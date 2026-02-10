Wagyu Room Brings a New Dimension to Omakase Dining in NoMad
Luxury dining continues to evolve beyond spectacle and into precision-driven storytelling. With the opening of Wagyu Room, Sushi by Boū and Michelin Bib Gourmand–recognized Palm Beach Meats introduce a focused, deeply intentional omakase experience centered entirely on one of the world’s most prized ingredients: Wagyu.
Officially opened on February 7, Wagyu Room occupies a discreet space on the 10th floor of Hotel 32|32 in NoMad, accessible through an unmarked entrance. The setting is deliberate. Seating is limited. The format is tightly choreographed. At $150 per person, guests are guided through a 10-course Wagyu omakase over 90 minutes—an experience certified by the Kobe Beef Marketing & Distribution Association and designed to showcase Wagyu’s depth, versatility, and cultural significance.
A Wagyu-Driven Evolution of Omakase
Sushi by Boū has built its reputation on experiential omakase counters that emphasize intimacy, pace, and chef-led engagement. Wagyu Room represents a strategic expansion of that philosophy—one that shifts the omakase lens from seafood to meat without sacrificing structure or nuance.
Rather than replicating familiar steakhouse tropes, the menu explores Japanese and Australian Wagyu through varied preparations, textures, and temperatures. Each course unfolds as part of a progression, emphasizing contrast and restraint while allowing the ingredient to lead.
Signature dishes anchor the experience. MOUSSE, a Wagyu tallow cheese mousse paired with pickled pearl onion and a tricolor peppercorn tuille, introduces Wagyu through richness balanced by acidity. BRAISE, featuring Australian Wagyu with puff rice, pickled carrots, green onion, and a “liquid gold” jus, leans into depth and comfort without heaviness. The finale—a Wagyu Ice Cream Sandwich made with Wagyu tallow chocolate ice cream, a tallow brownie, and tallow caramel—pushes the ingredient into unexpected territory, closing the meal with a sense of play and technical confidence.
A Partnership Built on Sourcing and Trust
The collaboration is the result of a longstanding relationship between the two brands. Sushi by Boū has sourced Wagyu from Palm Beach Meats across its national portfolio for years. Wagyu Room formalizes that connection, creating a dedicated platform for Palm Beach Meats’ sourcing expertise to take center stage.
“Omakase is one of the most compelling formats for guests seeking a true culinary adventure. Wagyu Room represents the next evolution of that experience. Our partnership with Palm Beach Meats allows us to present the diversity of Wagyu in an immersive way within an intimate, hidden setting designed for exploration and discovery.”
Erika London, CEO and Co-Founder of SimpleVenue and Boū
Palm Beach Meats, founded by Eric and Meghan San Pedro, has become a national reference point for Wagyu sourcing. The company is the only U.S. retailer certified to sell authentic Kobe Beef under all three designations—retailer, supplier, and restaurant, setting a rare standard for transparency and quality.
“This partnership with Sushi by Boū has always been rooted in a mutual respect for quality, creativity, and community. We both aim to foster an environment where guests from all walks of life can enjoy a premium culinary experience. Palm Beach Meats started with a dream of sharing our passion for Wagyu, and Wagyu Room is the next step of that journey, creating something that is as inviting as it is exclusive.”
Eric San Pedro, Co-Owner of Palm Beach Meats
Chef Ming at the Counter
Leading the experience is Chef Ming Yu, the chef behind Wagyu Room’s tightly choreographed counter. Known for his calm precision and disciplined approach, Ming guides guests through each course with a focus on technique, timing, and ingredient respect. His presence anchors the room, translating Palm Beach Meats’ exceptional Wagyu sourcing into a fluid, narrative-driven tasting. Rather than overshadowing the ingredient, Ming allows the Wagyu to speak for itself, using subtle adjustments in preparation and pacing to highlight its range across the 10-course progression.
A Reservation-Only Experience Designed for Intention
Wagyu Room operates on a reservation-only model with extremely limited seating, reinforcing its focus on presence and precision. Seatings are available Wednesday through Sunday at 5PM, 6:30PM, 8PM, and 9:30PM, released through a monthly reservation drop on the first of each month for the following month.
