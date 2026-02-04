Love, Actually: A Curated Valentine Gift Guide for Style, Comfort, and Connection

Valentine’s Day gifting doesn’t have to default to the usual suspects. This year’s most memorable picks are equal parts beautiful and useful: jewelry that reads romantic without feeling fussy, bags and accessories built for real life, cozy style upgrades that get worn on repeat, tech that makes everyday routines smoother, and experience-forward keepsakes that turn moments into mementos. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a best friend, or yourself, this curated guide is packed with standout finds that feel intentional, elevated, and refreshingly non-cookie-cutter.
Liberate luxury this February with a taste of the high life. CAVI is redefining luxury this February by bringing caviar out of champagne flutes and onto everyday tables via its specialty line of caviar tins. Designed to feel fun, approachable and indulgent, the brand removes the formality traditionally associated with caviar and invites a new generation to enjoy its creamy, briny and buttery pearls. CAVI emphasizes clarity and education through transparent descriptions and curated tasting kits that make exploration accessible for first-time buyers and seasoned enthusiasts alike. Its lineup includes classic sturgeon varietals alongside modern pairings like kettle chips, encouraging unexpected combinations that feel current and playful. Standout offerings include the Beginner Tasting Kit, featuring salmon roe, Kaluga hybrid, white sturgeon and osetra caviar, as well as a Valentine’s Day Kit curated to elevate date night. Founded by longtime creative partners and food lovers Yossi Bibas and Megan Haddad, CAVI blends sustainably sourced sturgeon caviar with bold branding, vibrant packaging — including its signature turquoise box — and a seamless online experience, complete with free overnight shipping on qualifying orders.
Cuvée Rosé by Champagne Laurent-Perrier is the world’s most recognized non-vintage rosé champagne, standing out among the crowd for its aromatic intensity, vivacity, freshness and distinctive deep pink color. Made from 100 percent Grand Cru Pinot Noir grapes sourced from 10 different villages, the fruit is meticulously sorted and de-stemmed before entering stainless steel vats, where it undergoes the house’s proprietary maceration technique. This process allows the juice to remain in contact with the skins, extracting the full aromatic richness of the Pinot Noir. This sustainable and vegan rosé will not only impress a date with its nose of extraordinary freshness and a wide range of red fruits, but also elevate a romantic dinner with its elegant, dark, bell-shaped bottle and soft pink labels. Drinkers can expect a round-bodied sip that opens with the sensation of freshly picked red berries — including strawberries, raspberries, red currants and black cherries — before finishing with a supple, lingering taste. Established in 1812, the House of Champagne Laurent-Perrier has carried a long tradition of cutting-edge innovation that has helped shape modern Champagne production. The family-run, female-led house remains fiercely independent, with a continued focus on crafting sustainable, elegant champagnes.
There is just something about a luxurious bottle of wine that makes it the ideal gift for any occasion, and Cala Bennati Wines offers two perfect selections for the season. The Cala Bennati Prosecco is the brand’s first-ever sparkling release, crafted to bring elevated celebration into everyday moments without the intimidating price tag often associated with premium bubbles. The prosecco reflects Cala Bennati’s core philosophy: authentic Italian craftsmanship, exceptional quality and effortless approachability. In the glass, it delivers fine, lively bubbles with crisp effervescence and bright fruit notes that nod to the elegance of champagne while remaining fresh, vibrant and inviting. Many comparable sparkling wines lean heavily on sweetness or aggressive carbonation, but Cala Bennati Prosecco prioritizes finesse, striking harmony between freshness, fruit and structure. The result is a wine that feels polished yet unfussy — perfect for Valentine’s Day toasts, cozy date nights and Galentine’s gatherings. For a more delicate option, the brand’s 2023 Pinot Grigio is made from 100 percent premium Pinot Grigio grapes and offers a radiant pale gold hue, delicate floral bouquet and soft, fragrant finish that is both elegant and versatile. A true expression of Friuli Venezia Giulia’s heritage, it pairs beautifully with a wide range of cuisines and is a delightful companion for romantic dinners and festive celebrations alike.
This February, add a splash of romance to your evening with a bottle—or two—from Clif Family Winery & Farm’s wine gift sets. With its Rosé Happy Hour Set, customers can enjoy a glass of Clif Family Winery & Farm’s popular Rosé of Grenache paired with everything needed for an instant happy hour. Along with the 2024 vintage, the box includes the company’s Organic Tamari Glazed Mixed Nuts and Rosé Wine Jelly. For those whose palate prefers a more artistic flair, the Clif Family Winery & Farm x Reyna Noriega Wine Duo offers a curated ensemble that celebrates the fusion of art and wine. The winery first launched its artist series collaboration with Miami-based artist Reyna Noriega several years ago, and she now designs the labels for three Clif Family wines—each showcasing her bold, joyful designs through imagery that uplifts women and underrepresented voices. Founded by Gary Erickson and Kit Crawford, Clif Family Winery & Farm is a B Corp-certified, Napa Valley-based company crafting organically farmed wines and specialty foods. Both gift sets are beautifully packaged and ship nationwide, making it easy to send a little Napa Valley love to anyone on your list or enjoy with your partner or gal pals.
The Gyokuro Glass Teapot by Cristel is a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift for anyone who believes love lives in the quiet rituals—shared mornings, slow afternoons and evenings spent lingering over conversation. Designed to elevate the everyday act of tea-making, this beautifully crafted teapot blends modern elegance with timeless intention. Made from crystal-clear, high-strength borosilicate glass and accented with sleek stainless steel, the Gyokuro teapot is the newest addition to Cristel’s teapot range, joining Sakura, Oolong, Rooibos and Darjeeling. Its refined design balances form and function, while the large, removable filter allows for effortless steeping of everything from delicate green teas to bold black blends and fragrant herbal infusions. With a 27-ounce capacity, it’s perfectly sized for sharing between two or savoring multiple cups during a cozy, candlelit moment. The ergonomic handle and no-drip spout ensure smooth, graceful pours, and the heat-resistant glass remains comfortable to hold. Thoughtfully designed without plastic components, the teapot is also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Whether gifted as a romantic gesture, a self-care indulgence or a present for the tea lover in your life, Cristel’s Gyokuro Teapot is a reminder that the most meaningful moments aren’t rushed—they’re steeped slowly and shared intentionally.
Elevate every occasion with Totem Serveware’s 3-Tier Serving Stand. This beautifully crafted centerpiece features three removable tiers made from high-quality materials that balance durability with a refined aesthetic. Each tier stacks securely and can be used individually or together to create a customizable display that fits your space and needs. The sleek, modern design complements a wide range of décor styles, making it a versatile addition to both everyday meals and special events. What sets the 3-Tier Serving Stand apart is its thoughtful engineering and multifunctional design. Unlike traditional tiered stands that feel bulky or difficult to store, this elevated hosting piece breaks down easily for compact storage and simple cleaning. The stable base and perfectly spaced levels make it ideal for serving appetizers, charcuterie, fruit, pastries—or even organizing beauty products or jewelry. The brand’s patent-pending swivel system delivers a stunning presentation while creating breathing room in any space for a stress-free sharing experience. The idea behind Totem Serveware sparked during a fajita-filled family dinner in 2018, when founder Jordan Stuart and his family struggled with too many plates and not enough room. That night, the concept of a stackable, swivelable tray that would elevate a meal—literally and figuratively—was born. Designed for hosts and home lovers who value both function and style, the 3-Tier Serving Stand offers unmatched flexibility and everyday usability.
Valentine’s Day is all about meaningful gestures, and this Bezel-Set Round Opal Chain Bracelet from Angara captures that sentiment beautifully. Crafted in warm 14-karat rose gold, the delicate chain is accented with a luminous round opal that shimmers with a soft, iridescent glow. Opal is known for its enchanting play of color and has long been associated with love, passion and emotional connection — making it an especially fitting choice for a romantic gift. The sleek bezel setting allows the gemstone to take center stage while offering a modern, minimalist feel that transitions effortlessly from day to night. Whether layered with other favorites or worn solo for a subtle statement, this bracelet adds an elegant touch to any look. Its refined silhouette makes it ideal for everyday wear, yet the thoughtful gemstone detail gives it lasting significance without being overdone. It is the kind of piece they will reach for again and again, each time catching the light — and the sentiment behind it. Angara is the highest-rated and most-awarded online jeweler with generations of expertise, offering premium-quality handcrafted jewelry at remarkable prices. Unlike other e-tailers, the brand has powered a 400-year legacy in gemstones and jewelry-making with cutting-edge technology to make bespoke fine jewelry accessible for the first time. Without middlemen, customers can count on Angara to deliver custom jewelry quickly and with 30 percent more value.
Give the gift of modern glam this Valentine’s Day with La Joya’s Graduating Lab Diamond Crawler Earrings. This contemporary statement piece is designed to deliver maximum brilliance with effortless wearability and is crafted in 925 sterling silver. The earrings feature a sleek crawler silhouette set with graduating lab-grown diamonds that increase in size for a fluid, elongated look along the ear. The diamonds are VS clarity, ensuring exceptional sparkle and visual purity. With a total diamond weight in the three-to-four-carat range, the glittering pair creates a high-impact presence without feeling heavy or overdone. Designed to hug the ear comfortably, the crawler style offers a modern alternative to traditional studs or hoops, making them ideal for both everyday wear and elevated occasions. What truly sets these earrings apart is La Joya’s commitment to ethical luxury. The lab-grown diamonds are sustainably created, offering the same optical, chemical and physical properties as mined diamonds—without the environmental or ethical concerns. Compared to similar diamond earrings on the market, La Joya delivers larger, higher-quality stones at a more accessible price point without sacrificing craftsmanship or design. These earrings transition seamlessly from day to night and are perfect for gifting, special events or adding a refined edge to a minimalist jewelry wardrobe.
Inspired by authentic Thai temple traditions, the Chunky Gold Silicone Buddhist Temple Bangle Bracelet, sold as singles, blends spiritual meaning with modern styling. The aesthetic look reflects blessings traditionally associated with love, happiness, prosperity, wealth and good health. It’s a great gift for women who appreciate that kind of symbolism. Crafted in smooth, flexible silicone—a synthetic, rubber-like plastic polymer—and with a finish that looks like 18 carat gold metal although it’s not, this bangle is lightweight, comfortable and ideal for daily wear, yoga practice or travel. The bracelet is fashioned in the spirit of original Thai Buddhist temple bracelets. Wear it as a personal talisman or gift it as a symbol of positivity, balance and well-being—a graceful reminder of intention, mindfulness and timeless beauty. Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry believes that one can have both style and practicality when it comes to their accessories, especially when worn on life’s most memorable journeys. The company offers customers a curated collection of sterling silver, 14 carat gold, stainless steel and designer-inspired jewelry that are a great solution for women who want pretty pieces without the high price tag for travel, everyday wear or special occasions.
The perfect gift for anyone who adores bold accessories, the Vincenzo Carryall Bag by Patrick Cupid is as alluring as it is functional. Handcrafted from 100 percent natural leather, the sleek, luxurious bag is designed to be the ideal companion for jet-set adventures or city-hopping escapades. A statement staple for the style-conscious cosmopolitan, the Vincenzo blends rich texture with effortless design. The bag features an antique brass button lock on the center front flap, adding a touch of vintage charm that’s complemented by two removable side buckle adjustable belts for added versatility. Fully lined for elevated craftsmanship, the interior includes three pockets and two key fobs to keep essentials organized while on the move. The Vincenzo is available in several colorways, including stone, saddle brown, midnight blue, cognac, fuchsia and classic black. In an effort to promote responsible consumption, Patrick Cupid designs each season’s collection to last, encouraging wardrobes to be built intentionally over time. This philosophy is reinforced through the sourcing of biodegradable and recyclable materials as locally as possible. The brand also repurposes fabrics from previous seasons, underlining its commitment to sustainability and reducing waste through thoughtful, enduring design.
Know someone who values both understated style and functionality? The Morro Zip Tote by Ivy Cove is just the bag for them. A refined take on the everyday carryall, this chic tote is crafted from 100 percent responsibly sourced saddle leather and strikes a thoughtful balance between minimalist design and real-world utility. The Morro Zip Tote offers generous space for daily essentials—including a laptop—making it ideal for workdays, travel or polished everyday use. Its secure top zipper keeps belongings protected, while a fully lined interior adds durability and structure. Dual handles with a 10-inch drop allow for comfortable shoulder or hand carrying, and the clean black leather finish ensures seamless transitions from casual errands to office settings. What sets the Morro Zip Tote apart is Ivy Cove’s commitment to longevity, sustainability and quiet luxury. Designed in the spirit of Montecito, California’s laid-back elegance, the brand avoids trends in favor of timeless craftsmanship. Each Ivy Cove piece is thoughtfully sourced from artisans across the globe, embodying owner Ivy Moliver’s lifelong pursuit of perfection cultivated through collaborations with esteemed brands. Like others in the collection, the Morro Zip Tote is built to age beautifully, grow softer with use and remain a staple for years—not seasons.
The MAYA Tote reflects DESERI’s belief that every woman deserves to experience the rewards of premium-quality design. Timeless yet undeniably of the moment, it is thoughtfully created to support the versatility and functionality modern women require each day. With generous proportions, the MAYA Tote comfortably carries everything from a laptop and documents to daily essentials, making it an elevated companion for work, travel and everyday life. Double top handles offer comfortable wear, while a secure zipper closure and interior zipper compartment provide organization and peace of mind. Gold metal fox-head zipper pulls and protective metal feet complete the design with refined, purposeful details. Each handbag is handmade in Spain from 100 percent leather, showcasing the skill of the artisan and the discerning eye of the designer. Founded by Deseri Kelley, the brand is rooted in a deep appreciation for quality and the belief that luxury should feel both meaningful and accessible. After a successful career in education, Deseri took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream of building her own Black, female-owned business. Today, DESERI represents women in all their roles, offering designs that balance beauty, purpose and functionality.
Nothing says you care like a quality, thoughtful gift. This Valentine’s Day, show your favorite working traveler they’re special with the Leather Compact Zippered Brief by The Wright Brothers. Designed for everyday performance, this versatile briefcase features a thoughtfully organized interior with multiple large and small pockets. The exterior includes both open and zippered pockets on each side for quick access to essentials, as well as an optional ergonomic shoulder strap for added comfort during business or travel. Additional details include a flat back pocket, front zip pocket, rope-style carry handles with an over-the-handle strap, antique brass hardware and an end pocket for added convenience. Part of The Wright Brothers’ distinguished Wilbur & Orville Collection, each briefcase includes a sequentially numbered leather patch and a certificate of authenticity. Crafted in the United States from genuine full-grain leather finished with natural oils and waxes, the brief delivers durability with rich, timeless character. The interior pays tribute to one of the Wright brothers’ breakthroughs with a proprietary wind-tunnel-pattern lining, reflecting their enduring spirit of adventure, ingenuity and bold innovation. A portion of royalties supports The Wright Brothers Family Foundation, helping preserve and promote their aviation legacy worldwide.
Wrap yourself in luxury and living tradition this winter with Manitobah’s thoughtfully crafted mukluks, where heritage, artistry, and modern performance converge. The Tall Wrap Mukluk by Manitobah stands as a striking expression of Indigenous craftsmanship, its knee-grazing silhouette evoking the fur-wrapped footwear once relied upon to endure the harshest winters. Handcrafted from supple cowhide suede and trimmed with plush fur, it is fully lined with indulgent sheepskin at the foot and soft insulation throughout, delivering cocooning warmth that performs in temperatures as low as negative 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Finished with Manitobah’s signature Glacier Grip Tipi sole, the design molds naturally to the foot over time, creating a custom, comfortable fit that transitions effortlessly from city streets to snowy trails. Equally compelling, the Manitobah Micro Mukluk offers a refined, everyday interpretation of the classic form. Designed for winter walks and daily errands, the ankle-height silhouette pairs supple suede with plush faux fur, while a fleece-lined interior and sheepskin footbed provide enveloping warmth in a lighter, closer-to-the-ground profile. At its foundation, the contoured Two Rivers rubber sole delivers modern support and traction on snow and ice. Designed by Diné artist Tracie Jackson, the sole artwork honors Nestawaya—The Forks—where the Red and Assiniboine Rivers meet, symbolizing connection, movement, and continuity. Together, these designs reflect Manitobah’s enduring mission, founded by Métis entrepreneur Sean McCormick, to create footwear that honors Indigenous culture while supporting community impact across North America. Whether tall and dramatic or compact and everyday-ready, each pair is warmth with meaning—made to move with you and carry a story forward, step by step.
Invest in gifts that will last this Valentine’s Day with premium Lucca leather accessories by Dooney & Bourke. The brand’s Lucca Leather Ginger Crossbody embodies effortless sophistication designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles. Crafted from the brand’s signature Lucca leather — a premium full-grain, pebble-textured Italian leather — this crossbody offers a rich hand feel, exceptional durability and a refined structure that maintains its shape wear after wear. The silhouette is timeless and streamlined, making it an easy companion for daily use and elevated occasions alike. The Ginger Crossbody’s compact interior comfortably fits essentials such as a phone, wallet, keys and beauty must-haves, while an adjustable leather strap allows for customizable, hands-free wear. A secure zip-top closure keeps belongings protected, and organized interior pockets ensure everything stays neatly in place. Polished hardware and the signature Dooney & Bourke logo complete the look with understated luxury. Unlike many crossbody bags on the market that rely on trend-driven styling or lower-grade materials, this piece is constructed from full-grain leather selected for longevity, scratch resistance and its ability to develop a beautiful patina over time. The Lucca Leather Flap is a refined, everyday essential that combines timeless design with thoughtful organization. Classic yet modern, it is designed to slip seamlessly into a handbag or carry beautifully on its own. The flap closure opens to a carefully considered interior featuring multiple card slots, bill compartments and dedicated pockets for receipts and essentials, delivering intuitive organization without added bulk. A secure snap closure keeps contents protected, while polished hardware and the signature brand logo provide a finishing touch of understated sophistication. Both Dooney & Bourke accessories are a timeless investment — beautifully constructed, effortlessly practical and designed to deliver lasting style and performance well beyond seasonal trends.
Très Gelée’s Disco Clutch is a master class in playful sophistication, designed for those who appreciate fashion that’s both fun and refined. Crafted from platinum-soft silicone, this stylish clutch delivers luxurious softness with exceptional durability, pairing tactile appeal with practical functionality. The Disco’s compact silhouette is deceptively spacious, holding essentials like a wallet, phone and lipstick without feeling bulky. A signature snake-chain strap adds high-fashion flair while offering versatile hand-held or shoulder styling. Lightweight yet resilient, the Disco transitions seamlessly from daytime errands to evening soirées, complementing every look with understated glamour. The brand was born from the idea that it doesn’t take much—just the right accessory—to make something simple feel special. Founder Paige realized silicone could create beautiful accessories that are practical and ready for real life: spill something, wipe it clean; kid crumbs, no problem. With interchangeable straps and timeless shapes, the Disco Clutch is designed to move with you wherever you’re headed.
Slip into silky luxury this Valentine’s Day with Shapellx’s buttery-soft satin pajama set, the Bare Essentials Silk Lace Pajama Shorts Set. Designed to flatter every figure, the mid-rise shorts feature a relaxed fit, while the V-neck cami includes adjustable straps for a personalized look. An encased elastic waistband stays comfortably snug, and delicate lace detailing adds a feminine touch. The cami-and-shorts set is made to fit all body types and is available in sizes small through 3X, with three color options to choose from: black, cabernet and leopard. Offering second-skin comfort that moves with you, this set is perfect for lazy Sundays or cozy nights in. With a goal of celebrating every body, Shapellx aims to be a beacon of change in the fashion world. Society’s narrow standards have imposed harmful ideals, leaving many feeling inadequate and disconnected from their true selves. Shapellx is committed to normalizing and celebrating real bodies, understanding that true beauty lies in authenticity. With more than 537 days of meticulous refinement and 99 rounds of rigorous testing, the brand delivers shapewear that combines comfort, durability and style while empowering individuals to feel confident and proud in their own skin.
The search for the perfect swimsuit is over. The brand onewith aims to create swimwear that feels “one with your body,” making everyday swim both flattering and effortless without sacrificing style. The Woodmont Cheeky Bikini Bottom has earned its reputation as a customer favorite—and for good reason. As onewith’s No. 1 all-time best-seller, the bottoms feature a classic cheeky cut with a slightly dipped front and straight-across back that delivers a confidence-boosting fit. What sets the Woodmont Cheeky Bikini Bottom apart from typical swim bottoms is onewith’s patented swimwear technology. Instead of traditional elastic bands and bulky seams that dig or pinch, the brand uses bonded, raw-cut edges that lay flat against the body for a smooth, second-skin feel. Combined with a soft inner grip strip, the bottoms stay secure without squeezing or compressing, allowing for free movement in the sand or surf without constant adjusting. The result is a design that’s both comfortable and functional—ideal for beach days, poolside lounging, travel or active water play. The company’s newest addition is the Melba Knot Front Adjustable Back Bikini Top, a tie-front style featuring a soft knotted detail and a fully adjustable, multi-way back. Designed for customization, Melba’s strappy back ties allow wearers to fine-tune both fit and lift. The straps can be worn straight for a clean, minimal look or crossed for added support, making the top adaptable to different bust sizes, body types and activity levels. The knotted front provides natural shaping without stiff padding or hardware, while onewith’s patented swimwear technology ensures a smooth, stretchy feel that warms to the body and stays in place.
Stelle delivers a smart cold-weather trio that blends comfort tech, elevated lounging, and wear-anywhere active essentials. The brand’s Women’s Heated Puffer Vest is a lightweight, windproof layer built for commutes, outdoor errands, and weekend adventures, with a fitted silhouette, smooth interior lining, and roomy zip pockets that keep the look streamlined and practical. Its nanotube heating technology warms evenly with built-in safety protections, while three adjustable temperature levels (104°F, 122°F, 140°F) heat up quickly to provide steady, controlled comfort. Strategic heating zones in the collar, lower back, and abdomen help keep your core and neck cozy, and the vest plugs into a portable USB charger for easy on-the-go warmth. Retailing at $85 and offered in Black and Vanilla, it is an accessible, style-forward solution for anyone who runs cold. For off-duty comfort that still looks polished, Stelle’s Suede Platform Slippers pair a genuine suede exterior with plush faux fur lining and cushioned foam insoles for all-day support. A lightweight, non-slip platform sole adds stability and a subtle lift, making them ideal for lounging at home or stepping out for quick errands, while a removable backstrap lets you choose a secure fit or easy slip-on wear. Available in Dune, Chestnut, Black, Pink, and Lilac in sizes W5 to W12, they retail for $49 and feel more elevated than typical house shoes. Rounding out the lineup, the Stelle Seamless Long Sleeve Top is a versatile staple for workouts and everyday layering, crafted from ultra-soft four-way stretch fabric with seamless construction to reduce chafing and create a smooth, body-contouring silhouette. Breathable, moisture-wicking performance keeps you comfortable from yoga to grocery runs, and optional thumbholes add warmth while keeping sleeves in place. Offered in a range of classic and vibrant colors in sizes XS to XL, this $24 essential delivers standout value for women who want activewear that transitions effortlessly from studio to street.
Give the gift of timeless elegance with The Tracey Off-The-Shoulder Top in Charcoal from La Peony Clothing. Crafted from fine, lightweight bamboo jersey, this gracefully draped top offers a luxuriously soft feel with just the right amount of stretch. The artful silhouette accentuates natural curves while maintaining a relaxed, flattering fit. Designed with versatility in mind, it pairs seamlessly with La Peony’s Debra Double-Lined Skirt for a polished set, dresses down effortlessly with denim or layers easily over workout attire for an elevated casual look. Whether worn to the beach, a poolside retreat, a girls’ lunch or date night, The Tracey Top adapts beautifully to any occasion. Available in white, navy and charcoal, this seasonless staple is made from La Peony’s sustainable jersey blend of 70 percent bamboo and 30 percent cotton. The fabric’s natural antibacterial properties help garments stay fresher longer, while cotton adds breathability and durability for year-round comfort.
Think your favorite outdoor lover already has all the gear? JOJU’s Sun Shirts might surprise them. This luxury line of shirts for men, women and teens is designed for people who live outdoors and dress with intention. Crafted from buttery-soft Italian performance fabric, each shirt is lab-certified UPF 50+, blocking 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays without chemical treatments or sunscreen finishes. The result is sun protection that feels effortless, breathable and elevated. Designed to move with a clean, slim silhouette, JOJU shirts skip oversized fits and loud logos in favor of refined tailoring that looks just as good on the tennis court as it does at a family gathering. Temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, they’re lightweight enough for peak summer and ideal for layering year-round. Created out of a lack of stylish sun-protective options on the market, JOJU is built on three principles: quality construction, consistent comfort and technical excellence—offering sun protection you’ll actually want to wear.
Meet the Great Camistry Set from Bloomers Intimates—a silk camisole and short pairing designed to feel indulgent without sacrificing ease, and the perfect gift for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day this year. Crafted from premium silk charmeuse with delicate lace detailing, the set balances polish and comfort in equal measure. The Great Camistry Set’s camisole features a front-to-back reversible design with adjustable straps, allowing wearers to customize coverage to suit their mood. The silk tap shorts are cut to stay put, finished with French seams for a clean, elevated look and are fully machine washable. Simply put, it’s the kind of luxury you reach for at night and keep on long after morning arrives. Founded in 2021 by former tech entrepreneur Dr. Shaula Yemini and her daughter, Noa Arias, Bloomers Intimates creates lingerie that adapts to real bodies and real lives. In the larger marketplace, a comfortably sexy fit is hard to find when you’re young—and even harder as your body changes. With inclusive sizing from XS to 3XL and a collection that spans high-waisted briefs to loungewear, the brand proves that comfort, confidence and sensuality can coexist beautifully. Bloomers Intimates proudly donates panties to women in need through The Undies Project and is committed to reducing its footprint by packaging products in reusable laundry bags and recyclable mailers.
PB5star is all about good looks, good feels and good fun, and the brand’s Cropped Racer Back Tank allows wearers to optimize both performance and style. Designed with the dynamic pickleball player in mind, this cropped tank is an essential addition to any athletic wardrobe, blending high-performance features with a modern, cropped aesthetic. The hip-length cut flatters the body while helping keep you cool as the game heats up, with moisture-wicking fabric and quick-dry technology that allow players to stay focused on their game. The tank’s four-way stretch fabric is crafted from a polyester-spandex blend that provides freedom of movement in all directions, enhancing agility on the court. Beyond a piece of apparel, the Cropped Racer Back Tank reflects a passion for pickleball and is suitable for high-energy gameplay, training or stylish leisure. PB5star celebrates the pickleball community with a mission to create stellar gear that builds confidence on and off the court, while also committing to a more sustainable future by producing smaller runs of higher-quality products to help reduce waste and landfill impact.
Oya designs activewear for strong, active women who deserve to feel confident and protected while they move. Created for “sheroes who sweat,” the brand developed clothing that helps prevent the skin infections often caused by traditional activewear. Oya’s Tummy Control Leggings focus on health and performance, and are free from more than 80,000 toxic chemicals—including BPA, PFAs and PFOAs—to help reduce the risk of yeast infections and UTIs while keeping skin balanced and dry. An absorbent gusset holds up to 1.5 pantyliners of liquid (insert sold separately), while moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric supports all-day freshness. Designed for life on the go, the leggings include two deep pockets, a medium-compression, body-contouring fit, a stay-put waistband and squat-proof coverage with buttery-soft stretch. The Cooling Sports Bra features a racerback silhouette and high neckline for secure support, with three ventilation panels that reduce heat buildup and eliminate boob sweat. Hypoallergenic, toxin-free materials, smooth seams and a plush waistband keep irritation at bay.
Help your loved one look and feel their best this February with Irresistible Me’s Human Hair Wigs. Crafted from 100% premium, ethically sourced human hair, these wigs are designed to look, move and feel like natural hair—offering an easy, fun way to gain instant confidence, volume or transformation. Each Irresistible Me wig is hand-tied for a realistic finish, providing seamless blending, soft texture and long-lasting durability. The collection includes lace-front and full-lace options for ultimate breathability, a secure fit and a natural-looking hairline. Plus, the wigs can be heat-styled, toned, colored, curled or straightened just like bio hair—making them ideal for everyday wear, special occasions or hair-loss support. With multiple lengths, densities and shades available, Irresistible Me is the first wig brand to offer a wide range of styles that cater to all customers, reinforcing the company’s mission of inclusivity. Lightweight construction ensures comfort for all-day wear, while recyclable packaging supports an eco-conscious experience. Loved by hairstylists, editors and creators alike, Irresistible Me wigs deliver premium quality at an accessible price point—and encourage customers to feel good inside and out about their purchase by donating $1 from every order to the National Breast Cancer Foundation in support of women on their breast cancer journey.
Help elevate your valentine’s backhand with Pongbot’s Pace S Pro Tennis Ball Machine. This next-generation AI training robot is designed to practice with players, not just feed balls on a preset rhythm. Featured at CES 2026, the Pace S Pro represents a major leap forward in solo tennis training by delivering a realistic, match-style experience. At the heart of the system is its AI-powered Recovery Trigger, which releases the next ball only once the player has returned to a ready position—allowing athletes to train at their natural pace while improving footwork, recovery and consistency. Using ultra-wideband (UWB) tracking with 100-hertz real-time response and up to 10-centimeter accuracy, the machine dynamically adjusts ball timing, placement and intensity. Powered by AI models trained on more than 100,000 real tennis matches, the Pace S Pro offers adaptive drills that scale from committed beginners to competitive players. With over 564 coach-designed drills, customizable speed, spin and placement, full-court coverage and post-session performance reports, it delivers data-driven training typically reserved for professional environments. The system also supports padel mode, multiple court types and more than eight hours of battery life.
Show a loved one you care this Valentine’s Day by gifting the super-sexy gift of security. Aqara’s Smart Lock U100 is a secure, platform-agnostic smart deadbolt designed for homeowners who want reliability without sacrificing flexibility. As one of the few smart locks that supports Apple Home Key, the U100 allows users to unlock their door with a simple tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch—no app-opening or code-punching required. It also works seamlessly with Google Home, Alexa and Matter, making it futureproof for any smart home ecosystem. Users can unlock the door via fingerprint, keypad, NFC card, voice assistant, Auto-Unlock or traditional key—offering flexible access for families, renters, guests or home offices. With a 98.6% fingerprint accuracy rate, the U100 can store up to 50 fingerprints locally. Aqara also equipped the lock with a matte keypad featuring Anti-Peep Password protection, allowing users to add random digits before or after their passcode to shield it from prying eyes. Owners can create permanent, periodic or one-time passwords for friends, services or guests, adding an extra layer of personalization. Whether upgrading a home entryway, enhancing short-term rental security or adding convenience to a garage or side door, the U100 delivers premium functionality at an accessible price point—without subscription fees.
Want to impress your adventurer partner this Valentine’s Day? Ditch the standard chocolate and flowers for the Standard Issue Waterproof Binoculars by Nocs Provisions. Lightweight and portable, these compact binoculars redefine the accessory by packing Swiss optical engineering into the palm of explorers’ hands. The Standard Issue delivers clear, sharp images with excellent depth and contrast—helping users spot wildlife, scout terrain or take in the finer details of their surroundings. Its rugged, IPX7 waterproof construction stands up to rain, snow and fog, while a non-slip grip ensures the binos stay protected and secure no matter what you—or Mother Nature—throw at them. The Standard Issue also features medical-grade O-ring assembly and is injected with inert nitrogen gas, guaranteeing they’ll never fog up in the field. Weighing just 11.85 ounces, the binoculars easily clip to a pack or slip into a pocket, making them ideal for wherever life takes you. All Nocs Provisions binoculars are built to make snapping photos with your smartphone easy—just line it up and use the Photo Rig smartphone adapter to capture beautiful photos and shoot video directly through the Standard Issue’s multi-coated lenses.
Give the gift of customized comfort with iSense’s FlexiCool Adjustable Pillow. Unlike other companies that salvage factory-floor discards as pillow fill, this pillow is thoughtfully designed with your best night’s sleep in mind. Users can add or remove its cross-cut memory foam to achieve the ideal firmness and height, offering personalized spinal alignment and pressure relief for every sleep style. You can also finally say goodbye to the endless nighttime search for the cold side of the pillow. iSense’s FlexiCool technology combines a cool-to-the-touch, moisture-wicking cover with gel-infused foam that actively regulates temperature around the head, neck and shoulders for faster sleep onset and deeper, more restorative rest. Inside the pillow’s carefully engineered construction are anti-bunching polyester fibers that help maintain consistent loft, while CertiPUR-US certified foam ensures a clean, safe sleep environment that is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. Generously filled and fully adjustable, the FlexiCool Adjustable Pillow adapts to your comfort needs night after night, delivering personalized support and long-lasting durability. Free shipping and a warranty add even more value—making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a cooler, cleaner and more customizable sleep experience. Available in queen and king sizes.
Sometimes the card isn’t just the prelude—it’s the main event. Lovepop creates pop-up greeting cards and paper gifts that turn everyday moments into memorable experiences. Using intricate paper engineering and layered illustration, each card opens into a three-dimensional structure that surprises on reveal and often becomes a keepsake long after the occasion has passed. The brand’s assortment extends beyond traditional cards to include light-up designs, sculptural bouquets and bundled paper gifts. Standouts include the Another Trip Around the Sun Light-Up Pop-Up Card, featuring a glowing sun motif, and the Celestial Sky Light-Up Bouquet, a freestanding paper arrangement designed to double as décor. Gift bundles, such as the Birthday Hummingbird Pop-Up Card and Suncatcher Bouquet, pair cards with paper suncatchers that interact with natural light. By transforming cards into interactive objects rather than disposable notes, Lovepop taps into a growing demand for tactile, thoughtful gifts that feel personal without requiring customization.
Memory Crystal by Beyond Memories is a refined, modern reimagining of the classic 3D photo crystal, designed to preserve life’s most meaningful moments with striking depth and elegance. A favorite image of a couple, family member, or beloved pet is laser-engraved in true 3D inside premium K9 optical-grade crystal, creating the effect of a crystallized sculpture suspended within. Using a high-precision, 4K-level laser engraving process, each Memory Crystal captures remarkable detail and dimensional clarity, remaining visually compelling from multiple angles and viewpoints. What truly sets the Memory Crystal apart is its elevated construction and presence. Each piece is engineered to be approximately 50 percent more sturdy than standard 3D crystals, with refined proportions and a diamond-clear polished finish that feels substantial and intentional. It fits seamlessly into sophisticated interiors, whether displayed in a luxury bedroom, living room, or office. When paired with the elegant Premium Memory Light Base, the crystal takes on an entirely new dimension. Soft illumination from below enhances contrast and depth, causing the engraved image to glow and appear to float from within, an effect customers often describe as bringing the memory to life. Thoughtfully presented in a satin-lined gift box, the Memory Crystal is designed for meaningful gifting across life’s most important occasions, including anniversaries, weddings, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas, and memorial tributes. More than decorative, it is a lasting heirloom that transforms a single photograph into an emotionally resonant work of art, offering comfort, connection, and understated luxury that endures well beyond the moment it is given.
Designed for the modern femme fatale, Dior’s Hypnotic Poison Eau de Parfum feels tailor-made for Valentine’s Day. This 2014 creation weaves a spell of contrasts that’s both captivating and unforgettable, opening with a provocative swirl of licorice and almond that draws you in with its dark sweetness. As it unfolds, the heart blooms into a sensual bouquet of jasmine sambac and orange blossom before settling into a velvety base of tonka bean and vanilla that leaves a sultry trail in its wake. The result is a fragrance that embodies confidence and empowerment—perfect for celebrating passion in all its forms. Available from FragranceNet.com, Hypnotic Poison is just one of thousands of designer, niche and hard-to-find scents offered by the retailer. Known for authentic luxury fragrances at discounted prices, FragranceNet.com provides access to both current releases and discontinued favorites across men’s, women’s and unisex categories. Operating on a high-volume, direct-to-consumer model, the retailer offers significant savings compared to traditional retail while emphasizing authenticity guarantees and secure fulfillment. The site has also expanded into skincare, candles, aromatherapy and grooming, making it a one-stop destination for beauty and self-care.
Celebrate life’s milestones with OrbitalPerspective’s Custom State Map Print featuring a personalized night sky—an elegant keepsake that captures the exact celestial alignment for any date, time and location. Crafted in the silhouette of your chosen state or country, each piece commemorates honeymoons, first homes, weddings, anniversaries or a child’s birth with scientific precision and emotional resonance. Every print is made to order using in-house design tools that render real star positions and includes a custom place marker directly over your selected location. Printed on premium, museum-quality matte paper, with optional wood frames, canvas wraps and foam mounts, each piece arrives ready to display. Customers receive a digital proof before shipping to ensure all details and personalization are perfect. Sizes range from 5-by-7 inches to 24-by-36 inches, making it easy to fit everything from a cozy nook to a gallery wall. U.S. shipping is free, with expedited options available as an add-on. By anchoring personal memories to both geography and the cosmos, this thoughtfully designed print transforms astronomy data into a timeless work of art.
There’s no better feeling than giving a gift that carries a powerful purpose. Enter: Gift Collection Boxes by FreeForm. Thoughtfully curated with high-quality, mindful products, each box features handmade items from survivor-owned brands—ensuring every purchase supports meaningful work and helps survivors thrive. The Manifest Box is designed for anyone ready to embrace their brilliance and pursue their dreams. This gift celebrates the routines and rituals that encourage focus, manifestation and personal growth. Ignite intentions with the Manifesting Soy Candle by Earthy Corazon, a grounding blend of clary sage and orange designed to clear the mind, uplift the spirit and set the tone for manifestation rituals. Also included, the rosemary-, sage- and lavender-infused Agua De Ritual Mist by Brown Sugar Honey Child brings clarity, intention and positive energy to daily routines. For milestone moments, FreeForm’s Celebrate Box transforms any occasion into a meaningful experience. Help your loved one create a sense of confidence and calm with the BIG MOOD Soy Candle by Earthy Corazon, crafted with lavender and clary sage to inspire balance, focus and relaxation. The Abundance Intention Mist by PACT Bodycare complements this energy with a luxurious blend of jasmine and lemongrass designed to uplift the spirit and support intention-setting rituals. Rounding out the collection is the Good Vibes Essential Oil by Ithiaely by Black Self Wellth—a vibrant citrus blend of lemon and grapefruit that invigorates the senses and encourages a joyful, confident glow. With every purchase, customers help FreeFrom build safe, sustainable and thriving futures for survivors. Optional gift wrap or a handmade card adds a thoughtful finishing touch that makes each box feel truly celebratory.
Popsa is the award-winning mobile app that turns photos into beautifully printed Photo Books and other personalized keepsakes—a meaningful Valentine’s Day gift that celebrates cherished memories. Customers can create personalized books, booklets, calendars, prints and more using Popsa’s AI-powered tools, making it quick and easy to preserve favorite images without any design experience or technical know-how. The process is simple and intuitive, with each project coming together in just minutes. Photo Books are Popsa’s signature product and start at $22. They’re crafted with premium paper and can be customized in a variety of sizes and finishes, including elegant gold and silver foil embossing and layflat pages that give every spread a luxurious feel. Photo booklets include 12 to 24 pages, softcover and hardcover photo books range from 20 to 150 pages, and layflat photo books are available in 20- to 80-page formats. Users can personalize every page with colored themes, borders and a selection of fonts for captions and annotations. Popsa’s mission is to help people celebrate and process life’s big—and small—moments by transforming digital photos into meaningful keepsakes. With worldwide delivery to more than 50 countries and sustainable packaging, Popsa helps memories travel wherever love takes them.
Help your loved ones experience greater joy, intention and emotional well-being in today’s fast-paced world with the Everyday Positive Journal from Seasons Journals. This guided journal provides a structured, 120-day, undated format that encourages consistent practice while allowing flexibility. Each page invites users to set a “Word of the Day,” articulate an act of self-love, plan a moment of kindness, express gratitude and note positive thoughts — making the process simple and actionable. Premium design details such as the linen hardcover with gold foil, two ribbon markers and high-quality paper make the journal feel elevated and lasting, ideal for gifting. What truly differentiates this journal, however, is how it helps users build a daily mindfulness habit that has been shown to improve outlook, reduce stress and nurture self-awareness through just a few thoughtful minutes of reflection each day. Whether used as part of a morning ritual, a mental reset during busy seasons of life or a purposeful gift for a friend or colleague, the Everyday Positive Journal stands out for its blend of simple, mood-boosting prompts, thoughtful design and positive impact on well-being. Seasons Journals’ mission is to encourage people to strengthen their relationships and document their stories through journaling, and the brand remains committed to crafting beautiful products that serve both as invaluable resources and cherished keepsakes.
Show your loved one they deserve the best this February with the iRESTORE Elite—the most powerful at-home hair growth device on the market. Built for individuals seeking real results without the inconvenience of repeated clinic visits, the iRESTORE Elite delivers a total output of 2,500 milliwatts—nearly double the power of many competing caps. The increased output allows for stronger follicle stimulation and more effective treatments, all from the comfort of home. What truly sets the Elite apart is its superior coverage. With 500 total diodes—300 medical-grade Vixo lasers and 200 medical-grade LEDs—the device provides even, full-scalp treatment, helping eliminate the missed spots and inconsistent results common with lower-density devices. Vixo laser technology utilizes medical-grade 655-nanometer and 680-nanometer lasers that emit wider beams than standard narrow lasers, allowing each session to stimulate more follicles at once for improved overall effectiveness. The iRESTORE Elite is also the only device to feature triple-wavelength technology, combining 625-, 655- and 680-nanometer red light power. Each wavelength targets different follicle depths for more complete rejuvenation: LEDs support scalp health, while precision lasers stimulate growth at the root. All lasers are FDA-safe Class 3R, delivering professional-level performance without compromising safety.
The Replenishing Lip Filler by Ourself is not your ordinary lip plumper — it is a targeted treatment designed to visibly enhance volume (equivalent to over half a syringe), smooth texture and improve lip definition without injections. Using Ourself’s patented Tiered-Release Vesicle (TRV) technology, the formula delivers hyaluronic acid and volume-supporting peptides below the surface of the lips, helping build volume and shine from within. This advanced delivery system allows actives to penetrate up to 10 times more effectively than traditional lip products, restoring hydration at multiple layers to soften the look of fine lines and improve overall lip texture. Lips appear fuller, smoother and more defined, with a refined vermilion border and a naturally healthy finish. A vitamin B3-derived ingredient instantly enhances the lips’ natural color for a subtle, fuller-looking flush, while continued use supports longer-term improvements in lip shape and definition. In clinical testing, 94 percent of users experienced improved shine and definition of the vermilion border within three weeks. Easy to incorporate into any routine, the Replenishing Lip Filler requires just two thin layers, morning and night, and can be worn alone or layered with other lip products for smooth, plump lips.
If you’ve ever dreamed of wandering through the luminous skincare boutiques of Seoul—where innovation meets ritual—Seoul Beauty Club brings that experience straight to your doorstep. This monthly subscription box curates Korea’s most coveted skincare and beauty essentials, many of which have never been available outside of Asia until now. Each Seoul Box is a full-size treasure chest of the country’s true bestsellers—high-performance serums, essences, creams and masks that redefine results-driven skincare. For just $59, members receive over $200 worth of authentic, trending Korean beauty products, shipped directly from Seoul with free international delivery and no tariffs. It’s an effortless way to explore clean, cruelty-free formulations beloved by Korean women, chosen not by algorithms but by real experts on the ground in Seoul. Every order is reviewed by a skincare specialist who ensures each formula complements your personal skin profile and concerns. From anti-aging ampoules to hydrating toners and illuminating creams, Seoul Beauty Club is the modern beauty lover’s passport to glowing, glass-like skin. Thoughtful packaging, meticulous curation and authentic Korean quality make it a luxe self-care indulgence—or the perfect gift for anyone obsessed with skincare that actually works. Experience K-beauty as it’s meant to be: pure, potent and straight from the source.
Turn your self-care routine into a self-love ritual this February with the Spa Ritual Set: Glow Edition from CO2Lift. Curated to deliver radiance, hydration and pure indulgence, this limited-edition set brings together CO2Lift’s most-loved treatments with LUMISQUE daily essentials — everything needed to achieve a lit-from-within glow at home. The set includes CO2Lift’s Carboxy Gel Treatment, a patented, medical-grade mask that visibly lifts, tightens and boosts hydration by up to 117 percent in a single use. Also included is the GLOW Facial Oil by LUMISQUE, which nourishes and enhances natural radiance through its lightweight, antioxidant-rich formula. Finally, CO2Lift’s CLEAN Facial Wipes are gentle, travel-friendly wipes that cleanse and prep skin anytime, anywhere. Designed as the ultimate gifting moment or personal reset ritual, each product works in synergy to hydrate, brighten and renew. CO2Lift began as a breakthrough in medical aesthetics that harnessed the time-tested science of carboxytherapy — a treatment originally embraced by medical professionals for its ability to accelerate healing, improve hydration and restore skin elasticity in post-surgery recovery and scar management protocols. The team at Luminisque Skincare recognized carboxytherapy’s transformative potential and partnered with Japanese innovators to adapt this technology into a self-administered, medical-grade gel safe for at-home use. Today, CO2Lift is trusted by providers in clinics worldwide and loved by clients for delivering visible, measurable results in hydration, firmness and overall skin health.
Empower young skincare users with confidence this Valentine’s Day through the Complete Collection by Bright Girl. Created by double board-certified dermatologist and mom Dr. Angela Casey, this all-in-one routine is designed specifically for developing skin and makes skincare simple, safe and effective for tweens and teens. The collection includes every Bright Girl essential, from gentle cleansing and hydrating toning to lightweight moisturizing, calming care and mineral sun protection. Each formula is clean, non-irritating and thoughtfully developed without harsh ingredients, making it ideal for sensitive or first-time skincare users. With both sheer and tinted mineral SPF options included, the routine encourages healthy sun-protection habits early on. All products are pH-balanced, easy to use and designed to work together to support clear, hydrated and protected skin. Bright Girl only uses active ingredients formulated to nourish young skin and support a healthy microbiome, while maintaining a strict “no thank you” list that excludes parabens, sulfates, phthalates and other harmful elements.
Dry, dull, damaged or lifeless hair? It’s time to show those strands some love this season by upgrading your routine with an ancient Japanese beauty secret: Mekabu. MASAMI’s Ultimate Hydrating Haircare System harnesses the power of this nutrient-rich Japanese seaweed to deliver weightless hydration without heaviness. Grown in the waters of northeastern Japan beneath the wakame leaf, Mekabu is packed with ocean vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C and K, along with calcium, magnesium and iodine. The result is hair that feels shiny, soft and hydrated—without the limp or greasy finish often associated with moisturizing formulas. The Ultimate Hydrating Haircare System includes the brand’s Mekabu Hydrating Shampoo, Mekabu Hydrating Conditioner, Mekabu Hydrating Shine Serum, Mekabu Hydrating Styling Cream, Fast Drying Hair Towel and Wabi Sabi Scalp Scrubber—everything needed for a salon-level routine at home. MASAMI is vegan, cruelty-free and suitable for all hair types and textures, from 1a to 4c (men love it, too). All formulas are sulfate-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free, meaning a little goes a long way. The system is also safe for color-treated hair and ideal for thinning strands, as its lightweight hydration actually adds volume. Even the scalp benefits, with botanical formulas that nourish deeply and allow users to go longer between washes.
Holistic and natural has become the new standard in beauty and skincare, and White Lotus Beauty leads the way. The Australian brand evolved from a specialist cosmetic acupuncture clinic into an international retail company, offering products that span jade rollers, gua sha tools and holistic microneedling systems to cruelty-free silk accessories and organic skincare. Rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine principles and modern science, White Lotus Beauty’s products are designed to support skin resilience, circulation and lymphatic drainage rather than short-term results. Its pioneering crystal beauty tools, crafted from ethically sourced jade, rose quartz and other stones, support facial tension release, mindful skincare rituals and product absorption. The brand emphasizes preventative care and sustainability throughout its operations and partners with organizations like CleanHub to reduce plastic waste. Founded by Kamila Kingston in 2004, White Lotus Beauty products are now available at Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and Debenhams, and the brand has received more than 50 awards, including the Queensland Export Awards and Clean + Conscious Awards.
Boost confidence this season with the Bold Brow Arch Filler by Jenn of Arch. This innovative stamp-on brow powder transforms sparse or thinning eyebrows into defined arches with minimal effort. Designed to replace pencils, brushes and pens, it delivers quick, natural-looking coverage that stays put all day. Ideal for anyone who struggles with precise brow application—whether due to shaky hands, limited time or hair loss—the Bold Brow Arch Filler creates fuller, balanced brows without the stress of perfect strokes. Available in three universally flattering shades—Ash, Medium and Dark—the buildable formula allows users to customize intensity from soft definition to a bold statement. The integrated sponge applicator comes pre-loaded with powder for smooth, mess-free application: simply open, tap over your stencil, brush with a spoolie and go. It even doubles as a soft brown eyeshadow. Cruelty-free, vegan and free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and fragrances, the formula prioritizes both performance and clean beauty.
A gift card to the spa is always appreciated—but Tiger Tail offers tools that bring relief home. The Tiger Cane Acupressure Massage Hook is a durable, lightweight self-care tool designed for effective muscle recovery. Its ergonomic shape features seven strategically placed pressure points that allow users to target hard-to-reach knots in the back, neck and shoulders for professional-level myofascial release. The cane is travel-friendly and disassembles into two pieces with a quick-release button. Another standout is the Tiger Ball 2.6 Massage-on-a-Rope, a therapeutic massage ball that stays securely in place to deliver consistent pressure. Featuring Tiger Tail’s exclusive Gription design, it quickly breaks up tight fascia and muscle tension—simply lean against a wall, chair or other solid surface and let the smooth roll do the work. For those who prefer cold therapy, the Tiger Ball ICE combines massage with cooling relief. Its stainless-steel roller stays cold for up to 30 minutes and features a generous 2.5-inch surface that helps reduce soreness and inflammation while allowing full control over pressure.
The internet’s anti-aging phenomenon, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), is now available in easy, drinkable packets—making it a top gift choice for your Galentine or Valentine this year. Vida Lifescience’s Auro Nutrascience NAD+ Resveratrol Cellular Support Complex is a nutritional supplement that comes in convenient packets you can drink straight or mix with a beverage. It combines NAD+ precursors and resveratrol to support cellular energy production, healthy aging and metabolic health, while resveratrol provides powerful antioxidant benefits. While NAD+ occurs naturally in all living cells and is essential for cellular metabolism and DNA repair, its production drops dramatically as we age. With this formula, users can simply sip their daily replenishment—no needles, office visits or major cash outlay required. Unlike traditional supplements, this Auro Nutrascience best-seller features a unique liposomal delivery system for optimal results. Liposomes are tiny protective spheres that encapsulate key nutrients and deliver them directly to cells, resulting in enhanced absorption, stability, bioavailability and efficacy, with improved gastrointestinal tolerance for easy, on-the-go use.
This holiday, give the special guy in your life a tool to help improve himself and his mental well-being. The book “Grow Up: A Man’s Guide to Masculine Emotional Intelligence” by Owen Marcus tackles the social construct of masculinity and how being told to “grow up and be a man” can often lead modern men to live on the defensive. Even more, this mindset can contribute to personal struggles—including challenges in relationships, at work and in feeling alone while trying to figure everything out. In its pages, Marcus leads readers along an enlightening path toward the authentic self—one that embraces and respects gender and masculinity. He reveals that men aren’t immature or broken; they simply need clarity, purpose, connection and support from other men. Grow Up explores nine stages of development, where readers discover why professional success alone does not fulfill; what may be missing and how to find it; how men inadvertently self-sabotage and how to stop; how to honor and attract women as their authentic selves; how to earn and maintain peer respect; and how understanding one’s own masculine emotional intelligence can lead to a happier, more fulfilling life.
The Rigel 60 DZ eCooler from TRAVOCA is the perfect gift for anyone who needs fresh and frozen foods or drinks while on the go. Forget the hassle of ice and enjoy the convenience of dual-zone cooling, which allows users to customize their setup for both fresh and frozen items wherever their adventures take them. Whether camping, road-tripping or tailgating, this 12V eCooler keeps contents at the ideal temperature and is packed with cutting-edge technology designed for performance and durability. It features vacuum-insulated panels for superior thermal efficiency, a Toshiba technology compressor for reliable cooling power and a detachable, two-way lid for easy access from any angle. Every size in the Rigel DZ lineup includes dual zones, but the 60-liter capacity gives users complete flexibility to store fresh produce, frozen goods or chilled drinks exactly how they want them on long journeys. Beyond functionality, the Rigel DZ stands out with a sleek, modern design accented by natural bamboo paneling — making it as stylish as it is practical. With premium features and a look that turns heads, this cooler is built for those who demand convenience and performance wherever they go.
Have a frequent flyer or weekend explorer on your list? Ekster’s travel accessories are designed to make every journey smoother. The TravelPack Vacuum Kit offers a smarter way to pack, compressing clothing by up to 60 percent to instantly transform a chaotic suitcase into an organized, space-saving system. The kit includes durable, leak-proof vacuum bags that protect clothing from wrinkles, moisture and odors while maximizing luggage space. Powering the system is Ekster’s portable, USB-C rechargeable Air Pump—a compact device that removes air in seconds. Another travel essential, Ekster’s RFID Blocking Card provides powerful, battery-free protection against unauthorized scans. In an age of contactless cards and digital IDs, this ultra-thin card shields wallets from digital pickpocketing and identity theft while traveling, commuting or navigating crowded spaces. Simply place it next to your cards or passport to instantly block RFID and NFC signals, keeping your personal information secure at all times.
Transform unused backyard space into something extraordinary with a cuddle-worthy Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). Whether you’re envisioning a serene private guest suite, entertainment room, home office, a creative studio, granny flat a or a full secondary residence, ADUs offer modern homeowners unmatched flexibility, comfort, and value. With MaxableSpace.com—the leading resource for building ADUs, casitas, and tiny homes—you can turn your vision into reality with expert guidance every step of the way. From zoning and permitting to design inspiration and contractor matching, Maxable simplifies what can otherwise be a complex process. These aren’t just backyard buildings—they’re fully customized, high-functioning extensions of your lifestyle. Whether detached or attached, prefab or built from scratch, today’s ADUs redefine what’s possible in small-space living. Add income potential, increase property value, and create a space that truly works for you—with help from the experts who make ADU dreams happen every day.
