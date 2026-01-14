Bourbon Steak New York: A Restaurant That Refuses to Be Predictable

While Bourbon Steak is widely known for steak, the kitchen treats fish with equal reverence. The Market Fish menu allows you to select both the fish and its preparation. Each dish is finished over an open wood fired flame and presented tableside. It is a moment of restrained theater that reinforces the care behind the cooking. Seafood here is not an alternative or afterthought. It stands as one of the restaurant’s defining strengths and reflects Chef Mina’s long standing reputation for elevating seafood with the same precision he brings to beef.