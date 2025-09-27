Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico Serves Up Pickleball and Tennis Experiences for Guests
Source: Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Racket Sports Redefine Leisure Travel
Across the globe, racket sports are no longer a passing trend—they’ve become a cultural mainstay. Pickleball, in particular, has surged in popularity, growing by more than 311 percent in the last three years. In the United States alone, one in ten people now report having played the game at least once, cementing its reputation as both a sport and a social ritual.
This surge has inevitably found its way into the travel landscape, with luxury resorts recognizing the demand for destinations where guests can continue their on-court routines. Whether it’s the strategic intensity of tennis or the communal fun of pickleball, the rise of racket sports has reshaped how travelers plan their leisure time.
Puerto Rico’s Peninsula Playground
At the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, this trend has taken root in a setting as picturesque as it is practical. Nestled on a private peninsula at the foothills of El Yunque Rainforest, the resort is home to two tennis courts and two pickleball courts. Already a favorite among guests, these courts have become a staple amenity for travelers who see vacation not as a pause from their passions but as an opportunity to indulge them in new surroundings.
Now, the property is taking things a step further with the introduction of “Pickleball & Tennis Mornings”, a complimentary program designed to let guests enjoy the best of racket sports while on holiday.
Complimentary Play with Luxury Service
Offered every Thursday and Saturday, the program encourages guests to “play hard and relax harder,” in keeping with the resort’s philosophy that “Doing Nothing Means Everything.” Far from a standard resort activity, these mornings are curated with the same attention to detail that defines the property’s luxury ethos.
Guests need only bring a playing partner—everything else is handled by the resort. This includes:
Complimentary racket rentals
Reserved court time
A fully stocked hydration station to keep players refreshed under the Caribbean sun
The result is an elevated sporting experience that allows guests to step onto the court with ease, blending athletic challenge with the indulgence of a resort getaway.
Where Sport Meets Lifestyle
By offering complimentary pickleball and tennis mornings, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico has tapped into the deeper appeal of racket sports: their ability to foster connection. Whether it’s a family match, a friendly game between couples, or a new social ritual formed among fellow travelers, the courts become a space where leisure, fitness, and community converge.
For the growing number of travelers planning their getaways with racket sports in mind, this Puerto Rican retreat provides a setting that balances athletic passion with island relaxation. Here, the clink of a paddle or the bounce of a tennis ball is as much a part of the Caribbean soundtrack as the waves along the shore.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.