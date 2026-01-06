Food and Drink

Low-ABV Wines for Damp January, Santa Barbara Wine Country’s Fresh Take on Mindful Sipping

A Curated Guide to Low-Alcohol and Alcohol-Free Wines That Keep Flavor Front and Center This January
Hand on Heart non-alcoholic wine bottle and glass resting on sand
Hand on Heart Chardonnay offers a refined, alcohol-free option for Damp January sippingPhoto Courtesy of Hand on Heart Wines

January drinking has quietly evolved. Enter Damp January, a more flexible, flavor-forward approach that prioritizes moderation without abandoning ritual or pleasure. Santa Barbara Wine Country has emerged as a natural leader in this shift, offering wines that feel intentional rather than restrictive.

Along California’s Central Coast, producers are leaning into balance and restraint. Piquette, chillable reds, refined sparkling rosé, and thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic wines are taking the spotlight, each emphasizing freshness, structure, and a clear sense of place. These bottles prove that dialing back alcohol does not require dialing down character.

Below, a curated lineup of Santa Barbara County and California wines that bring nuance, texture, and credibility to Damp January sipping.

1. Bait & Switch Alcohol-Removed Sauvignon Blanc

Bait & Switch Alcohol-Removed Sauvignon Blanc
Bait & Switch Alcohol-Removed Sauvignon BlancPhoto Courtesy of Bait & Switch

0.5% ABV, Santa Barbara County

This alcohol-removed Sauvignon Blanc offers a crisp, citrus-driven profile with vibrant acidity and layered texture, thanks in part to a touch of Viognier. Unlike many non-alcoholic wines, it avoids excess sweetness and maintains a clear vineyard expression. Polished and composed, it speaks to sober-curious wine drinkers who still want something grown-up in the glass, making it an easy choice for daytime gatherings or alcohol-free evenings that still feel considered.

2. Hand on Heart Non-Alcoholic Wines

Hand on Heart non-alcoholic red wine poured outdoors beside tote bag and yoga mat
Hand on Heart brings refined, alcohol-free wine to mindful momentsPhoto Courtesy of Hand on Heart Non-Alcoholic Wines

0.05% ABV, California

Hand on Heart delivers a full spectrum of alcohol-free options including Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Rosé. Crafted from premium fruit and made using spinning cone technology, a process that gently removes alcohol while preserving aroma and structure, these wines retain a true wine-like profile. Designed with wellness-minded drinkers in mind, the lineup offers variety and credibility for those fully committing to alcohol-free January without sacrificing familiarity.

3. Ampelos Funky Town Piquette

Ampelos Funky Town Piquette - Front label
Ampelos Funky Town Piquette - Front labelPhoto Courtesy of Ampelos

7% ABV, Sta. Rita Hills

Inspired by 19th-century European farm traditions, this lightly sparkling piquette is made from Syrah and Grenache pressings sourced from Ampelos’ certified organic and biodynamic estate vineyard. Fresh, lively, and easygoing, Funky Town sits comfortably between wine and beer, making it a natural option for casual January sipping. It is approachable without feeling simplistic, offering a playful take on low-ABV wine that still respects its agricultural roots.

4. Luna Hart Wines 2022 Cabernet Franc

Bottle of Luna Hart Wines 2022 Cabernet Franc displayed on rustic table with greenery
Luna Hart’s Cabernet Franc delivers depth, restraint, and cool-climate elegancePhoto Credit: Gretchen Voelcker, Courtesy of Luna Hart Wines

10.7% ABV, Los Olivos District

This Cabernet Franc challenges the assumption that lower alcohol equals less depth. Aromatics of cedar, plum, cacao, and violet lead into a savory finish marked by chalky texture. Picked early and made with minimal intervention, the wine feels structured yet restrained, offering mindful red wine drinkers a bottle that delivers complexity without heaviness. It is especially well-suited for cooler evenings when a red still feels right.

5. Folded Hills 2022 Sparkling Lilly Rosé

Folded Hills Sparkling Lilly Rosé held outdoors in Santa Ynez Valley vineyard
A zero-dosage sparkling rosé for mindful celebrationsPhoto Credit: Kylie Enholm, Courtesy of Folded Hills

11% ABV, Santa Ynez Valley

Made using the méthode traditionnelle and finished with zero dosage, this sparkling rosé is crafted from organically and biodynamically farmed Grenache. Fine bubbles carry notes of alpine strawberry and citrus, supported by a clean mineral backbone. It feels celebratory without excess, making it a natural fit for January occasions that call for sparkle while staying aligned with more intentional drinking habits.

6. Foxen 2023 Carbonic Cabernet Franc

Foxen Cabernet Franc poured outdoors beside a campfire
A lightly chilled red built for firelight and easy drinkingPhoto Credit: Kaitlin Hite, Courtesy of Foxen

13.7% ABV, Santa Maria Valley

While higher in alcohol than others on this list, this carbonic Cabernet Franc earns its place through style and drinkability. Fermented to highlight juicy red fruit and bright acidity, it is best enjoyed lightly chilled. Its light body and fresh profile make it an accessible transition bottle for those easing away from fuller-bodied reds while still wanting energy and lift.

A More Thoughtful Way to Drink This January

Santa Barbara Wine Country’s approach to Damp January is less about abstention and more about awareness. These wines prioritize balance, craftsmanship, and enjoyment, offering drinkers a way to stay connected to wine culture without excess. For January and beyond, they set a compelling standard for what mindful sipping can look like when flavor still leads the conversation.

