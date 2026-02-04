Where to Eat and Drink During the Miami International Boat Show

Between dock hopping, on-water events, and client meetings, knowing where to eat and drink matters as much as where to dock. These dining destinations offer thoughtful menus, refined atmospheres, and locations that make slipping away from the show floor seamless. Consider this a field guide to eating well during one of Miami’s busiest weeks.
For guests seeking a dining experience that feels composed and transportive, Japón at The Setai Miami Beach sets the tone. Led by Chefs Vijayudu Veena and Ivan Monzon, the menu explores Japanese culinary traditions through carefully executed dishes that emphasize balance, technique, and restraint. The space itself, designed by Saladino Design Studios, reinforces the experience with cherry blossom trees, softly glowing lanterns, and detailed woodwork. Whether seated indoors or in the serene courtyard, Japón offers a refined pause from the pace of Boat Show week.
Housed within the historic Paris Theater, Queen Miami Beach pairs architectural drama with a modern Japanese-style grill. The menu spans raw and marinated plates, sushi, and expansive seafood presentations, all delivered within a setting that leans theatrical without losing polish. Live entertainment and immersive performances add energy to the evening, making Queen a natural choice for hosting clients or extending dinner into a full night out during Boat Show week.
CATCH Miami Beach continues to draw a loyal following for its combination of seafood, sushi, and steak served in an energetic South Beach setting. The open-air rooftop terrace offers a garden-like escape that works equally well for sunset cocktails or a relaxed brunch. On the menu, a Japanese sushi program sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market sits alongside signature dishes like the CATCH Roll, Truffle Sashimi, and Cantonese Lobster. Tableside Japanese wagyu hot rock service adds an interactive element suited to celebratory Boat Show evenings.
Located inside Andaz Miami Beach and just minutes from the show, Aguasal by the José Andrés Group offers an easy yet elevated dining option between events. The coastal Mediterranean menu is built for sharing, with crudos, gambas al ajillo, jamón croquettes, seasonal salads, and rice dishes inspired by Spain and the Mediterranean. After dinner, Bar Centro upstairs provides a relaxed setting for cocktails and conversation, making Aguasal a practical anchor for a full evening out.
Set within the historic National Hotel Miami Beach, Mareva 1939 blends Art Deco glamour with modern Iberian cuisine. Less than a mile from the Miami Beach Convention Center, it is an easy choice for a post-show dinner. The menu focuses on fresh, locally sourced ingredients presented through shareable tapas, organic wines, and craft cocktails. Standout dishes like Spanish octopus, black paella, and lobster seafood rice reflect a kitchen that values precision and depth of flavor.
Located at the InterContinental Miami, Toro Toro brings Chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin approach to the contemporary steakhouse. The menu emphasizes shareable plates, robust cuts, and layered flavors drawn from across Latin America. Craft cocktails and a sultry dining room make it a reliable choice for Downtown Miami meetings or dinners that balance business with atmosphere during Boat Show week.
For a lighter stop focused on drinks rather than a full meal, Moxy South Beach offers a Boat Show–specific perk at Bar Moxy from February 11 through February 15. Guests purchasing one or more glasses of house wine receive a five-dollar Uber gift card, a small but thoughtful incentive aimed at encouraging safe travel. It is an easy daytime or early evening stop that fits naturally into a packed Boat Show schedule.
Boat Show week moves quickly, but Miami’s dining scene offers plenty of opportunities to slow things down between appointments. Whether the goal is an intimate client dinner, a celebratory night out, or a convenient lunch that still feels considered, these destinations deliver menus and settings designed to match the scale and energy of the event.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.