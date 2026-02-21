22 Luxury Margaritas to Sip in Miami for National Margarita Day 2026

National Margarita Day arrives on February 22, and in Miami, the classic cocktail rarely stays classic for long. Across the city, top-tier restaurants and cocktail programs are refining the familiar formula with rare spirits, global ingredients, and polished presentation.
For those planning their weekend pours, the following destinations deliver margaritas that lean into craft, setting, and thoughtful detail. Each selection highlights a distinctive approach to one of the world’s most recognizable cocktails.
Inside a historic Brickell manor, Chateau ZZ’s brings Major Food Group polish to the margarita category. The beverage program pulls from a collection of more than 1,000 tequilas and mezcals, setting a serious tone before the first sip.
The John Wayne leans rich and layered with Don Julio 1942 and Grand Marnier Cuvee, while the Yuzu Serrano Margarita brightens the profile with citrus and controlled heat. For guests who appreciate depth and selection, this is one of the city’s most compelling stops.
Habibi Miami’s lush supper club setting informs its cocktail program, which draws from Mediterranean and North African influences. The Moroccan Margarita, priced at $22, combines Código Blanco, Patrón Reposado, Cointreau, and a harissa pineapple reduction. A toasted couscous salted rim adds texture and an aromatic finish that reflects the restaurant’s broader flavor direction.
Jacinta de Mexico approaches the holiday with a tasting format designed for exploration. The $24 Taste of Tulum flight is presented on a wooden base with Riedel tequila glasses, showcasing three distinct margarita expressions. Expect herbaceous citrus in The Classic, fruit driven notes in La Famosa, and a refreshing watermelon finish in Sandy’s. It is an experience built for guests who enjoy comparing profiles side by side.
Jaya at The Setai keeps the structure of a classic margarita intact while introducing subtle fruit depth. The Prickly Pear Margarita blends Jaja Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, prickly pear purée, agave syrup, and citrus syrup. Served over ice with a lime wheel and salt rim, the cocktail fits naturally into the restaurant’s refined Asian inspired setting.
Catch Miami Beach delivers a sharper, more complex profile with the Kali Margarita. Built on jalapeño infused Dobel Diamante, the cocktail layers orange passionfruit cordial, yuzu, Grand Marnier, and Campari. Served in a Riedel rocks glass, the drink moves between citrus brightness and subtle bitterness.
RosaNegra’s high energy Latin American atmosphere carries into its Smoked Margarita. The recipe combines mezcal, tequila, chili liqueur, pineapple and serrano chili syrup, and lime juice. The result is layered and slightly smoky, finished with a dehydrated lime wheel and mint sprig.
MILA’s rooftop setting continues to draw a style conscious crowd, and the Margarita Verde aligns with the venue’s polished approach. The cocktail blends Hornitos Plata, Cointreau, cilantro, peppers, passion fruit, and fresh lime juice. The herbaceous profile pairs easily with the restaurant’s MediterrAsian menu.
At Michelin starred Le Jardinier, the cocktail program mirrors the kitchen’s seasonal mindset. The Spice Margarita combines Tequila Blanco infused with red pepper, agave, lime, and passion fruit. The result feels composed and clean, matching the restaurant’s design forward dining room.
Kiki on the River pairs Mediterranean energy with waterfront views, and its National Margarita Day feature arrives with a bit of drama. Jefa’s Margarita 2.0, priced at $25, blends Cincoro Blanco and Reposado with Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, fresh blackberry, Japanese yuzu, and jasmine pearl tea. The tableside Thai basil flame adds a theatrical finish that fits the venue’s high energy evenings.
Inside the Michelin Key designated Betsy Hotel, the Passionfruit Margarita, priced at $23, is designed with late night energy in mind. The cocktail blends tropical sweetness with hot honey and a Tajín rim. Live music in the adjoining Piano Bar gives the experience an easy rhythm.
Delilah Miami’s glamorous dining room sets the tone for the Spicy Siena. Built with 818 blanco tequila, lime, agave, Fresno, and Tajín, the cocktail follows the modern spicy margarita template with a focused heat profile. It is a clean, direct option for guests who prefer their margarita with a little edge.
At ZZ’s Club Miami, the Spicy Matcha Margarita introduces an unexpected twist inside the Design District setting. The cocktail balances sweet and spicy elements while maintaining the polished feel that defines the private club experience. It is a quieter, more intimate way to mark the holiday.
Quinto’s Spicy Guavarita blends tequila and mezcal with jalapeño infusion and guava, creating a tropical base with a subtle smoky layer. Priced at $17, it is finished with pepper a la parrilla for a gentle char. The drink carries a distinctly Miami personality.
At Sexy Fish, presentation and precision go hand in hand. The Golden Riviera, priced at $23 and recognized as a Diageo World Class Top 10 finalist, offers a composed take on the spicy margarita. Don Julio Blanco anchors the drink, layered with peach, citrus, oregano, and chipotle. The balance leans aromatic with a gentle heat that builds gradually.
At The Strand, the Global Warming margarita introduces an herb driven twist. The $18 cocktail features coriander infused Cazadores Silver Tequila, Amaro Montenegro, lime, agave, and habanero ice. As the ice melts, the heat slowly evolves, giving the drink a dynamic finish.
Nikki Beach leans into its oceanfront identity with the Summer Margarita, priced at $21. The blend of tequila, tangerine, and lime keeps the profile bright and easy to sip. It is a natural fit for a long afternoon by the water.
Beauty & The Butcher brings a garden driven approach with the Rock the Bell Margarita. Espolòn Tequila and Ancho Reyes Liqueur meet charred bell pepper, herb cordial, and citrus. The result is layered with a subtle smoky note that sets it apart.
MIKA’s Riviera inspired dining room provides the backdrop for the Ginger & Lemon Margarita. Dobel Diamante Tequila is paired with agave nectar, fresh lemon, ginger, and honey. The cocktail stays clean and balanced, designed to complement the menu’s seafood forward dishes.
Las’ Lap is known for a strong cocktail program, and Smoke on the Water continues that reputation. Montelobos mezcal is combined with watermelon, lime, and ginger for a crisp finish with gentle smoke. It is a refreshing option with just enough depth to hold attention.
At Bakan, where more than 500 mezcals and tequilas line the shelves, two limited margaritas headline the holiday. The Mangopineapple Margarita blends mezcal or tequila with pineapple juice and mango purée, while the Strawberry Grape Margarita introduces mixed berry notes. Both arrive with a Tajín rim and a fruit forward profile.
THRōW Social takes a group friendly approach with the $65 Patrón Margarita Tree, designed to serve four. Guests can customize flavors including lime, spicy, mango, blueberry, and strawberry. The format leans festive and social, making it a natural pick for larger gatherings.
Across The Wharf FTL, PIER5, Regatta Grove, and JohnMartin’s, Breakwater Hospitality Group offers a wide spectrum of margarita styles. Expect traditional lime with Tajín alongside tropical guanabana and tamarind variations, plus spicy mango and smoky mezcal options. Each venue brings its own energy, giving guests flexibility in how they celebrate National Margarita Day.
Miami rarely treats the margarita as a simple pour, and this year’s National Margarita Day lineup proves it. Across rooftops, riverfront dining rooms, and design driven lounges, the city continues to refine the cocktail with intention and range. Consider this your starting list for February 22. The only real question left is which glass to raise first.
