Where to Eat and Drink During the Miami International Boat Show

For guests seeking a dining experience that feels composed and transportive, Japón at The Setai Miami Beach sets the tone. Led by Chefs Vijayudu Veena and Ivan Monzon, the menu explores Japanese culinary traditions through carefully executed dishes that emphasize balance, technique, and restraint. The space itself, designed by Saladino Design Studios, reinforces the experience with cherry blossom trees, softly glowing lanterns, and detailed woodwork. Whether seated indoors or in the serene courtyard, Japón offers a refined pause from the pace of Boat Show week.