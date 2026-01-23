Cue 48 Opens in Times Square, Redefining All-Day Dining at Hyatt Regency
Cue 48 Opens January 7, 2026, Anchoring a New Kind of All-Day Restaurant in Times Square
Times Square has long been New York’s most visible crossroads—energized, relentless, and constantly reinventing itself. With the January 7, 2026 opening of Cue 48 inside the Hyatt Regency Times Square, the district gains a restaurant designed not only to feed the area’s momentum, but to reflect it. Equal parts neighborhood tribute, theater companion, and all-day dining destination, Cue 48 arrives with a clear sense of place—and purpose.
Located at 1605 Broadway, Cue 48 occupies a rare vantage point overlooking Times Square, including its iconic red steps. That positioning alone sets it apart. In a neighborhood where dining often feels secondary to spectacle, Cue 48 embraces the surroundings while offering something notably grounded: accessible, thoughtful food served from early morning through late evening, designed to work as well for a pre-show bite as a lingering cocktail after curtain call.
A Menu That Moves Through the Five Boroughs
At the helm is Executive Chef Sani Hebaj, a Brooklyn native whose career spans Villa Azur in Las Vegas, RPM Italian in Chicago, and The Palm Court at The Plaza. His approach at Cue 48 is intentionally personal. The menu draws directly from the foods that define New York’s everyday culinary language—bodega staples, borough-specific comfort dishes, and classics that feel familiar without being static.
Morning service opens with elevated bodega-style offerings, including a carefully executed BEC alongside artisanal coffee and pastries. Lunch shifts into refined, fast-moving classics that respect the pace of Midtown while delivering substance: a nostalgic-yet-polished pastrami sandwich, a clean Soho Tuna Tartare, and shareable matzo balls that nod to tradition without weighing down the menu.
Throughout the day, dishes are named and inspired by neighborhoods themselves. Starters include Bronx Plantain Chips & Guac, Brooklyn Burrata, and Washington Heights Beef Empanadas, while mains range from Queens Chicken Sliders to the Cue 48 Burger, built with caramelized onions, aged cheddar, and green tomato. Pricing remains approachable—an intentional move for a location where affordability is often sacrificed.
“CUE 48 came to life thanks to the nonstop energy of New York, especially the food scene and the electric vibe of Times Square. We wanted it to be a place where you can kick back or catch the buzz, whether it’s morning coffee or evening bites.”
Executive Chef Sani Hebaj
Cocktails Designed for Curtain Calls and Late Nights
As daylight fades, Cue 48 shifts seamlessly into evening mode. The lighting dims, the bar comes alive, and the menu pivots toward cocktails designed with theater schedules in mind. Pre- and post-show specials cater to varying timelines without compromising craft.
Signature drinks include The New Yorker, a layered combination of 1792 small batch bourbon, sweet vermouth, amaro, cacao, vanilla bean, and black walnut—deep, composed, and unapologetically bold. Hearts on Broadway leans brighter, blending citron vodka and dry curaçao with pomegranate, lime, and lavender. Zero-proof options are treated with equal intention, including The Harlem Haze, built with feragaia, marion blackberry, lemon, mint, and an egg white finish.
Dessert rounds out the experience with playful nods to the city: Mini NY Cheesecake Bites, Union Square Churros, and Golden Fried Oreos served warm.
Design That Understands Its Address
Cue 48’s interiors echo the theatrical legacy of Broadway itself. Designed around principles of theatrical modernism, the space balances golden-age glamour with contemporary restraint. Plush banquettes, moody accents, and soaring windows create a setting that feels composed rather than chaotic—an intentional counterpoint to the energy just outside the glass.
Open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with reservations available via OpenTable, Cue 48 positions itself as more than a hotel restaurant. It’s a place designed to meet New York where it already is—fast, layered, and always in motion—while offering a seat at the table in one of the city’s most coveted locations.
