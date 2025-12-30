Chef Eyal Shani Debuts Bella, a New Italian Restaurant at Miami’s South Beach Hotel
Miami’s dining landscape welcomed a new arrival this November with the opening of Bella, the latest concept from acclaimed chef Eyal Shani. Located within the South Beach Hotel and created in collaboration with THINK Hospitality, Bella marks Shani’s first concept of its kind globally, offering an Italian restaurant shaped by emotion, instinct, and a deep admiration for Southern Italy.
At the heart of Bella is an imagined figure. “Bella” is portrayed as an Italian woman who has been working in the kitchen forever, her confidence, vitality, and sensuality guiding both the menu and the atmosphere. The result is a space that feels expressive rather than rigid, rooted in tradition yet filtered through Shani’s unmistakable culinary voice.
A Menu Built on Pasta and Personality
Bella’s menu builds on Shani’s ingredient-driven philosophy, interpreting Italian cuisine with playful restraint and occasional whimsy. Handmade pasta bowls anchor the experience, with five variations ranging from bright pomodoro to black pepper pasta infused with Madagascan spice, alongside rich ragù and delicate zucchini preparations. Dishes such as tagliatelle with Madagascan spice and risotto with little neck clams showcase Shani’s instinct for letting ingredients lead, while heartier offerings include tender beef ossobuco and porterhouse finished with charred tomato.
The broader menu extends into vibrant salads, vegetable mezze, seafood, bean dishes, and Shani’s interpretations of melanzana, polenta, risotto, pizza, and steak. Each plate reflects his long-standing approach of honoring Mediterranean ingredients while allowing intuition and emotion to shape the final result.
An Italian Piazza in the Heart of Miami Beach
Designed by Veronica Mishaan, Bella’s interiors draw from the warmth of the Mediterranean and the communal energy of an Italian piazza. The space is organized around a sun-drenched courtyard, anchored by an artichoke fountain inspired by Florence’s Fontana del Carciofo. Terracotta floors, wrought iron details, and lush greenery establish a classic Mediterranean palette, while custom-made furniture, hand-blown glass lamps, and soft sage-green tones bring texture and softness to the room.
Neutral fabrics, subtle striped upholstery, and a striking green onyx bar complete the dining room, creating an environment that feels composed yet relaxed, designed to move easily from day to night.
The Chef Behind the Concept
Born in Jerusalem in 1959, Shani’s culinary identity was shaped early by his grandfather, an agronomist who introduced him to markets, fields, and vineyards, and by a family heritage rooted in Moroccan and Iraqi Jewish traditions. His upbringing among Jerusalem’s shuks and its diverse culinary influences left a lasting imprint on his relationship with food.
After studying cinema at the Beit Zvi School of Performing Arts, Shani opened his first restaurant, Oceanus, in Jerusalem in 1989, developing a culinary language centered on olive oil, fish, tahini, seasonal vegetables, and tomatoes. Since opening HaSalon in Tel Aviv in 2008, he has gone on to lead or inspire approximately 60 restaurants worldwide, including Miznon, Malka, Port Said, and North Abraxas, with locations spanning New York, London, Paris, Vienna, Dubai, Melbourne, Singapore, and beyond. He is also a familiar presence on Israeli television, appearing on Food for Thought and serving as a judge on Master Chef Israel for eleven seasons.
A New Italian Chapter for Miami
With Bella, Shani brings a distinctly personal interpretation of Italian dining to Miami Beach, one shaped by memory, instinct, and a respect for Southern Italy’s spirit. Set beneath the sun and stars at South Beach Hotel, the restaurant invites guests into a world where pasta takes precedence, design sets the rhythm, and the kitchen operates with confidence earned over decades.
