Taste What’s Next: Hamptons Wine Experts Share Summer’s Essential Bottles
In a place where summer tables are set with intention, Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits continues to shape what ends up in the glass. The sommelier-led retailer has revealed its summer essentials, a concise list designed for beach days, garden evenings, and cellars refreshed for the season ahead. The focus is clear. Elegant structure, refreshing balance, and wines that speak to where they come from.
This is not a broad sweep of labels. Each bottle earns its place through provenance and performance, guided by a team that understands both the Hamptons calendar and the palates that follow it.
The Summer Shortlist
White Wine
Domaine Jean Dauvissat Père & Fils Chablis 2022 ($38)
True to classic Chablisien style, this bottling opens with a fruited nose and carries freshness through the palate. The finish shows a measured salinity that keeps the wine precise and balanced. With parcels spread across nearly the entire appellation and roughly forty plots in seven communes, the estate brings depth and nuance that bridge minerality and fruit with ease.
Red Wine
Diego Conterno “Baluma” Langhe Nebbiolo 2022 ($30)
Rooted in the Langhe of Monforte d’Alba, this Nebbiolo reflects decades of thoughtful vineyard work. Ruby in color, it presents floral and fruit notes of violet, strawberry, and cherry. On the palate, ripe fruit meets balanced tannins, making it equally at home with summer grilling or a longer evening meal.
Rosé
Wainscott Main Private Label IGP Organic Rosé 2022 ($19.99)
Created exclusively with Rhône Valley producer Henri Bonnaud, this Provençal rosé stands out for its clarity and finish. A coral hue with silver highlights leads to aromas of spices, red fruits, and almonds. The palate is full and generous, finishing with a subtle note of licorice. It is a bottle designed for repeat pours, easy to enjoy yet far from simple.
Sparkling Wine
Champagne Chavost Blanc d’Assemblage Brut Nature NV ($62)
Founded in 1946 by a collective of growers, this cooperative now represents more than seventy multi-generational holdings in Chavot-Courcourt. The area sits at a meeting point of chalky limestone soils suited to Chardonnay and richer clay limestone favored by Pinot Meunier. That proximity allows different varieties to thrive side by side, resulting in a Champagne that is layered, focused, and shaped by its site.
Wine as Conversation
What distinguishes Wainscott Main is not only what it pours but how it invites people to engage. Free weekend tastings run every Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 5:00 pm, offering a guided look at seasonal selections. For those interested in deeper dives, Wednesday wine workshops and producer-led masterclasses open the door to regions, techniques, and stories behind the bottles.
“We treat wine like a conversation, not a transaction. Our job is to connect people with bottles they’ll love—and remember.”
Luis Marin, General Manager of Wainscott Main
Beyond the Bottle
For collectors and casual drinkers alike, the shop also offers personalized cellar consultations, helping clients curate balanced collections and manage seasonal rotations. Daily delivery across the Hamptons adds a layer of ease, making it simple to bring a considered bottle to the table on short notice.
