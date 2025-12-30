Chef Eyal Shani Debuts Bella, a New Italian Restaurant at Miami’s South Beach Hotel

After studying cinema at the Beit Zvi School of Performing Arts, Shani opened his first restaurant, Oceanus, in Jerusalem in 1989, developing a culinary language centered on olive oil, fish, tahini, seasonal vegetables, and tomatoes. Since opening HaSalon in Tel Aviv in 2008, he has gone on to lead or inspire approximately 60 restaurants worldwide, including Miznon, Malka, Port Said, and North Abraxas, with locations spanning New York, London, Paris, Vienna, Dubai, Melbourne, Singapore, and beyond. He is also a familiar presence on Israeli television, appearing on Food for Thought and serving as a judge on Master Chef Israel for eleven seasons.