Love, Actually: A Curated Valentine Gift Guide for Style, Comfort, and Connection

This holiday, give the special guy in your life a tool to help improve himself and his mental well-being. The book “Grow Up: A Man’s Guide to Masculine Emotional Intelligence” by Owen Marcus tackles the social construct of masculinity and how being told to “grow up and be a man” can often lead modern men to live on the defensive. Even more, this mindset can contribute to personal struggles—including challenges in relationships, at work and in feeling alone while trying to figure everything out. In its pages, Marcus leads readers along an enlightening path toward the authentic self—one that embraces and respects gender and masculinity. He reveals that men aren’t immature or broken; they simply need clarity, purpose, connection and support from other men. Grow Up explores nine stages of development, where readers discover why professional success alone does not fulfill; what may be missing and how to find it; how men inadvertently self-sabotage and how to stop; how to honor and attract women as their authentic selves; how to earn and maintain peer respect; and how understanding one’s own masculine emotional intelligence can lead to a happier, more fulfilling life.