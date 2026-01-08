Bondi Sushi Opens Its Largest New York Flagship in Bryant Park
Bondi Sushi is stepping into a new chapter in New York City. On January 9, the popular New York–founded sushi concept will open its largest and most ambitious location to date in Bryant Park, directly across from the New York Public Library. The opening signals a defining moment for the brand, transforming Bondi from a fine-casual favorite into a fully realized flagship dining experience in one of Midtown’s most recognizable settings.
The Bryant Park restaurant anchors the ground floor of 461 Fifth Avenue and introduces expanded seating, a larger kitchen designed for culinary exploration, and the most expansive menu Bondi has offered in New York so far. It also places the brand at the center of daily Midtown life, welcoming commuters, professionals, residents, and visitors alike.
A Full-Circle Moment for a New York Brand
Situated just 13 blocks from Bondi’s original to-go location on West 28th Street, the Bryant Park opening brings the brand back to its roots while underscoring how far it has come. Bondi began as a neighborhood sushi concept centered on maki boxes and simplicity. Today, it operates across multiple states and continues to evolve its approach to Japanese-inspired dining.
“This has been our most requested neighborhood since day one.”
David Hess, CEO of Bondi Sushi
Hess continued, “Opening in Midtown, steps from Bryant Park, allows us to serve the daily commuter, the local professional, the resident, and the visitor at scale. It’s our most iconic location yet and represents how much Bondi has grown, from a small to-go style restaurant to a full-service dining experience driven by craft, creativity, and accessibility.”
While Bondi has long maintained a strong Midtown presence through delivery and catering, this opening finally invites guests into the dining room, bringing the brand’s culinary philosophy to life in person.
A Menu That Reflects Bondi’s Next Evolution
Bondi’s menu at Bryant Park remains grounded in high-quality seafood, offering premium nigiri, sashimi, and signature rolls that have defined the brand. At the same time, the flagship introduces a broader range of hot specialties, robata dishes, and shareable plates that reflect the brand’s continued culinary development.
Among the most notable additions is the Wagyu Sando, a new shareable dish created exclusively for the Bryant Park location. The menu also draws inspiration from Bondi’s South Florida restaurants, with a stronger emphasis on robata cooking, elevated proteins, and a wider spectrum of hot and cold offerings. Together, these elements create Bondi’s most expansive New York menu to date while staying true to its core values of simplicity, quality, and freshness.
The beverage program is also expanding. Bondi Bryant Park will feature the brand’s largest sake selection across its New York locations, with a comprehensive beverage program scheduled to launch in early 2026.
A Design That Matches the Setting
The Bryant Park flagship is Bondi Sushi’s most architecturally ambitious space so far. Designed to highlight craftsmanship and materiality, the restaurant centers around a 30-foot solid Honoki wood counter imported from Japan. Left unsealed and unfinished, the counter marks a first for the brand and represents a departure from the maplewood bars used in other Bondi locations.
The space introduces new seating styles for the brand, including family-style banquettes upholstered in blue ostrich, circular captain’s tables, granite tabletops, and quilted fabric wall panels. Bondi’s signature patchwork of textiles appears throughout, complemented by a custom tile installation by New York artist Allison Eden that evokes a school of swimming fish.
Grand architectural details nod to the surrounding neighborhood. Soaring ceilings, a dramatic 15-foot chandelier, and richly textured materials create a regal sensibility, while Fortuny hand-dyed Venetian chandeliers offer a refined reference to sister concept Shinji’s. Despite the scale, the sushi counter remains the focal point, preserving Bondi’s emphasis on performance, craftsmanship, and raw preparation.
“We wanted this space to feel like a reprieve from the fast pace of Midtown. It’s elevated, contemporary, and distinctly New York, but still true to Bondi’s DNA. From the Honoki wood counter to the shareable tables to the custom art installations, every element is designed to invite guests in to stay, enjoy, and experience something memorable.”
Aiden Carty, COO of Bondi Sushi
What Comes Next for Bondi Sushi
With twelve locations across New York and Miami and continued expansion planned in both markets, Bondi Sushi’s Bryant Park opening stands as the brand’s most iconic milestone so far. It reinforces Bondi’s position as a modern sushi leader that balances approachability with craft, serving both neighborhood regulars and a growing national audience.
