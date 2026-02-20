Whispering Angel Marks 20 Years With Glamorous Villa Casuarina Celebration Ahead of SOBEWFF 2026
On February 18, 2026, Miami Beach’s storied Ocean Drive gained another moment for its social archives as Whispering Angel hosted an elegant 20th anniversary celebration at Villa Casuarina at The Versace Mansion. The evening, timed as the official kickoff to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s milestone weekend, brought together tastemakers, hospitality leaders, and media insiders to honor the Provençal rosé that helped redefine contemporary wine culture.
Hosted by founder Sacha Lichine, the gathering marked two decades since Whispering Angel first debuted in 2006. What began as an ambitious effort to reposition rosé as a serious, globally respected wine has since evolved into a category-defining success story, with the label now poured in more than 100 countries.
A Miami Moment Worth Savoring
Guests arrived at the historic Ocean Drive estate and were guided through a series of immersive rooms designed to celebrate the brand’s evolution. Display walls featuring Whispering Angel alongside Château d’Esclans estate wines created polished visual moments throughout the mansion, encouraging guests to linger, photograph, and reconnect.
Among those in attendance were Colin Cowie, Lee Schrager, Esther Choi, Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Bryanthediamond, Andrea Carmona, Kelly Hughes, Susan Magrino, Sarah Wetenhall, Lorenzo Borghese, Marc Murphy, and Ayesha Nurdjaja, reflecting the brand’s deep ties across culinary, media, and lifestyle circles.
The 20th Vintage Takes Center Stage
Throughout the evening, guests sipped the newly released 20th vintage of Whispering Angel, a milestone bottling that underscores the wine’s continued global momentum. Crafted in Provence at Château d’Esclans using Grenache, Cinsault, and Rolle grapes harvested at night for freshness, the rosé has long positioned itself at the intersection of accessibility and luxury.
The celebration also introduced the special 20th anniversary label alongside commemorative artwork composed of 20 visual stories highlighting defining moments in the brand’s journey. The installation offered a reflective pause amid the evening’s social energy.
A Hidden Speakeasy and a Late-Night Shift
As the night progressed, guests discovered a Rosaluna mezcal speakeasy discreetly tucked within the mansion, offering a more intimate counterpoint to the main celebration. The concealed lounge added a layer of discovery that kept the evening feeling fluid and multi-dimensional.
Music soon filled the courtyard, transforming the space into a lively dance floor framed by the mansion’s candlelit architecture. What began as a refined wine gathering gradually loosened into a full-scale Miami celebration, with guests dancing well into the evening.
Setting the Tone for SOBEWFF Weekend
Long associated with the social rhythm of South Florida, Whispering Angel used the anniversary moment to reaffirm Miami’s role in the brand’s cultural rise. The event served as the unofficial opening note for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival weekend, signaling a packed calendar of culinary and hospitality moments ahead.
The festivities will continue across Miami with curated activations, ultimately culminating in a tribute dinner honoring Sacha Lichine.
A Rosé That Changed the Conversation
Since its founding in 2006, Whispering Angel has helped drive what many industry observers call the global rosé renaissance. By positioning Provençal rosé within a luxury lifestyle framework while maintaining broad appeal, the brand reshaped how pink wine is perceived on restaurant lists, yacht decks, and event tables worldwide.
