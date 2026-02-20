Crowd gathered at Whispering Angel’s 20th anniversary celebration in Miami Beach
Guests fill the grand courtyard of Villa Casuarina as Whispering Angel marks 20 years ahead of SOBEWFF 2026Photo Credit: World Red Eye / Rubin Correa
Food and Drink

Whispering Angel Marks 20 Years With Glamorous Villa Casuarina Celebration Ahead of SOBEWFF 2026

Founder Sacha Lichine Gathers Tastemakers and Culinary Insiders at the Versace Mansion to Toast the Rosé That Reshaped Modern Wine Culture
4 min read

On February 18, 2026, Miami Beach’s storied Ocean Drive gained another moment for its social archives as Whispering Angel hosted an elegant 20th anniversary celebration at Villa Casuarina at The Versace Mansion. The evening, timed as the official kickoff to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s milestone weekend, brought together tastemakers, hospitality leaders, and media insiders to honor the Provençal rosé that helped redefine contemporary wine culture.

Host Sasha Lichine speaks during Whispering Angel’s Miami anniversary event
Host Sasha Lichine speaks during Whispering Angel’s Miami anniversary eventPhoto Credit: World Red Eye / Rubin Correa

Hosted by founder Sacha Lichine, the gathering marked two decades since Whispering Angel first debuted in 2006. What began as an ambitious effort to reposition rosé as a serious, globally respected wine has since evolved into a category-defining success story, with the label now poured in more than 100 countries.

A Miami Moment Worth Savoring

Villa Casuarina pool at the Versace Mansion during Whispering Angel’s Miami anniversary event
The mosaic-lined pool at Villa Casuarina glows during Whispering Angel’s 20-year celebrationPhoto Credit: Patrick McMullan

Guests arrived at the historic Ocean Drive estate and were guided through a series of immersive rooms designed to celebrate the brand’s evolution. Display walls featuring Whispering Angel alongside Château d’Esclans estate wines created polished visual moments throughout the mansion, encouraging guests to linger, photograph, and reconnect.

Allyn and Susan Magrino
Abraham Galvan, Astrid Rondeau
Carson Light, Mia Diez
Guerdy Abraira, Shea Curtin, Pauldine France
Sacha Lichine and other guests
Mari Tsutskiridze, Halley Thadeus

Among those in attendance were Colin Cowie, Lee Schrager, Esther Choi, Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Bryanthediamond, Andrea Carmona, Kelly Hughes, Susan Magrino, Sarah Wetenhall, Lorenzo Borghese, Marc Murphy, and Ayesha Nurdjaja, reflecting the brand’s deep ties across culinary, media, and lifestyle circles.

The 20th Vintage Takes Center Stage

Whispering Angel rosé displayed in glowing cases at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach
Illuminated Whispering Angel bottles line the walls at Villa Casuarina for the 20th anniversary fêtePhoto Credit: Patrick McMullan

Throughout the evening, guests sipped the newly released 20th vintage of Whispering Angel, a milestone bottling that underscores the wine’s continued global momentum. Crafted in Provence at Château d’Esclans using Grenache, Cinsault, and Rolle grapes harvested at night for freshness, the rosé has long positioned itself at the intersection of accessibility and luxury.

Close-up of Whispering Angel 20th vintage rosé bottle at the Versace Mansion celebration
Whispering Angel 20th Vintage Limited Edition on display inside Villa CasuarinaPhoto Credit: World Red Eye / Rubin Correa

The celebration also introduced the special 20th anniversary label alongside commemorative artwork composed of 20 visual stories highlighting defining moments in the brand’s journey. The installation offered a reflective pause amid the evening’s social energy.

Crowd gathered at Whispering Angel’s 20th anniversary celebration in Miami Beach
Aarón Sánchez on Cooking With Purpose and Building a Culinary Legacy

A Hidden Speakeasy and a Late-Night Shift

As the night progressed, guests discovered a Rosaluna mezcal speakeasy discreetly tucked within the mansion, offering a more intimate counterpoint to the main celebration. The concealed lounge added a layer of discovery that kept the evening feeling fluid and multi-dimensional.

Music soon filled the courtyard, transforming the space into a lively dance floor framed by the mansion’s candlelit architecture. What began as a refined wine gathering gradually loosened into a full-scale Miami celebration, with guests dancing well into the evening.

Live performers at the Versace Mansion for Whispering Angel’s SOBEWFF 2026 kickoff
Guests gather as live dancers perform during Whispering Angel’s 20th anniversary celebration at Villa CasuarinaPhoto Credit: World Red Eye / Rubin Correa

Setting the Tone for SOBEWFF Weekend

Long associated with the social rhythm of South Florida, Whispering Angel used the anniversary moment to reaffirm Miami’s role in the brand’s cultural rise. The event served as the unofficial opening note for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival weekend, signaling a packed calendar of culinary and hospitality moments ahead.

Close-up of gourmet skewered appetizers at the Whispering Angel 20th anniversary event
Whispering Angel-inspired bites are served during the 20th anniversary celebration at Villa CasuarinaPhoto Credit: World Red Eye / Rubin Correa

The festivities will continue across Miami with curated activations, ultimately culminating in a tribute dinner honoring Sacha Lichine.

A Rosé That Changed the Conversation

Guests toast Whispering Angel rosé at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach
Marc Murphy, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Esther Choi, David Mechlowicz, and Jason Griffiths celebrate Whispering Angel’s 20th anniversary at Villa CasuarinaPhoto Credit: Patrick McMullan

Since its founding in 2006, Whispering Angel has helped drive what many industry observers call the global rosé renaissance. By positioning Provençal rosé within a luxury lifestyle framework while maintaining broad appeal, the brand reshaped how pink wine is perceived on restaurant lists, yacht decks, and event tables worldwide.

Two decades in, the Miami anniversary celebration made one point clear. Whispering Angel is not simply marking time. It continues to shape the social language of modern wine culture, one chilled glass at a time.
Crowd gathered at Whispering Angel’s 20th anniversary celebration in Miami Beach
Savor the Best of the Fest at Loews Miami Beach Hotel During South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2026

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Drinks
Food
Wine and food festival

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com