Where to DINE Now: Kadak

An interesting component in the concept of Kadak that is unique in Toronto is that in addition to combining the techniques, herbs and spices of India with farm-fresh local Ontario product, the menu reflects the seasons in a novel way. If it’s winter in Toronto, the chefs at Kadak look to what is seasonal in India at this time, spanning the vast and diverse culinary regions of India to be in simpatico with what can be sourced in Ontario right now. Brilliant. This enables a true reflection of traditional and regional cuisines in India and the seasonal terroir of Ontario. It also provides the opportunity for the kitchen to be creative, and innovate dishes that reflect both the personality of the chef and the sophisticated palate of Toronto for a seductive kaleidoscope of flavours that beckon our return.