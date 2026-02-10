An overhead view of Wagyu Room’s 10-course Wagyu omakase served at Hotel 32|32 in NoMad
A full spread of Wagyu Room’s 10-course omakase highlighting signature dishes and techniquePhoto Credit: Hassan Mokaddam
Food and Drink

Wagyu Room Brings a New Dimension to Omakase Dining in NoMad

Inside Sushi by Boū and Palm Beach Meats’ Hidden Wagyu-Only Tasting at Hotel 32|32
4 min read

Luxury dining continues to evolve beyond spectacle and into precision-driven storytelling. With the opening of Wagyu Room, Sushi by Boū and Michelin Bib Gourmand–recognized Palm Beach Meats introduce a focused, deeply intentional omakase experience centered entirely on one of the world’s most prized ingredients: Wagyu.

Officially opened on February 7, Wagyu Room occupies a discreet space on the 10th floor of Hotel 32|32 in NoMad, accessible through an unmarked entrance. The setting is deliberate. Seating is limited. The format is tightly choreographed. At $150 per person, guests are guided through a 10-course Wagyu omakase over 90 minutes—an experience certified by the Kobe Beef Marketing & Distribution Association and designed to showcase Wagyu’s depth, versatility, and cultural significance.

A Wagyu slider with branded bun and dipping sauce Wagyu Room omakase in NYC
Wagyu Room’s signature Wagyu slider served as part of the 10-course omakase experiencePhoto Credit: Hassan Mokaddam

A Wagyu-Driven Evolution of Omakase

Sushi by Boū has built its reputation on experiential omakase counters that emphasize intimacy, pace, and chef-led engagement. Wagyu Room represents a strategic expansion of that philosophy—one that shifts the omakase lens from seafood to meat without sacrificing structure or nuance.

Rather than replicating familiar steakhouse tropes, the menu explores Japanese and Australian Wagyu through varied preparations, textures, and temperatures. Each course unfolds as part of a progression, emphasizing contrast and restraint while allowing the ingredient to lead.

Signature dishes anchor the experience. MOUSSE, a Wagyu tallow cheese mousse paired with pickled pearl onion and a tricolor peppercorn tuille, introduces Wagyu through richness balanced by acidity. BRAISE, featuring Australian Wagyu with puff rice, pickled carrots, green onion, and a “liquid gold” jus, leans into depth and comfort without heaviness. The finale—a Wagyu Ice Cream Sandwich made with Wagyu tallow chocolate ice cream, a tallow brownie, and tallow caramel—pushes the ingredient into unexpected territory, closing the meal with a sense of play and technical confidence.

A plated Wagyu tallow mousse topped with crisp garnish during Wagyu Room omakase
Wagyu tallow mousse course highlighting texture and technique in the tasting menuPhoto Credit: Hassan Mokaddam
An overhead view of Wagyu Room’s 10-course Wagyu omakase served at Hotel 32|32 in NoMad
Excitement Builds for 2026 Las Olas Food and Wine Festival as the Iconic Culinary Celebration Prepares to Mark Three Decades of Success

A Partnership Built on Sourcing and Trust

The collaboration is the result of a longstanding relationship between the two brands. Sushi by Boū has sourced Wagyu from Palm Beach Meats across its national portfolio for years. Wagyu Room formalizes that connection, creating a dedicated platform for Palm Beach Meats’ sourcing expertise to take center stage.

“Omakase is one of the most compelling formats for guests seeking a true culinary adventure. Wagyu Room represents the next evolution of that experience. Our partnership with Palm Beach Meats allows us to present the diversity of Wagyu in an immersive way within an intimate, hidden setting designed for exploration and discovery.”

Erika London, CEO and Co-Founder of SimpleVenue and Boū

A dark, minimalist omakase counter inside Wagyu Room at Hotel 32|32 in New York
The intimate Wagyu Room counter hidden inside Hotel 32|32 in NoMadPhoto Credit: Hassan Mokaddam

Palm Beach Meats, founded by Eric and Meghan San Pedro, has become a national reference point for Wagyu sourcing. The company is the only U.S. retailer certified to sell authentic Kobe Beef under all three designations—retailer, supplier, and restaurant, setting a rare standard for transparency and quality.

“This partnership with Sushi by Boū has always been rooted in a mutual respect for quality, creativity, and community. We both aim to foster an environment where guests from all walks of life can enjoy a premium culinary experience. Palm Beach Meats started with a dream of sharing our passion for Wagyu, and Wagyu Room is the next step of that journey, creating something that is as inviting as it is exclusive.”

Eric San Pedro, Co-Owner of Palm Beach Meats

Japanese Wagyu slices with mushrooms served hot during Wagyu Room’s chef-led omakase
Steaming Japanese Wagyu and mushrooms presented tableside during the omakase progressionPhoto Credit: Hassan Mokaddam

Chef Ming at the Counter

Leading the experience is Chef Ming Yu, the chef behind Wagyu Room’s tightly choreographed counter. Known for his calm precision and disciplined approach, Ming guides guests through each course with a focus on technique, timing, and ingredient respect. His presence anchors the room, translating Palm Beach Meats’ exceptional Wagyu sourcing into a fluid, narrative-driven tasting. Rather than overshadowing the ingredient, Ming allows the Wagyu to speak for itself, using subtle adjustments in preparation and pacing to highlight its range across the 10-course progression.

A Reservation-Only Experience Designed for Intention

Wagyu beef course served alongside a cocktail at Wagyu Room’s omakase counter
A refined Wagyu preparation paired with a crafted cocktail from the omakase menuPhoto Credit: Hassan Mokaddam

Wagyu Room operates on a reservation-only model with extremely limited seating, reinforcing its focus on presence and precision. Seatings are available Wednesday through Sunday at 5PM, 6:30PM, 8PM, and 9:30PM, released through a monthly reservation drop on the first of each month for the following month.

Hidden, deliberate, and sharply executed, Wagyu Room does not aim to redefine luxury through excess. Instead, it refines it through focus—placing sourcing, craft, and pacing at the center of the experience. In doing so, Sushi by Boū and Palm Beach Meats offer a new lens on omakase dining in New York—one where Wagyu is not a highlight, but the narrative itself.
An overhead view of Wagyu Room’s 10-course Wagyu omakase served at Hotel 32|32 in NoMad
MILA Omakase Welcomes Two-Michelin-Starred Chef Luiz Filipe Souza for an Intimate Miami Collaboration

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Drinks
Food
New York
Global
News

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com