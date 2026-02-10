Excitement Builds for 2026 Las Olas Food and Wine Festival as the Iconic Culinary Celebration Prepares to Mark Three Decades of Success
Innovative, energetic and stylish, Las Olas Boulevard is the heartbeat of Fort Lauderdale’s dining scene, serving up a world of flavors in just a few walkable blocks. The annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival-- Greater Fort Lauderdale’s longest-running charitable wine and food event—delivers this culinary excitement all wrapped up in a bow as guests sample an endless array of mouth-watering bites from more than 50 of the area’s top chefs and notable restaurants.
As the varied flavors unfold, the celebration continues with a curated selection of fine wines and signature cocktails from the area’s top mixologists. Spirits are curated by official festival partner, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. This year, energetic beats from popular area DJs and activations from Stella Artois, Cadillac and more will add to the fun.
Now romantic lovers and lovers of good food and fun can enjoy the Festival itself all wrapped up in a bow as a special Valentine’s gift that offers two-ticket reduced admission bundles including $250 general admission ($350 value) and $500 Grand Cru VIP ($600 value) packages. VIP ticket holders enjoy a host of benefits to make this a truly special night. The promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. on Valentine’s Day or when the limited ticket offerings run out.
With its epic aura of excitement, the Las Olas Food and Wine Festival has always been a highlight of the South Florida social scene as guests dine, drink and dance their way along iconic Las Olas Boulevard as beneath the majestic setting South Florida sun.
This year’s event is will take place on Friday, April 24, marking 30 years of unforgettable culinary excitement in support of a meaningful cause. The full 2026 restaurant line-up will be announced shortly and, as always, is sure to please the most discerning gourmets.
This year, a lucky purchaser of either ticket bundle will win a night’s accommodation at festival host the Riverside Hotel in the heart of the action on Los Olas Boulevard to enhance their enjoyment of the event.
Hosted by and benefiting the American Lung Association, the event funds the lifesaving mission of the South Florida American Lung Association. The Association supports lung health through education, advocacy, and research and raises awareness of lung disease, including lung cancer – the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
For 30 years, the community has come together to sip, savor, and support a healthier future through this event. Access the special two-ticket bundles here by scrolling down to the bottom of the ordering page.
