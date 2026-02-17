Sips, bites, and daily specials at Loews Miami Beach during South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2026
Savor the Best of the Fest at Loews Miami Beach Hotel During South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2026

Official Host Hotel Unveils Festival-Inspired Signature Sips & Bites
MIAMI BEACH (Feb. 9, 2026) – The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF) returns February 19-22 for its 25th year, with the iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel once again serving as Host Hotel. The oceanfront resort proudly welcomes renowned culinary personalities, wine connoisseurs and foodies from around the world for four days of fun, flavor and 25th anniversary celebrations.

As part of this year’s festivities, masterful mixology meets culinary excellence at Loews Miami Beach Hotel’s newest dining concept Bistro Collins, with signature sips and bites inspired by SOBEWFF. Festival attendees, locals and visitors are invited to savor the best of the fest with cocktails that pay homage to Tribute Dinner honoree Michelle Bernstein. The annual gala event is held at Loews, as well as popular festival events across the beach.

Bistro Collins Bar
Blue Fin Toro Zuke
Balcony views at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

The following flavors are available exclusively at Bistro Collins for SOBEWFF, February 19-22, 2026.

Signature #SOBEWFF Sips

Elevated classic Cuban cocktails in honor of Michelle Bernstein’s famed restaurant, Café La Trova, paired with unique bites for the ultimate sip and savor moment.

  • El Presidente – Mount Gay Black Barrel, Dolin Blanch de Chambery, Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenarie, Granadine
    Bite:  Tempura shrimp with mango, almond and mint

  • Hotel Nacional - Appleton Estate Signature, pineapple, apricot liqueur, lime
    Bite: Duck empanada with lemon verbena, coriander and pineapple

  • Mojito Cristalino - Clarified classic mojito with Bacardi Superior
    Bite: Smoked banana with lime and caviar

El Presidente cocktail
Signature #SOBEWFF Bites

Daily culinary specials inspired by popular festival events.

  • Thursday, Feb. 19 – Asian Night Market

Blue Fin Toro Zuke | Seared and marinated blue fin toro, leeks, kizami wasabi, kaiware, truffle, caviar

  • Friday, Feb. 20 - Tournament of Champions

Guy’s Lamb Chops | Olive tapenade, mint, pistachio dust, red sorrel

  • Saturday, Feb. 21 - Tribute Dinner

Celebrating Chef Michelle Bernstein and Cafe La Trova
Toston Lechon Slider | Smashed green plantains, Cuban mojo, pickled onions

  • Sunday, Feb. 22 - 25 Years of Legendary Bites & Iconic Sips

Featuring the 2019 Loews Miami Beach Tribute Dinner Dish
Red Wine Slow Braised Osso Bucco | Cheesy creamy polenta, summer root vegetable, gremolata

Red Wine Slow Braised Osso Bucco
Toston Lechon Slider
Guy’s Lamb Chops

Festival Host Hotel since its inception 25 years ago, SOBEWFF 2026 events taking place at Loews Miami Beach include:

Asian Night Market, two sold out dinners hosted by Antonia Lofaso, Jeff Mauro and Loews Miami Beach Executive Chef Christopher Aguirre, as well as a dinner hosted by Arti Sequeria, Jet Tila and Executive Chef Aguirre. The hotel will also set the stage for Tribute Dinner honoring Michelle Bernstein and Sacha Lichine hosted by Master of Ceremonies Bobby Flay, The Final Pour Tribute Dinner After Party, Sunday Brunch and the Family BBQ featuring Apocalypse BBQ.

For additional information about SOBEWFF at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, visit https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach/sobewff. To book a stay, visit https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach/specials or call 877-876-7871.

