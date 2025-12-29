New Year’s Eve dinner at Joia Beach Miami with candlelit tables and waterfront views
Elegant waterfront dining sets the tone for New Year’s Eve at Joia Beach MiamiPhoto Courtesy of Joia Beach
Nuit de la Mer Ushers in 2026 at Joia Beach

An Oceanside New Year’s Eve Celebration with Dining, Dancing, and Waterfront Views in Miami
As Miami prepares to turn the calendar to 2026, Joia Beach sets the stage for a refined yet festive New Year’s Eve with Nuit de la Mer. Taking place on Wednesday, December 31, from 6 PM until late, the oceanside celebration blends elevated dining, live entertainment, and beachside energy against the city’s sparkling waterfront.

Tucked away along the water, Joia Beach brings its Mediterranean-inspired sensibility to New Year’s Eve, creating a setting that feels both celebratory and thoughtfully composed. With sweeping views, candlelit details, and the sound of the shoreline nearby, Nuit de la Mer offers an atmosphere designed for lingering moments and well-timed toasts as midnight approaches.

Guests dressed in evening wear celebrating New Year’s Eve at Joia Beach
Candlelit waterfront dining at Joia Beach during New Year’s Eve in Miami
Guests dancing at Joia Beach New Year’s Eve party by the water

A Night Shaped by Music, Dining, and Setting

Live entertainment anchors the evening, with a performance by Eran Hersh guiding the rhythm of the night. The experience unfolds across several distinct ways to celebrate, allowing guests to tailor their New Year’s Eve to their own pace and priorities.

Fire performer entertaining guests at Joia Beach New Year’s Eve party in Miami
Fire performer ignites the beach during Joia Beach New Year’s EvePhoto Courtesy of Joia Beach

The Dinner Experience

For those who prefer to begin the night seated and savoring each course, the Dinner Experience features a four-course prix-fixe menu with two seatings available at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Guests can dine beneath the palapa or directly on the sand, with live entertainment woven throughout the evening. The setting encourages a slower start to the night, pairing refined coastal cuisine with an intimate beachfront backdrop.

Guests celebrating with sparklers and champagne at Joia Beach New Year’s Eve
Sparkling bottle service moments at Joia Beach New Year’s EvePhoto Courtesy of Joia Beach
Beach Party Tables

Guests seeking a higher-energy celebration can opt for Beach Party Tables, located directly on the sand and paired with bottle service. This option places guests close to the shoreline and the heart of the entertainment, offering a lively environment where dancing and celebration take center stage as the night progresses.

Fire performer entertaining New Year’s Eve guests at Joia Beach Miami
Fire performance lights up the crowd at Joia Beach MiamiPhoto Courtesy of Joia Beach

Lounge Party Tables

The Lounge Party Tables provide bottle service within the Beach Lounge, delivering a more social and intimate atmosphere. Designed for groups who want to toast, dance, and celebrate together without the intensity of the sand-side party, this option balances movement and conversation as the countdown draws near.

Champagne bottle service celebration at Joia Beach New Year’s Eve event
Champagne bottle service elevates New Year’s Eve at Joia BeachPhoto Courtesy of Joia Beach

General Admission with Open Bar

For a flexible approach to the evening, General Admission with Open Bar grants access to the full New Year’s Eve celebration, including music, entertainment, and an open bar. Without the commitment of a reserved table, guests can move freely through the space and experience the night as it unfolds.

DJs performing at Joia Beach Nuit de la Mer New Year’s Eve celebration
DJs set the mood for Nuit de la Mer at Joia BeachPhoto Courtesy of Joia Beach
As midnight nears, Nuit de la Mer brings together Miami’s coastal glamour, thoughtful hospitality, and celebratory spirit in one seamless evening. With dining on the sand, dancing under the stars, and the water as a constant backdrop, Joia Beach offers a New Year’s Eve that feels polished, relaxed, and well-suited for welcoming 2026.
