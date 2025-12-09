TheOther’s Master’s Blend Brings a New Ritual to Miami Art Week

A

Harish Koneru, Co-Founder & CEO: The inspiration for TheOther was driven by a desire to bring a premium, ceremonial-grade matcha to the American consumer with integrity and transparency. We wanted a brand built on the philosophy of "no cutting corners, ever.”

My background heavily influenced this pursuit. Prior to TheOther, my family office acquired Renoon. Renoon is an advanced technology platform that connects products to their deeper story—origin, craft, and use—creating a new culture of products and a richer way for customers to engage with what they buy. Working with leading luxury and lifestyle brands, Renoon adds trusted, third-party validation to the claims brands make. This experience reinforced the value of deep sourcing, authenticity, and clear storytelling, which became the guiding principles for TheOther.

To ensure this quality, we established a strong partnership with a fifth-generation master tea blender from Uji. This relationship secures our supply of the first harvest matcha and ensures our product reflects the highest standards of Japanese tea tradition. On each canister of TheOther is a QR code where you can scan and trace their supply chain all the way back to Uji, Kyoto.