Sherry Oak, Sandeman 30-Year Tawny Port, Carpano Antica, and a duo of bitters. The result is rich, layered, and unmistakably celebratory, ideal for settling into Il Bar’s cozy corners after stepping in from the winter chill.
A New Chapter for a NoMad Landmark
Formerly The James NoMad, Hotel Seville NoMad debuted this spring, reintroducing the property with a refreshed sense of place and a trio of dining and nightlife concepts that anchor its hospitality vision. Il Bar joins the hotel’s culinary lineup alongside world-renowned Italian restaurant Scarpetta and speakeasy lounge The Seville, creating a layered experience that moves seamlessly between dining, cocktails, and late-night conversation.
While Il Bar sets the tone at street level, the hotel itself is in the midst of a broader transformation. All guest rooms and suites are currently undergoing a refresh, set to debut in spring 2026. The timing aligns with an overarching revitalization of the historic NoMad neighborhood, positioning the area as a renewed epicenter for world-class dining, shopping, and artistic experiences in New York.
The Rob Royale, By the Glass
For cocktail aficionados curious about the composition behind the gold-dusted presentation, Il Bar has shared the full Rob Royale recipe exactly as served.
Rob Royale at Il Bar Recipe
2 oz The Macallan 18yr Sherry Oak cask
0.5 oz Carpano Classico Vermouth
0.75 oz Sandeman Tawny Port 30 yr
2 dashes Angostura Bitter
1 dash Orange Bitter
2 dashes Edible Gold Elixir
Garnished with Cocktail Cherry and Orange Peel
As NoMad continues its evolution, the Rob Royale feels timely. It is a cocktail that reflects both the season and the neighborhood’s next chapter, polished, indulgent, and meant to be savored slowly in a room that feels like it has always belonged there.
