3 Elevated Spots to Watch the Super Bowl in New York City

Super Bowl Sunday in New York is about finding the right room. The kind with strong screens, better menus, and an atmosphere that feels intentional. These 3 spots deliver a watch-worthy setup while keeping the experience social, polished, and distinctly New York.
Located inside Arlo NoMad, NoMad Diner blends classic diner comfort with a modern city sensibility, making it an easy win for Super Bowl watching in Midtown. The bar anchors the experience with a TV positioned squarely on the action, while the menu leans into elevated crowd favorites.
Game-day specials keep things simple and satisfying. A solo-friendly option offers six wings and a beer for $16, while a larger spread includes six wings, two burgers, and two beers for $65. Stacked burgers, craveable sandwiches, and indulgent sides round out the menu, supported by a curated cocktail list that feels considered but not overthought.
For those who want their Super Bowl Sunday to feel more like a cultural moment, Mission Ceviche is hosting its first-ever watch party, dubbed the “Bad Bunny Bowl.” The bi-level experience unfolds throughout the day, starting with brunch and regular dining service in the main dining room, where Bad Bunny’s music sets the tone ahead of kickoff.
As the game approaches, attention shifts downstairs to Sub-Mission, the restaurant’s hidden cocktail lounge. There, screens line the bar and lounge seating areas, music breaks build momentum, and themed cocktails appear in team-inspired color palettes. The food offering leans toward elevated small plates including Truffle Sliders, Mushroom Flatbread, Crispy Rice, and other shareable bites.
The result feels less like a traditional sports bar and more like a music-driven gathering that happens to include football, shaped by the restaurant’s Latin-rooted identity.
Downtown fans looking for a relaxed but social setting will find it at Arlo SoHo. Steps from the Village, the hotel offers a neighborhood-forward atmosphere where watching the game feels communal without being chaotic.
Screens throughout the property keep the action visible, while cocktails and satisfying bites anchor the experience. Guests can move easily between communal spaces or head upstairs to ART SoHo, the rooftop lounge, for a change of scenery. It is a flexible setup that works just as well for small groups as it does for casual drop-ins.
