Chef Roshara “Chef Ro” Sanders on Culture, Mentorship, and the Stories Told at the Table
Black History Month invites reflection on legacy, stewardship, and the voices shaping what comes next. At the center of that conversation in New York’s dining scene is Chef Roshara Sanders, known widely as Chef Ro. Recently named Chef Ambassador at Red Rooster Harlem, she steps into a role that carries both cultural weight and creative responsibility.
Red Rooster Harlem has long been a gathering place where food, music, and history meet. Founded by Marcus Samuelsson and restaurateur Andrew Chapman, the restaurant is rooted in the rhythms of Harlem and the broader African diaspora. Chef Ro’s appointment signals a thoughtful evolution, one guided by lived experience, respect for lineage, and a deep understanding of what food can hold.
A Career Shaped by Service and Skill
Chef Ro’s path to this moment is layered. A decorated U.S. Army veteran originally from Bridgeport, Connecticut, she brings a leadership style forged through discipline and accountability. Her résumé spans accolades and influence. She is the first Black female instructor at the Culinary Institute of America, a mentor on Next Gen Chef, a Chopped champion, and a 2024 Food & Wine “Game Changer.”
Those milestones are not treated as endpoints. They inform how she shows up in kitchens and classrooms, and now, how she helps guide one of Harlem’s most important tables.
Guiding a Legacy Forward at Red Rooster Harlem
As the inaugural chef selected for Red Rooster’s Chef Ambassador Program, Chef Ro has spent recent months working closely with Marcus Samuelsson to evolve the menu with care. The approach is rooted in protection and progress. New dishes honor the restaurant’s foundation while making space for stories that deserve to be centered today.
Among them is a deeply personal Gullah Okra Stew, inspired by her grandfather’s World War II era recipe. The dish draws from Southern cooking and Gullah Geechee foodways, grounding the menu in memory and migration. Other additions reflect the wider African diaspora, reinforcing Red Rooster’s role as a living archive told through flavor.
Interview with Chef Roshara “Chef Ro” Sanders
Your path from the U.S. Army to the kitchen is powerful. How did your time in the military shape the way you approach leadership and discipline as a chef today?
My time in the Army taught me discipline, accountability, and how to lead from the front. In the kitchen, that translates to structure, clear standards, and taking care of your team. Service is service — whether it’s for your country or for your guests.
Stepping into the role of Chef Ambassador at Red Rooster Harlem places you at the center of a restaurant with great cultural significance. What does it mean to help guide its next chapter?
Stepping into this role at Red Rooster Harlem is both an honor and a responsibility. This restaurant is a cultural ground. Guiding its next chapter means protecting its soul while ensuring it continues to grow, reflect Harlem, and celebrate the diaspora.
You’ve worked closely with Marcus Samuelsson to evolve the menu while honoring Red Rooster’s legacy. How do you balance preserving tradition with bringing your own story to the table?
Working alongside Marcus Samuelsson has been rooted in collaboration and respect. We honor the legacy that built Red Rooster while allowing space for evolution. I bring my diasporic roots, my training, and my lived experience to the table, and we make sure every change still feels like home.
The Gullah Okra Stew draws from your grandfather’s WWII-era recipe and Southern food traditions. What does it mean to bring such a personal family story to the menu?
The Gullah Okra Stew is deeply personal. It’s rooted in my grandfather’s WWII-era recipe and Southern traditions. To serve it on this platform is to honor my lineage. It reminds me that our stories deserve to be centered, not just remembered.
As the first Black female instructor at the Culinary Institute of America and a mentor on Next Gen Chef, representation has been central to your career. Why does mentorship matter so deeply in the kitchen?
Being the first Black female instructor at the Culinary Institute of America wasn’t about the title — it was about visibility. Mentorship matters because kitchens can be tough spaces. Young chefs need to see what’s possible. If they can see it, they can become it.
Food often carries memory, identity, and purpose. How do you hope guests feel when they experience your cooking at Red Rooster?
I hope guests feel cared for. I want them to taste intention, history, and pride. When you leave my table, you should feel full — not just in your stomach, but in your spirit.
A Living Expression of Culinary History
Chef Ro’s presence at Red Rooster Harlem during Black History Month underscores a larger truth about food and culture. History does not live only in archives. It lives in kitchens, in mentorship, and in dishes passed down through generations. Through leadership shaped by service and a menu grounded in heritage, Chef Roshara “Chef Ro” Sanders is helping ensure that the stories behind the food continue to be told, tasted, and carried forward.
