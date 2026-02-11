Where to DINE Now: TONO by Akira Back

Act Two: The drama becomes more intense with hot stone “Ishiyaki” presented as a three-step DIY course: a round hot stone and a tray of wagyu beef, shiitake and king oyster mushrooms are all meticulously sliced and ready to be cooked on the stone for 4 or 5 seconds each. Cook, dip into the “Tono Special Sauce”, and eat with eyes closed to appreciate all the flavors and textures. Handroll Taco Style Temaki of baked crab is just a shot in the dark but it sure lights up the table. The elusive flavor of dozens of shiso leaves compressed to create the crunchiest taco ever, holds baked crab in its sleeve. And there is more—it comes with a small crystal atomizer filled with an elixir to spray and add fresh flavor. This is simply a marvelous, delicious light intermission before the next Act.