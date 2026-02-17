Savor the Best of the Fest at Loews Miami Beach Hotel During South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2026
MIAMI BEACH (Feb. 9, 2026) – The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF) returns February 19-22 for its 25th year, with the iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel once again serving as Host Hotel. The oceanfront resort proudly welcomes renowned culinary personalities, wine connoisseurs and foodies from around the world for four days of fun, flavor and 25th anniversary celebrations.
As part of this year’s festivities, masterful mixology meets culinary excellence at Loews Miami Beach Hotel’s newest dining concept Bistro Collins, with signature sips and bites inspired by SOBEWFF. Festival attendees, locals and visitors are invited to savor the best of the fest with cocktails that pay homage to Tribute Dinner honoree Michelle Bernstein. The annual gala event is held at Loews, as well as popular festival events across the beach.
The following flavors are available exclusively at Bistro Collins for SOBEWFF, February 19-22, 2026.
Signature #SOBEWFF Sips
Elevated classic Cuban cocktails in honor of Michelle Bernstein’s famed restaurant, Café La Trova, paired with unique bites for the ultimate sip and savor moment.
El Presidente – Mount Gay Black Barrel, Dolin Blanch de Chambery, Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenarie, Granadine
Bite: Tempura shrimp with mango, almond and mint
Hotel Nacional - Appleton Estate Signature, pineapple, apricot liqueur, lime
Bite: Duck empanada with lemon verbena, coriander and pineapple
Mojito Cristalino - Clarified classic mojito with Bacardi Superior
Bite: Smoked banana with lime and caviar
Signature #SOBEWFF Bites
Daily culinary specials inspired by popular festival events.
Thursday, Feb. 19 – Asian Night Market
Blue Fin Toro Zuke | Seared and marinated blue fin toro, leeks, kizami wasabi, kaiware, truffle, caviar
Friday, Feb. 20 - Tournament of Champions
Guy’s Lamb Chops | Olive tapenade, mint, pistachio dust, red sorrel
Saturday, Feb. 21 - Tribute Dinner
Celebrating Chef Michelle Bernstein and Cafe La Trova
Toston Lechon Slider | Smashed green plantains, Cuban mojo, pickled onions
Sunday, Feb. 22 - 25 Years of Legendary Bites & Iconic Sips
Featuring the 2019 Loews Miami Beach Tribute Dinner Dish
Red Wine Slow Braised Osso Bucco | Cheesy creamy polenta, summer root vegetable, gremolata
Festival Host Hotel since its inception 25 years ago, SOBEWFF 2026 events taking place at Loews Miami Beach include:
Asian Night Market, two sold out dinners hosted by Antonia Lofaso, Jeff Mauro and Loews Miami Beach Executive Chef Christopher Aguirre, as well as a dinner hosted by Arti Sequeria, Jet Tila and Executive Chef Aguirre. The hotel will also set the stage for Tribute Dinner honoring Michelle Bernstein and Sacha Lichine hosted by Master of Ceremonies Bobby Flay, The Final Pour Tribute Dinner After Party, Sunday Brunch and the Family BBQ featuring Apocalypse BBQ.
For additional information about SOBEWFF at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, visit https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach/sobewff. To book a stay, visit https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach/specials or call 877-876-7871.
