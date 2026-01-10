Aperture Cellars’ Jesse Katz and Chef Dustin Valette to Participate in Naples Winter Wine Festival 2026
Healdsburg, CA (January 5, 2026) – Aperture Cellars’ founder and first-generation winemaker, Jesse Katz, and Chef Dustin Valette are proud to announce their participation in the Naples Winter Wine Festival, taking place from January 30 to February 1, 2026. One of the world’s most prestigious charity wine events, the Naples Winter Wine Festival unites celebrated vintners, acclaimed chefs, and philanthropists for an unforgettable weekend of world-class wine, food, and fundraising. Hosted by the Naples Children & Education Foundation, the festival brings together an intimate guest list of approximately 650 attendees who experience rare tastings, extraordinary dinners, and exceptional auction lots, all in support of children in need across Collier County.
This year’s festival will feature visionary winemaker Jesse Katz alongside Chef Dustin Valette, who will be honored as Chef de Cuisine. Fresh off being named Wine Enthusiast’s Winemaker of the Year for 2025, Jesse leads Aperture Cellars in Sonoma County, which was newly recognized among the World’s 50 Best Vineyards. Katz, known for producing dozens of 100 point wines and redefining modern California winemaking, will showcase the precision, artistry, and elegance that have positioned Aperture among the most acclaimed wineries in the world. Together, Katz and Valette will offer an extraordinary auction lot, The Sonoma Experience, designed to transport winning bidders into the heart of Sonoma for a deeply personal journey through world class wine and Michelin recognized cuisine.
The Sonoma Experience is a four-day, three-night immersion that celebrates both the artistry of winemaking and the craft of exceptional cuisine. At the heart of the itinerary is Aperture Cellars, where Jesse Katz will personally guide guests through a private blending session, exclusive VIP tasting, and vineyard lunch at the estate, offering rare insight into the precision and vision behind Aperture’s most celebrated wines. Equally central to the experience is Chef Dustin Valette, who will host an intimate farm-to-table culinary journey beginning with a guided farmers market tour and hands-on cooking class, culminating in private dinners at his acclaimed restaurants, The Matheson and Valette.
The experience continues with private tastings at Vérité and Stonestreet and culminates with a day on the greens at Mayacama Golf Club. Guests will take home personalized keepsakes including a custom embroidered chef’s coat, a professional-grade chef’s knife, and a curated Aperture collection of award-winning wines. This lot captures the spirit of Sonoma through the lens of one of its most groundbreaking winemakers and one of its most celebrated chefs, offering a truly once-in-a-lifetime insider’s experience.
Since its inception, the Naples Winter Wine Festival has raised more than $336 million to support at-risk and underprivileged children through the Naples Children & Education Foundation. Dustin Valette and Jesse Katz are proud to support this legacy of giving, offering an extraordinary lot that embodies the best of Sonoma’s culinary and winemaking excellence while helping transform lives through the festival’s mission.
