MILA Omakase Welcomes Two-Michelin-Starred Chef Luiz Filipe Souza for an Intimate Miami Collaboration
Miami’s most intimate omakase room is preparing for a rare moment. From February 19 through 21, MILA Omakase will host Chef Luiz Filipe Souza, the two-Michelin-starred chef behind EVVAI, for an exclusive three-night collaboration that brings his celebrated Brazilian–Italian cuisine into MILA Omakase’s precision-driven MediterrAsian format.
The dinners mark MILA Omakase’s first chef collaboration of 2026 and the official launch of its Chef Winter Series, a program designed to spotlight globally influential chefs through tightly curated counter experiences. With only ten seats per seating and two seatings each night, the collaboration offers one of the season’s most limited dining opportunities in Miami.
A Dialogue Between São Paulo and Miami
Chef Souza’s approach at EVVAI has earned consistent recognition on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants lists, establishing him as a defining voice in contemporary Brazilian gastronomy. His cooking is known for its thoughtful conversation between Brazilian ingredients and Italian culinary heritage, shaped by rigorous technique and cultural research.
For his Miami appearance, Souza will work side by side with the MILA Omakase culinary team to co-create a bespoke tasting menu. The experience is designed as a true exchange, merging Souza’s Brazilian–Italian perspective with MILA Omakase’s refined, counter-led omakase structure. Seasonality, technique, and storytelling anchor the menu, with each course unfolding as part of a tightly choreographed progression.
An Omakase Room Built for Precision
Housed within MILA, MILA Omakase is a 10-seat experience that prioritizes proximity between chef and guest. The setting is deliberate and focused, allowing diners to engage directly with each movement at the counter. Every element is reduced to its purest expression, from sourcing rare ingredients to executing each dish with near-ceremonial care.
The collaboration with Chef Souza aligns naturally with this ethos. Both kitchens share a commitment to disciplined craft and cultural nuance, making the format especially suited to exploring the intersections of Brazilian, Italian, Mediterranean, and Asian influences.
Why This Collaboration Matters
Beyond the rarity of the seats, the collaboration underscores MILA Omakase’s role within Miami’s evolving luxury dining landscape. Part of Riviera Dining Group, and connected to the globally recognized MILA brand, the omakase has become a destination for diners seeking experiences defined by intimacy and intention. MILA was recently named the highest-grossing independent restaurant in the United States by Restaurant Business, a distinction that reflects both scale and influence.
Chef Souza’s presence brings an additional layer of international dialogue to the counter, positioning Miami as a meeting point for some of the world’s most compelling culinary voices.
The Details
The collaboration runs February 19 through 21, with seatings nightly at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The experience is priced at $390 per person, with an optional sake pairing available for $170 per person. Reservations are available via OpenTable and are expected to fill quickly due to the extremely limited availability.
