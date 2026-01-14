Interior of Same Same wine bar near Broadway, featuring cocktails and shared plates
Same Same brings a thoughtful wine bar moment to Broadway Week, pairing small-producer wines, low-ABV cocktails, and post-show plates just steps from the stagePhoto Credit: Alex Staniloff, Courtesy of Same Same
Food and Drink

Same Same Brings a Thoughtful Wine Bar Moment to Broadway Week

A New Theater District Destination Pairs Small-Producer Wines, Low-ABV Cocktails, and Post-Show Plates Just Steps From the Stage
Broadway Week has a way of reshaping the rhythm of the Theater District. Performances stretch later, sidewalks fill faster, and dinner plans need to move with the curtain. Enter Same Same, a new wine bar at 401 West 47th Street that understands the cadence of a show night and meets it with ease, intention, and a distinctly New York point of view.

Interior view of Same Same wine bar in the Theater District
The interior of Same Same wine bar near BroadwayPhoto Credit: Alex Staniloff, Courtesy of Same Same

Opening its doors just steps from Broadway, Same Same positions itself as a place to land both before the lights dim and after the applause fades. Beginning January 20, the wine bar will offer 15 percent off checks for guests who present a Playbill or ticket stub, a timely nod to Broadway Week and a welcome incentive for theatergoers looking to extend the evening without straying far from the action.

Overhead view of shared plates, cocktails, and wine on a marble table at Same Same
A spread of shareable plates and cocktails captures Same Same’s relaxed, post-show dining stylePhoto Credit: Alex Staniloff, Courtesy of Same Same

A Wine Program Built on Curiosity

At the heart of Same Same is a rotating wines-by-the-glass program curated by Wine Director Olivia Moran, whose background includes Lysée and Nura. The list leans toward small, independent producers and emerging regions, inviting guests to explore without committing to a full bottle. It is a format well suited to pre-show pacing and post-show conversations, where discovery matters as much as comfort.

The selections change regularly, keeping the experience dynamic for repeat visits and encouraging a sense of dialogue between guest and glass. It is less about labels and more about perspective.

Martini garnished with pickled peppers
Americano cocktail with olives over ice
Assorted low-ABV cocktails displayed at the bar
Interior of Same Same wine bar near Broadway, featuring cocktails and shared plates
Shareable Plates with Theater Timing in Mind

The kitchen is led by Chef David Sullivan, whose résumé includes Ai Fiori and Manhatta. His menu is designed for flexibility, favoring shareable plates that work equally well as a light pre-theater bite or a late dinner once the curtain call has passed.

Squid noodles with herbs served in a ceramic bowl
Beef tartare topped with sauce and garnishes
Hamachi slices in citrus broth with sesame

Highlights include Shrimp Toast with yuzu kosho, a dish that balances richness with a citrus-driven edge, and housemade Cavatelli with shrimp and bomba calabrese, offering depth without heaviness. The approach feels calibrated to the neighborhood, satisfying without slowing the night down.

Crispy shrimp toast plated on a white dish
Shrimp toast served at Same SamePhoto Credit: Alex Staniloff, Courtesy of Same Same

Low and No ABV Cocktails with Intent

Same Same’s cocktail program expands the conversation beyond wine, particularly for guests looking to abstain from alcohol or simply dial it back. The low and no ABV menu is built with the same care as its spirited counterparts, focusing on structure, balance, and flavor rather than omission.

Three cocktails garnished with peppers and citrus set against a wine-lined bar backdrop
Classic and low-ABV cocktails line the bar at Same Same, designed for pre- and post-theater sippingPhoto Credit: Alex Staniloff, Courtesy of Same Same

Offerings include a force-carbonated Grapefruit Highball made with a bianco vermouth blend, a Peter Piper Martini featuring pickled peppers and sudachi, and an Americano built on strawberry aperitivo, green pepper, and amaro. The Espresso Drink pairs coffee shochu with a biscoff cookie garnish, while the Sherry Cobbler layers white miso and spiced green apple juice. For those opting for a fully non-alcoholic option, Pop Culture combines strawberry, tart cherry, verjus, rooibos tea, and a splash of pepperoncini brine designed to echo the character of a cab Franc Pet Nat.

A Natural Pause Between Acts

Basque cheesecake with berry sauce on a white plate
Basque cheesecake served at Same SamePhoto Credit: Alex Staniloff, Courtesy of Same Same

Same Same does not try to compete with Broadway’s spectacle. Instead, it complements it, offering a place to pause, reflect, and reconnect over a glass of something thoughtful. Its proximity to the theaters, paired with a Broadway Week incentive and a menu designed around flexibility, makes it a seamless extension of the night rather than a detour.

In a district defined by movement and anticipation, Same Same finds its footing by understanding timing. Before the curtain rises or long after it falls, it offers a reason to stay just a little longer.
Interior of Same Same wine bar near Broadway, featuring cocktails and shared plates
