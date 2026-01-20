Where to Eat and Drink During NYFW February 2026

During New York Fashion Week, meals are rarely just meals. They are pauses between shows, informal meetings, late-night decompressions, and the places where conversations stretch longer than planned. The best spots understand that rhythm. They offer atmosphere without friction, food that holds its own, and rooms that feel aligned with the week’s energy. From rooftops with skyline views to quietly excellent dining rooms and bars built around craft and culture, these are the places setting the tone during NYFW February 2026.
Perched above the Gansevoort Hotel, Saishin feels purpose-built for fashion week evenings. The indoor-outdoor rooftop setting combines softly lit interiors with sweeping skyline views, creating a cinematic backdrop for post-show dinners and off-duty moments. At the chef’s counter, guests can opt for a 14- or 19-course omakase tasting, where each course is prepared with precision and seasonal focus. Those dining at tables can explore an à la carte menu of refined otsumami, hot entrées, and sushi, allowing the experience to flex with the night’s pace. It is a destination where design, atmosphere, and culinary craft meet naturally.
Inside The Manner, The Otter has quickly become a reliable stop for fashion insiders looking to reset between shows. Led by Chef Alex Stupak, the seafood-driven menu balances East Coast sensibility with coastal polish, anchored by a full raw bar and dishes like swordfish au poivre. The room feels lively without being overwhelming, making it well suited for group dinners, industry catch-ups, or a late evening unwind. Open nightly for dinner, with a daily cocktail hour and weekend brunch, The Otter fits seamlessly into the NYFW schedule.
Tucked upstairs at The Manner, Sloane’s delivers a glamorous cocktail experience that feels tailor-made for fashion week nights. Jewel-toned interiors in emerald, ruby, and gold set the mood, while plush velvet banquettes encourage lingering. The cocktail list leans into martini culture with variations like Lychee, Dirty, Espresso, and Golden, alongside playful signatures such as the Jungle Highball. Food offerings skew indulgent, including the cult-favorite Tower stacked with hot dogs, chicken nuggets, sliders, and fries, finished with an ice cream sandwich topped with maraschino cherries.
Opened in December, Seirēn introduces Iberian coastal flair to Chelsea as one of the neighborhood’s first conservas and cocktail bars. From the team behind Chica & The Don and Bellhop, the seafood-forward space spotlights Spanish and Portuguese conservas including Galician mussels, smoked sardines, and tuna belly. Refined tapas like pan con tomate and crab-stuffed piquillo peppers round out the menu, while a vermouth-forward cocktail program makes it an easy stop before or after shows. The setting feels fresh, specific, and quietly confident.
Greywind brings a polished sense of visibility to NYFW dining, led by James Beard–nominated Chef Dan Kluger. Flooded with natural light and framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, the dining room offers a bright, sophisticated environment for daytime meetings and early dinners, with hyper-seasonal dishes that reflect Kluger’s modern American approach. As the evening progresses, the experience continues downstairs at Spygold, where a firelit, subterranean bar sets a more intimate tone for late-night cocktails and conversation.
The Noortwyck strikes a careful balance between elegance and ease, making it a natural anchor during fashion week. Plush banquettes, soft lighting, and curated art define the dining room, while the New American menu highlights seasonal ingredients with precision. Dishes such as caviar-topped hashbrowns, agnolotti with black truffle, and wagyu beef cheek reflect a thoughtful approach to indulgence. A deep wine list and polished cocktails complete the experience, offering a sense of New York dining at its most assured.
Birds offers something distinct during NYFW: a listening room where sound quality is treated with the same care as the cocktail program. Founded by Naama and Assaf Tamir of Lighthouse BK alongside bartender Steve Schneider, the space centers live music within an acoustically refined setting. The cocktail list features 20 classics, including martinis and Manhattans, priced between $16 and $23 and displayed on a felt board. The result is an atmosphere that feels intentional, welcoming, and grounded in craft, drawing a discerning crowd that values experience.
Sip & Guzzle represents a rare fusion of global bar culture and culinary ambition. The concept is the latest chapter from bartenders Steve Schneider and Shingo Gokan, inspired by the story of Japanese diplomats discovering American bar culture in the 1800s. The drinks program blends New York and Tokyo sensibilities, while the kitchen is led by three-Michelin-starred Executive Chef Mike Bagale, supported by Chef de Cuisine Isaac Leidenfrost. Since opening, Sip & Guzzle has earned top rankings across North America’s 50 Best Bars and World’s 50 Best Bars lists, solidifying its place as one of the city’s most culturally relevant destinations during fashion week.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.