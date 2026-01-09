YASU Omakase Opens in Miami With an Eight-Seat Counter Focused on Precision and Craft
Miami’s fine dining landscape welcomes a new chapter this January with the arrival of YASU Omakase, an eight-seat omakase counter led by Michelin-recognized Chef Yasu Tanaka and brought to life by Spicy Hospitality Group. Opening January 14, 2025, the concept follows the success of Sushi Yasu Tanaka and presents the chef’s most personal expression to date, one shaped by his Yamanashi roots and the ceremonial rhythm of Japan’s most respected sushiyas.
Designed for guests who value restraint, intention, and direct chef-to-diner connection, YASU Omakase prioritizes intimacy over scale and craft over spectacle.
An Eight-Seat Expression of Chef Yasu Tanaka’s Philosophy
With seating limited to just eight guests per service, YASU Omakase centers on the relationship between chef and guest. The experience unfolds at a 600-year-old hinoki counter, carved from timber traditionally reserved for Japanese temples and shrines. This rare material sets the tone for a meal where every element serves a purpose.
The progression begins with three to five otsumami, or small plates, before moving into a curated sequence of nigiri, followed by miso soup, a signature hand roll, and a seasonal dessert. Each course reflects Chef Tanaka’s approach to sushi as both discipline and dialogue, reinterpreting tradition through a contemporary Miami perspective while remaining grounded in technique.
“Miami has embraced my craft and my vision. With YASU Omakase, I want to create something more personal, a place where guests can slow down and experience sushi in a way that feels intimate and true to its tradition.”
Chef Yasu Tanaka
Collaboration Rooted in Trust and Shared Vision
The project is led in collaboration with Chef Raymond Li, a longtime friend and creative partner whose experience at globally celebrated restaurants informs the menu’s subtle South Florida expression. Together, the chefs aim to create something original, not a replica of an existing model, but a concept that honors Japanese foundations while allowing room for creativity and place.
The partnership extends to Spicy Hospitality Group, whose approach to dining emphasizes storytelling, design, and cultural context.
“Chef Tanaka has made a lasting impact on Miami’s dining scene, and with YASU Omakase, we’re bringing his most personal and refined vision to life. The concept reflects a shared respect for craft and precision—qualities that define both his work and our philosophy. In my travels through Japan, the architecture and intimacy of its traditional sushiyas inspired me to create an omakase that feels truly authentic while remaining true to Miami. Together, we’ve created an experience that celebrates the artistry of omakase at its highest level.”
Andre Sakhai, Partner at Spicy Hospitality Group
The Omakase Menu and Beverage Program
YASU Omakase offers a single 14 to 16 course menu that evolves frequently based on seasonality, sourcing, and chef inspiration. The structure remains consistent while allowing flexibility within each service.
Menu highlights include: Three to five otsumami showcasing hot and cold preparations, a progression of premium nigiri featuring Toyosu Market arrivals alongside Florida coastal varieties, house-seasoned soy sauces tailored to individual fish profiles, Niigata rice adjusted seasonally for temperature and texture, signature temaki hand roll, and a seasonal dessert.
Seafood sourcing is handled through exclusive channels, with the majority of fish arriving directly from Toyosu Market in Tokyo and select local species supplementing the menu. Vegetables, eggs, and fruit are sourced from regional farms.
The beverage program centers on a personally curated sake collection that includes rare producers and limited bottles. Guests may opt for à la carte pours or a pairing designed to mirror the arc of the omakase. A concise wine list, developed with expert consultation, offers selections chosen to complement the menu’s precision and subtlety.
A private room anchored by a second hinoki counter is set to debut soon, offering a dedicated setting for intimate celebrations and special occasions.
Design Shaped by Craft and Material Integrity
The design of YASU Omakase blends traditional Japanese craftsmanship with Nordic minimalism, resulting in a space that feels serene, noble, and quietly powerful. Nearly every element has been handcrafted by Japanese artisans, including intricate kumiko woodworking executed with museum-level precision.
The 600-year-old hinoki counter serves as the centerpiece. Its natural grain and scent are left untreated and polished daily with rice bran, a centuries-old technique that preserves the wood’s warmth and vitality. A matching hinoki cutting board reinforces this material purity and allows guests to experience the tactile qualities central to Japan’s most revered sushiyas.
Seating is provided by PP Møbler chairs, handcrafted by master Scandinavian furniture makers to ensure comfort throughout the two-hour experience. Custom tableware and sake vessels were created in collaboration with ceramic artists in Chef Tanaka’s hometown of Yamanashi, designed to complement the textures, forms, and weight that align with his approach to sushi.
A Defining Addition to Miami’s Omakase Landscape
Chef Yasu Tanaka has become one of Miami’s most influential sushi masters, recognized for his thoughtful technique and devotion to Japanese culinary artistry. With YASU Omakase, he and Spicy Hospitality Group introduce a concept that favors intention over excess and depth over scale.
For diners seeking an omakase experience defined by ceremony, precision, and genuine connection, YASU Omakase represents a considered addition to Miami’s evolving fine dining scene.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.