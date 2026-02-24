Banana Daddy Opens in Midtown Miami With Elevated Soft Serve
Midtown Miami Gets a Playful New Dessert Destination
Miami’s dessert landscape is welcoming a new contender with a wink and a carefully calibrated sweet tooth. On February 27th, Banana Daddy officially opens its first brick and mortar location in Midtown Miami at 3415 NE 1st Ave, introducing a premium soft serve concept that pairs indulgent flavor with intentional design and a distinctly Miami personality.
Positioned as both a neighborhood hangout and a modern treat destination, the concept leans into what the founders call “Big Banana Energy,” delivering banana and coconut based soft serve made entirely from scratch. The focus is clear. Elevated ingredients, lighter texture, and a menu built to satisfy without the heaviness often associated with traditional ice cream.
The Midtown storefront also complements Banana Daddy’s fully electric ice cream truck, which first debuted during Miami Art Week and will continue circulating through neighborhoods across the city.
Built by Industry Veterans
Banana Daddy was founded by two Miami couples: Tom Favorule and Jordan Frey, alongside Chris and Emily Campbell. The culinary backbone comes from Favorule, a trained pastry chef whose résumé includes work with Major Food Group and KYU Restaurants.
His original goal was straightforward but ambitious. Develop a banana based soft serve that delivers on texture and flavor without relying on traditional dairy formulas. What began as experimentation at home evolved into a full concept once the founding team recognized the opportunity to build something more distinctive.
“We spent years perfecting these recipes because we refused to put anything out there that wasn’t exceptional. People may come in with preconceived notions about dairy-free dessert, but we only greenlight a recipe if it’s the absolute best version it can be. Quality is never negotiable.”
Tom Favorule, Trained Pastry Chef & Restaurant Industry Veteran
The result is a product designed to feel creamy and satisfying while maintaining a lighter finish.
Rotating Soft Serve and Signature Creations
Banana Daddy’s menu balances playful creativity with ingredient transparency. Rotating soft serve flavors include Big Banana, Coffee, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Vanilla Protein, alongside additional seasonal offerings.
Signature sundaes such as Gimme S’more, Berry Creamy, Daddy’s Classic, and Pucker Up anchor the more indulgent side of the menu. Guests can also explore handcrafted protein shakes, layered parfaits, specialty iced coffees, and fresh baked desserts prepared daily on site.
Standout baked goods include carrot cake, Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, blackout brownies, scones, and coconut cake. Beverage options extend to Banana Iced Coffee, Coconut Iced Coffee, and Coconut Iced Matcha.
The kitchen relies on high quality components including house made coconut milk and plant based butter. Many items are gluten free and dairy free, positioning the concept within the growing better for you dessert conversation while maintaining a clear focus on flavor.
Design That Leans Into the Brand Personality
The approximately 1,500 square foot flagship brings the brand’s visual identity into full view. Interiors are intentionally playful, anchored by neon signage, bold color moments, and photo ready corners designed for social sharing.
A blurred banana feature wall sets the tone upon entry, while indoor and outdoor seating encourages guests to linger. The space is designed to feel bright during the day and more animated in the evening, supporting both quick treat stops and longer hangouts.
“So much of Banana Daddy is about storytelling, and the visuals are our way of letting people feel that story before they even take a bite. From the storefront to the truck to the merch and packaging, every detail is intentionally designed — bold, warm, cheeky, and unmistakably Miami. We wanted to create a brand that not only looks good, but makes you feel something the moment you see it.”
Jordan Frey, Co-Founder & Creative Director of Banana Daddy
Guests will also find a curated selection of Banana Daddy merchandise, extending the brand’s personality beyond the menu.
Community First, With a Wink
“Opening our first storefront in Midtown feels like the moment this idea truly becomes a community. We built Banana Daddy to be a place where people can come together, indulge, laugh, and feel completely at home. Dessert should make you happy, not guilty, and we’re excited to bring Miami a space where joy, connection, and a little bit of cheekiness all live under one roof.”
Emily Campbell, Co-Founder of Banana Daddy
The shop is positioned as a casual gathering point for midday breaks, post dinner dessert runs, and weekend meetups.
What to Know Before You Go
Banana Daddy Midtown Miami is located at 3415 NE 1st Ave and is open Wednesday through Monday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, remaining closed on Tuesdays. Guests can also track the brand’s all electric Swirls ice cream truck via eatbananadaddy.com and the @eatbananadaddy Instagram account.
