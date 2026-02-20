Whispering Angel Marks 20 Years With Glamorous Villa Casuarina Celebration Ahead of SOBEWFF 2026

On February 18, 2026, Miami Beach’s storied Ocean Drive gained another moment for its social archives as Whispering Angel hosted an elegant 20th anniversary celebration at Villa Casuarina at The Versace Mansion. The evening, timed as the official kickoff to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s milestone weekend, brought together tastemakers, hospitality leaders, and media insiders to honor the Provençal rosé that helped redefine contemporary wine culture.