Where to Eat and Drink During NYFW February 2026

A Fashion Insider’s Guide to the Restaurants, Rooftops, and Cocktail Destinations Shaping New York Fashion Week
An autumn table spread at The Otter showcases delicious dishes in SoHo
Table spread at The OtterPhoto Credit: The Manner, Courtesy of The Otter

During New York Fashion Week, meals are rarely just meals. They are pauses between shows, informal meetings, late-night decompressions, and the places where conversations stretch longer than planned. The best spots understand that rhythm. They offer atmosphere without friction, food that holds its own, and rooms that feel aligned with the week’s energy. From rooftops with skyline views to quietly excellent dining rooms and bars built around craft and culture, these are the places setting the tone during NYFW February 2026.

1. Saishin at Gansevoort Rooftop

Saishin's paitan ramen
Saishin's paitan ramen Photo Credit: @alexandroloayza, Courtesy of Saishin

Meatpacking District

Perched above the Gansevoort Hotel, Saishin feels purpose-built for fashion week evenings. The indoor-outdoor rooftop setting combines softly lit interiors with sweeping skyline views, creating a cinematic backdrop for post-show dinners and off-duty moments. At the chef’s counter, guests can opt for a 14- or 19-course omakase tasting, where each course is prepared with precision and seasonal focus. Those dining at tables can explore an à la carte menu of refined otsumami, hot entrées, and sushi, allowing the experience to flex with the night’s pace. It is a destination where design, atmosphere, and culinary craft meet naturally.

2. The Otter

The Otter's swordfish steak frites paired with a glass of red wine
The Otter's swordfish steak frites paired with a glass of red winePhoto Credit: Nico Schinco, Courtesy of The Otter

SoHo

Inside The Manner, The Otter has quickly become a reliable stop for fashion insiders looking to reset between shows. Led by Chef Alex Stupak, the seafood-driven menu balances East Coast sensibility with coastal polish, anchored by a full raw bar and dishes like swordfish au poivre. The room feels lively without being overwhelming, making it well suited for group dinners, industry catch-ups, or a late evening unwind. Open nightly for dinner, with a daily cocktail hour and weekend brunch, The Otter fits seamlessly into the NYFW schedule.

3. Sloane’s

Golden martini with hot dog, fries, and caviar at Sloane’s cocktail lounge in SoHo
Late-night martinis and indulgent bites define Sloane’s jewel-toned hideaway above SoHoPhoto Courtesy of Sloane’s

SoHo

Tucked upstairs at The Manner, Sloane’s delivers a glamorous cocktail experience that feels tailor-made for fashion week nights. Jewel-toned interiors in emerald, ruby, and gold set the mood, while plush velvet banquettes encourage lingering. The cocktail list leans into martini culture with variations like Lychee, Dirty, Espresso, and Golden, alongside playful signatures such as the Jungle Highball. Food offerings skew indulgent, including the cult-favorite Tower stacked with hot dogs, chicken nuggets, sliders, and fries, finished with an ice cream sandwich topped with maraschino cherries.

4. Seirēn

Spanish and Portuguese tapas and conservas spread at Seirēn cocktail bar in Chelsea
Iberian conservas, refined tapas, and vermouth cocktails bring coastal energy to Chelsea nightsPhoto Courtesy of Seirēn

Chelsea

Opened in December, Seirēn introduces Iberian coastal flair to Chelsea as one of the neighborhood’s first conservas and cocktail bars. From the team behind Chica & The Don and Bellhop, the seafood-forward space spotlights Spanish and Portuguese conservas including Galician mussels, smoked sardines, and tuna belly. Refined tapas like pan con tomate and crab-stuffed piquillo peppers round out the menu, while a vermouth-forward cocktail program makes it an easy stop before or after shows. The setting feels fresh, specific, and quietly confident.

5. Greywind and Spygold

Greywind's cozy fireplace creates a warm environment in Hudson Yards
Greywind's cozy fireplace creates a warm environment in Hudson YardsPhoto Courtesy of Greywind

Hudson Yards

Greywind brings a polished sense of visibility to NYFW dining, led by James Beard–nominated Chef Dan Kluger. Flooded with natural light and framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, the dining room offers a bright, sophisticated environment for daytime meetings and early dinners, with hyper-seasonal dishes that reflect Kluger’s modern American approach. As the evening progresses, the experience continues downstairs at Spygold, where a firelit, subterranean bar sets a more intimate tone for late-night cocktails and conversation.

6. The Noortwyck

The Noortwyck NYC main dining room
The Noortwyck NYC main dining roomPhoto Courtesy of The Noortwyck

West Village

The Noortwyck strikes a careful balance between elegance and ease, making it a natural anchor during fashion week. Plush banquettes, soft lighting, and curated art define the dining room, while the New American menu highlights seasonal ingredients with precision. Dishes such as caviar-topped hashbrowns, agnolotti with black truffle, and wagyu beef cheek reflect a thoughtful approach to indulgence. A deep wine list and polished cocktails complete the experience, offering a sense of New York dining at its most assured.

7. Birds

Cheese board, olives, and shared plates served at Birds listening room in the West Village
A craft-driven spread pairs classic cocktails and refined bites inside Birds’ intimate West Village listening roomPhoto Credit: Alex Staniloff, Courtesy of Birds

West Village

Birds offers something distinct during NYFW: a listening room where sound quality is treated with the same care as the cocktail program. Founded by Naama and Assaf Tamir of Lighthouse BK alongside bartender Steve Schneider, the space centers live music within an acoustically refined setting. The cocktail list features 20 classics, including martinis and Manhattans, priced between $16 and $23 and displayed on a felt board. The result is an atmosphere that feels intentional, welcoming, and grounded in craft, drawing a discerning crowd that values experience.

8. Sip & Guzzle

Sip & Guzzle's "Electric Chicken" being prepared
Sip & Guzzle's "Electric Chicken" being preparedPhoto Credit: Sasha Arutyunova, Courtesy of Sip & Guzzle

Greenwich Village

Sip & Guzzle represents a rare fusion of global bar culture and culinary ambition. The concept is the latest chapter from bartenders Steve Schneider and Shingo Gokan, inspired by the story of Japanese diplomats discovering American bar culture in the 1800s. The drinks program blends New York and Tokyo sensibilities, while the kitchen is led by three-Michelin-starred Executive Chef Mike Bagale, supported by Chef de Cuisine Isaac Leidenfrost. Since opening, Sip & Guzzle has earned top rankings across North America’s 50 Best Bars and World’s 50 Best Bars lists, solidifying its place as one of the city’s most culturally relevant destinations during fashion week.

Fashion Week moves fast, but the right places know how to keep pace without rushing the moment. These restaurants and bars offer more than convenience. They provide atmosphere, consistency, and a sense of belonging within the week’s constant motion. During NYFW February 2026, these are the addresses where the city’s style conversation continues long after the last show lets out.
