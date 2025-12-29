Nuit de la Mer Ushers in 2026 at Joia Beach
As Miami prepares to turn the calendar to 2026, Joia Beach sets the stage for a refined yet festive New Year’s Eve with Nuit de la Mer. Taking place on Wednesday, December 31, from 6 PM until late, the oceanside celebration blends elevated dining, live entertainment, and beachside energy against the city’s sparkling waterfront.
Tucked away along the water, Joia Beach brings its Mediterranean-inspired sensibility to New Year’s Eve, creating a setting that feels both celebratory and thoughtfully composed. With sweeping views, candlelit details, and the sound of the shoreline nearby, Nuit de la Mer offers an atmosphere designed for lingering moments and well-timed toasts as midnight approaches.
A Night Shaped by Music, Dining, and Setting
Live entertainment anchors the evening, with a performance by Eran Hersh guiding the rhythm of the night. The experience unfolds across several distinct ways to celebrate, allowing guests to tailor their New Year’s Eve to their own pace and priorities.
The Dinner Experience
For those who prefer to begin the night seated and savoring each course, the Dinner Experience features a four-course prix-fixe menu with two seatings available at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Guests can dine beneath the palapa or directly on the sand, with live entertainment woven throughout the evening. The setting encourages a slower start to the night, pairing refined coastal cuisine with an intimate beachfront backdrop.
Beach Party Tables
Guests seeking a higher-energy celebration can opt for Beach Party Tables, located directly on the sand and paired with bottle service. This option places guests close to the shoreline and the heart of the entertainment, offering a lively environment where dancing and celebration take center stage as the night progresses.
Lounge Party Tables
The Lounge Party Tables provide bottle service within the Beach Lounge, delivering a more social and intimate atmosphere. Designed for groups who want to toast, dance, and celebrate together without the intensity of the sand-side party, this option balances movement and conversation as the countdown draws near.
General Admission with Open Bar
For a flexible approach to the evening, General Admission with Open Bar grants access to the full New Year’s Eve celebration, including music, entertainment, and an open bar. Without the commitment of a reserved table, guests can move freely through the space and experience the night as it unfolds.
