Scoops, Culture, and Community: Cry Baby Creamery Opens in West Kendall
There’s ice cream, and then there’s Cry Baby Creamery. If you know, you know. And if you live in Kendall, get ready to know.
Miami’s most playfully nostalgic scoop shop has officially opened its doors in West Kendall (15707 SW 56th Street), with a second location in South Kendall set to follow in February. For those of us who’ve followed the Cry Baby phenomenon from pop-ups to permanent scoop shops, this expansion is more than just growth—it’s a homecoming. Especially for founder Stephanie Diaz, who grew up in the neighborhood.
“Opening in Kendall hits a little differently since it’s home for me. We can’t wait to be part of the neighborhood and share all the things that make Cry Baby special with the community I grew up in.”
Stephanie Diaz, Founder of Cry Baby Creamery
Design That Pops, Flavors That Hit
From the moment you walk in, Cry Baby Creamery hits you with energy. The vibe is part cocktail bar, part tattoo parlor, and all personality, a bold departure from the soft-pastel scoop shops we’ve come to expect. Neon signage, red leather booths, dark walls, and saturated accents create an edge that feels more Brickell or Wynwood than suburban strip mall… and that’s precisely the point.
The menu is just as fearless. Every ice cream flavor is made in-house in small batches, and you can taste the difference. One standout is the Flan Brulee, made with Stephanie’s own family flan recipe, complete with caramelized sugar woven into the scoop. Then there’s Viva Pastelito, which tastes uncannily like a guava and cheese pastelito—sweet, tangy, creamy, and dotted with caramelized puff pastry.
Seasonal flavors like Ooey Gooey (cream cheese ice cream with berry jam and chunks of gooey cake) and Cookies & Caramel (cookie butter ice cream with Biscoff crumbs) rotate through February. Even the vegan options are exceptional, not a second-tier substitution, but equally rich and layered.
The Sweetest Community Hub in Kendall
More than just scoops, Cry Baby delivers baked goods, milkshakes, dirty sodas, and caffeinated creations. The cookies are next-level, and if you haven’t had a Hot Toddy yet—a warm cookie topped with a scoop of ice cream or soft serve—go, now. These little indulgences add dimension to the menu and make it feel like there’s something new to discover every visit.
Limited-time drops are part of the DNA here, keeping things playful and on-trend. Expect a Bridgerton-themed drop and a Bad Bunny Super Bowl special in the coming weeks, because why not have your pop culture and eat it, too?
And for those attending South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) this year, Cry Baby will be making appearances across several events, bringing the same creativity and heart they serve daily.
Scoop, Smile, Repeat
Opening in Kendall is a strategic and heartfelt move for Cry Baby Creamery. It not only fills a much-needed gap in the local dessert scene but also reflects a bigger trend: Miami's neighborhood culinary moments no longer need to happen in Wynwood or South Beach to feel special.
This is dessert that delivers—in taste, tone, and intention. Cry Baby Creamery might serve sprinkles, but there’s real substance underneath. It’s a place that celebrates community while staying uncompromisingly creative. And that, as any Miami local knows, is the sweet spot.
