Tokyo’s Most Revered Neapolitan Pizza Touches Down on the Bowery for a Limited Five-Night Residency

Sake No Hana Welcomes Seirinkan to New York City for a Rare Culinary Exchange Blending Japanese Precision and Italian Tradition
Late February brings a quietly significant moment to New York’s dining calendar. For five nights only, Sake No Hana will host a kitchen takeover by Seirinkan, the Tokyo institution credited with shaping Japan’s modern Neapolitan pizza movement. Running February 24 through February 28, the collaboration introduces Seirinkan’s celebrated approach to pizza making to New York City for the first time.

Set inside Sake No Hana’s contemporary Japanese dining room on the Bowery, the residency brings together two culinary philosophies rooted in discipline, restraint, and respect for craft. Guests will experience Seirinkan’s pizzas alongside Sake No Hana’s signature menu, creating a dialogue between Italian technique and Japanese sensibility that feels both thoughtful and timely.

A Tokyo Institution With Global Influence

Seirinkan was founded by master pizzaiolo Susumu Kakinuma, widely regarded as the godfather of Japan’s Neapolitan pizza movement. Long before Tokyo became a destination for serious pizza discourse, Seirinkan helped define what Italian tradition could look like when interpreted through Japanese precision.

The pizzeria’s reputation rests on its disciplined simplicity. Dough, heat, and timing are treated with near-reverence, allowing each pie to express balance without excess. That philosophy now arrives in New York, where Seirinkan will operate within Sake No Hana’s kitchen for a rare, tightly focused residency.

A Shared Kitchen on the Bowery

During the five-night run, Kakinuma will join Jason Hall and Yoshi Kojima of Sake No Hana, blending teams and techniques rather than separating menus. Guests will be able to order Seirinkan pizzas alongside Sake No Hana’s modern Japanese offerings, creating a meal that moves fluidly across cultures.

This approach reflects a broader shift in high-level dining, where collaboration is less about novelty and more about exchange. The result feels deliberate, anchored in mutual respect between kitchens that value craft above spectacle.

What to Expect on the Menu

Seirinkan’s contribution centers on three signature Neapolitan-style pizzas, each reflecting the pizzeria’s restrained ethos:

  • A Bianco finished with fresh wasabi

  • A classic Margherita

  • A traditional Marinara

Complementing the pizzas is a curated selection of small plates designed to bridge the two culinary worlds. Appetizers include octopus, snow beef tartare with Parmigiano Reggiano, and roasted broccoli, each chosen to sit comfortably between Italian familiarity and Japanese refinement.

From the Sake No Hana side, guests can expect familiar favorites such as hamachi crudo, chicken wing yakitori, and wafu carbonara, maintaining the restaurant’s established identity while welcoming Seirinkan into the fold.

A Moment That Rewards Attention

Residencies of this nature tend to pass quietly, known primarily to diners who follow kitchens as closely as fashion collections or gallery openings. For New York, Seirinkan’s arrival represents a rare opportunity to experience a Tokyo institution in its purest form.

For five nights in late February, the Bowery becomes a point of intersection. Italian tradition, Japanese discipline, and New York curiosity share the same table, reminding diners that the most compelling food moments often happen when worlds overlap, briefly and with intention.
