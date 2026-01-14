Same Same Brings a Thoughtful Wine Bar Moment to Broadway Week
Broadway Week has a way of reshaping the rhythm of the Theater District. Performances stretch later, sidewalks fill faster, and dinner plans need to move with the curtain. Enter Same Same, a new wine bar at 401 West 47th Street that understands the cadence of a show night and meets it with ease, intention, and a distinctly New York point of view.
Opening its doors just steps from Broadway, Same Same positions itself as a place to land both before the lights dim and after the applause fades. Beginning January 20, the wine bar will offer 15 percent off checks for guests who present a Playbill or ticket stub, a timely nod to Broadway Week and a welcome incentive for theatergoers looking to extend the evening without straying far from the action.
A Wine Program Built on Curiosity
At the heart of Same Same is a rotating wines-by-the-glass program curated by Wine Director Olivia Moran, whose background includes Lysée and Nura. The list leans toward small, independent producers and emerging regions, inviting guests to explore without committing to a full bottle. It is a format well suited to pre-show pacing and post-show conversations, where discovery matters as much as comfort.
The selections change regularly, keeping the experience dynamic for repeat visits and encouraging a sense of dialogue between guest and glass. It is less about labels and more about perspective.
Shareable Plates with Theater Timing in Mind
The kitchen is led by Chef David Sullivan, whose résumé includes Ai Fiori and Manhatta. His menu is designed for flexibility, favoring shareable plates that work equally well as a light pre-theater bite or a late dinner once the curtain call has passed.
Highlights include Shrimp Toast with yuzu kosho, a dish that balances richness with a citrus-driven edge, and housemade Cavatelli with shrimp and bomba calabrese, offering depth without heaviness. The approach feels calibrated to the neighborhood, satisfying without slowing the night down.
Low and No ABV Cocktails with Intent
Same Same’s cocktail program expands the conversation beyond wine, particularly for guests looking to abstain from alcohol or simply dial it back. The low and no ABV menu is built with the same care as its spirited counterparts, focusing on structure, balance, and flavor rather than omission.
Offerings include a force-carbonated Grapefruit Highball made with a bianco vermouth blend, a Peter Piper Martini featuring pickled peppers and sudachi, and an Americano built on strawberry aperitivo, green pepper, and amaro. The Espresso Drink pairs coffee shochu with a biscoff cookie garnish, while the Sherry Cobbler layers white miso and spiced green apple juice. For those opting for a fully non-alcoholic option, Pop Culture combines strawberry, tart cherry, verjus, rooibos tea, and a splash of pepperoncini brine designed to echo the character of a cab Franc Pet Nat.
A Natural Pause Between Acts
Same Same does not try to compete with Broadway’s spectacle. Instead, it complements it, offering a place to pause, reflect, and reconnect over a glass of something thoughtful. Its proximity to the theaters, paired with a Broadway Week incentive and a menu designed around flexibility, makes it a seamless extension of the night rather than a detour.
In a district defined by movement and anticipation, Same Same finds its footing by understanding timing. Before the curtain rises or long after it falls, it offers a reason to stay just a little longer.
