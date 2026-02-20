Where Healthy Dining and Elevated Mocktails Meet in Miami

At Avra Miami, Mediterranean simplicity leads the experience. Seasonal vegetables, premium olive oil, and pristine seafood anchor a menu built on clarity and restraint, with offerings that include vibrant salads, grilled halloumi, sashimi, ceviche, and charcoal-grilled fish finished with bright ladolemono.

Aguasal at Andaz Miami Beach by José Andrés Group balances coastal Mediterranean flavors with an intentional lightness. Dishes such as the Watermelon and Feta Salad, Date and Almond Salad, Zucchini Soup with toasted sesame seeds, and seafood plates like Grilled Octopus and Seared Cobia deliver nourishment without sacrificing technique.

Rooftop dining takes a more mindful turn at Rosa Sky, where protein-forward dishes like the Spice-Rubbed Tuna Poke Bowl and Roasted Local Snapper feel composed and purposeful. Even brunch offerings lean plant-forward, maintaining balance within a polished setting.

At Campo Casa Faena, wellness extends into cooking philosophy. Executive Chef Antonio Maldonado incorporates Zero Acre oil, a minimally processed alternative to traditional seed oils, alongside fresh, locally sourced ingredients, shaping a refined New American menu rooted in intention.

Waterfront favorite Joia Beach delivers Mediterranean-inspired dishes that include quinoa and arugula salads, falafel, spiced cauliflower steak, and simply prepared seafood like grilled branzino and herb-crusted seabass, offering abundant gluten-free and vegetarian options.