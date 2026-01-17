Ops East Village Brings Back Its Pizza Collaboration Series with a Citywide Lineup

Ops East Village's margherita pizza
At Ops East Village, collaboration has become part of the menu. The James Beard Award-nominated pizzeria and wine bar is bringing back its popular pizza collaboration series for 2026, expanding the concept beyond the neighborhood and inviting some of New York City’s most compelling restaurants to reinterpret the pie through their own culinary lens.

What began last October as a hyper-local exchange has evolved into a citywide conversation. Executive chef and partner Mike Fadem first launched the series alongside East Village favorites such as Ha’s Đặc Biệt, Win Son Bakery, and Momofuku Noodle Bar. The response made one thing clear. Guests were eager to see how different cuisines, cultures, and kitchens might translate when filtered through Ops’ wood-fired sensibility.

This year’s lineup widens the scope, spotlighting restaurants across boroughs and styles while maintaining the thoughtful approach that defines Ops. Each collaboration appears for just three days, offering brand-new pies created specifically for the series.

January Collaborations

Cervo’s

January 20–22

The series opens with Cervo’s, known for its seafood-forward Spanish approach. Their contribution is a spicy tomato pie topped with prawns and garlic, pairing coastal flavors with the structure of Ops’ crust.

Eel Bar

January 27–29

Eel Bar follows with a pie that leans into restraint and texture. Salt-cured anchovy, potato chips, and Garrotxa cheese come together for a combination that balances salinity, crunch, and richness.

February Collaborations

Adda, An Unapologetic Foods Restaurant

February 3–5

From Roni Mazumdar and Chef Chintan Pandya, Adda brings two distinct pies inspired by Indian flavors. One draws on mirchi ka maas, built with smoked white korma sauce, braised short rib, fontina, green chilies, and cilantro. The second features a house-ground lamb mix with mozzarella, Ops’ signature tomato sauce, and fresh mint.

Leon’s

February 10–12

Leon’s contributes a duo rooted in Italian tradition with a twist. A funghi trifolati pie layers maitake mushrooms, fontina, and salsa verde, while an amatriciana-style pie combines bacon, red onion, chili flakes, and pecorino.

Ernesto’s x Bartolo

February 17–19

This joint collaboration delivers two offerings. The matrimonio pie pairs ajillo with boquerones, while a calzone filled with txistorra, Mahón cheese, honey, and olive oil leans into contrast and balance.

Hags

February 24–26

Hags introduces a smoked salmon pie with leeks, finished with cacao nibs chili crisp. The result bridges comfort and experimentation, reflecting the restaurant’s boundary-pushing approach.

March Collaborations

Naks

March 10–12

Naks brings Filipino flavors to the series with a sisig pie topped with crispy grilled pork, chili, and calamansi aioli. A beef caldereta calzone follows, filled with braised beef, roasted tomato sauce, and pepper.

Virginia’s

March 17–19

Virginia’s offers a roasted chicken pie accented with garlicky salsa verde and generous herbs, a composition that feels familiar yet carefully layered.

Golden Hof

March 24–26

Closing out the series, Golden Hof presents a sullungtang-inspired pie topped with braised oxtail, scallions, and fresh black pepper, translating Korean comfort into pizza form.

A Platform for Culinary Exchange

At its core, the Ops collaboration series is less about novelty and more about dialogue. Each participating restaurant brings its own point of view, while Ops provides a consistent foundation rooted in technique and simplicity. The result is a rotating menu that reflects the breadth of New York’s dining scene without losing cohesion.

As the series returns in 2026, Ops East Village continues to position itself as a place where chefs trade ideas, cuisines intersect, and the city’s culinary creativity finds a shared table, one slice at a time.
