Miami’s Most Luxurious Ways to Drink Matcha Right Now

Matcha has quietly secured its place within Miami’s luxury landscape. No longer limited to wellness counters or casual cafés, this finely ground green tea has found its way into hotel lounges, cocktail menus, and design-driven coffee spaces where craftsmanship matters as much as atmosphere. From ceremonial-grade pours to thoughtfully layered matcha cocktails, these destinations treat matcha as an experience rather than a trend.
At LPM Restaurant & Bar Miami, matcha takes an unexpected yet refined turn behind the bar. The Greenwich stands as one of the restaurant’s longest-serving signature cocktails, offering a composed interpretation of matcha within a French-inspired framework. Mint leaves, lime juice, Havana Club Añejo Blanco, matcha syrup, and herbal Benedictine come together in a cocktail served straight up and finished with a mint sprig clipped delicately to the glass.
This is matcha as ritual, woven seamlessly into LPM’s polished dining room and precise cocktail culture. It is less about caffeine and more about balance, technique, and setting.
Il Giardino delivers matcha through the lens of European leisure. Located at Mr. C Miami in Coconut Grove, the garden patio setting encourages lingering mornings and unhurried afternoons. Guests can order matcha lattes alongside cappuccinos and macchiatos, choosing hot, iced, decaf, or matcha preparations depending on mood and moment.
Here, matcha is part of a broader café ritual that reflects the Mr. C philosophy of refined simplicity and Italian hospitality. It is an elegant pause rather than a quick stop.
Honey Veil Co. defines luxury through intention, craft, and story. Known for its ceremonial-grade matcha and house-made whipped honey, the concept began at a local farmers market in October 2024 and quickly evolved into one of Miami’s most sought-after matcha destinations.
Standout drinks include the Brunei Dirty Matcha, blending ceremonial matcha with espresso and maple syrup, the Banana Bread Matcha layered with caramelized banana, coconut sugar, and cinnamon, and the New York Summer Matcha featuring organic strawberry jam and honey. Every drink reflects co-founder Ceci’s inspiration drawn from Japanese café culture during her time studying abroad.
Luxury here lives in process, family heritage, and the care placed into each cup.
At La Grande Boucherie Miami, matcha enters the cocktail conversation through the Papillon. This composed drink combines Malfy con Limone gin, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Dolin dry vermouth, matcha, lemon juice, honey, and grapefruit bitters.
Served within a richly layered dining space inspired by Parisian brasseries, the Papillon feels deliberate and composed. Matcha is not decorative here. It is integrated thoughtfully, adding depth and structure to a cocktail designed for long evenings and lingering conversations.
MARKET at The Miami Beach EDITION approaches matcha with hotel-level polish and consistency. Designed by Jean-Georges, the café serves a matcha latte made with finely ground matcha, offering a composed alternative to its well-known coffee program.
Set within the EDITION’s airy, curated space, this is a reliable stop for those who appreciate precision and atmosphere. Matcha here fits seamlessly into a broader luxury café experience that values quality and calm over novelty.
SoFi Coffee blends thoughtful design with community-driven energy. Located at Balfour Miami Beach, a Morgans Originals Hotel, the café serves iced matcha lattes alongside espresso classics, teas, wellness shots, and fresh juices.
Design elements such as matcha-colored chairs, a marble-topped bar, and layered textures create a refined yet approachable environment. Weekly Art Café sessions add a creative dimension, making matcha part of a broader cultural rhythm rather than a standalone indulgence.
Café Bastille Weston expands the brand’s Parisian café identity with a dedicated matcha program. The beverage menu introduces six iced-only matcha variations including Mango Foam Matcha, Coconut Cloud Matcha, and Tiramisu Matcha Latte.
The Weston location also debuts matcha-forward cocktails such as the Matcha Mojito and Matcha Tini. While playful in concept, the execution remains grounded in Café Bastille’s refined café-brasserie approach, offering matcha across both daytime and evening occasions.
The Coffee brings Japanese-inspired minimalism to Wynwood as part of its first United States expansion. Founded in Curitiba, Brazil, the brand is known globally for its clean aesthetic, technology-driven service, and attention to detail.
The Iced Matcha Latte made with ceremonial-grade matcha reflects that philosophy. It is straightforward, precise, and thoughtfully executed. This is matcha for purists who appreciate restraint, structure, and design that lets the drink speak for itself.
Sunshine Coffee brings a distinctly Miami perspective to matcha with the opening of its flagship neighborhood shop at the Esmé Hotel on Española Way. Known for its creative iced drinks, the family-owned brand treats matcha as a canvas for flavor, balance, and playfulness rather than a strict ritual.
The matcha menu features drinks such as the Miami Iced Matcha Latte, Strawberry Flower Matcha Latte, and Watermelon Matcha Lemonade, all made with ceremonial-grade matcha and designed to feel refreshing and approachable. Served iced and thoughtfully layered, these drinks lean into Miami’s warm-weather rhythms while maintaining a clear focus on quality and craft.
Rooted in community and creativity, Sunshine Coffee positions matcha as an everyday pleasure that still feels considered, offering a bright counterpoint to more traditional café interpretations.
Maman’s matcha offering lives within a polished café ritual that blends French sensibility with everyday ease. Across its 11 South Florida locations, including Wynwood, Coral Gables, the Design District, South Beach, South Miami, Sunset Harbor, Edgewater, Aventura, West Palm Beach, and two Brickell cafés, matcha and chai lattes sit alongside the brand’s full espresso and tea program.
The newly opened maman Brickell Bay, located at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, adds a waterfront setting to the experience, pairing the brand’s recognizable South-of-France design language with a relaxed café pace. petite maman further distills the concept into a grab-and-go format, offering matcha as a consistent, familiar option within a thoughtfully curated menu.
Matcha’s presence across Miami’s luxury dining and café scene reflects a broader shift toward mindful indulgence. Whether served ceremonially, layered with house-made syrups, or incorporated into composed cocktails, matcha continues to prove its versatility and staying power. In Miami, it is no longer just about what you drink, but where, how, and why you drink it.
