Antonia Lofaso Returns to SOBEWFF 2026 With Championship Momentum and Signature Edge
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival has always thrived on big personalities and bigger culinary talent. This year, as the festival marked its 25th anniversary, Antonia Lofaso stepped into Miami with both. Fresh off her Season 6 win on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, the Los Angeles based chef arrived with the confidence of someone who has spent years proving exactly where she belongs.
We caught up with Lofaso during the weekend, where she spoke candidly about how meaningful it felt to return to SOBEWFF. For her, the festival is more than a packed schedule of appearances. It is a chance to reconnect with the community, spend time with fellow Food Network chefs, and simply enjoy the energy that defines the Miami event.
She also reflected on her recent Tournament of Champions victory, describing the competition as one of the toughest she has faced and sharing how proud the win made her feel. That hard earned momentum was evident throughout the weekend.
“The celebration was epic for the 25th anniversary of South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Greatest food… greatest chefs…. Best atmosphere!! I never want to leave!”
Chef Antonia Lofaso, Season 6 Winner of Food Network’s Tournament of Champions
A Career Built on Range and Staying Power
Long before the television accolades, Lofaso built her reputation where it matters most: in the kitchen. Today, she serves as Executive Chef and Owner of three Los Angeles restaurants that each reveal a different facet of her culinary perspective. Black Market Liquor Bar in Studio City leans into elevated comfort with attitude. Scopa Italian Roots in Venice reflects her deep appreciation for Italian tradition. DAMA in Downtown Los Angeles channels layered Latin influences through a more refined lens.
Her television career has unfolded just as deliberately. In addition to her recent Tournament of Champions Season 6 championship, Lofaso currently co-hosts Bobby Flay’s BBQ Brawl and continues to appear across a wide range of Food Network programming. Viewers regularly see her on Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition – Heroes vs. Villains, Beachside Brawl, Guy’s Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout, Beat Bobby Flay, and Chopped. Earlier runs on Top Chef and Restaurant Startup helped establish her national presence and competitive credibility.
Off screen, she has expanded her brand through entrepreneurship. Chefletics, her athletic inspired kitchen apparel line, focuses on improving fit and function for culinary professionals who spend long hours on their feet. Meanwhile, Antonia Lofaso Catering has grown into a high level operation capable of executing dining events for as many as 2,000 guests.
Tournament of Champions LIVE Brings the Heat to Miami Beach
One of Lofaso’s most high energy moments at SOBEWFF came during Coca-Cola presents Tournament of Champions LIVE, hosted by Guy Fieri directly on the sands of Miami Beach. The event transformed the shoreline into a full scale culinary arena, complete with live music, competitive tension, and a crowd eager to taste and vote.
Lofaso led one of five powerhouse teams in the showdown, joining fellow past champions Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan, Tiffani Faison, and Mei Lin. Each team of five chefs raced against the clock across 25 interactive tasting stations, presenting dishes directly to festival guests in a People’s Choice style format.
The atmosphere stayed electric throughout the night. Red Voodoo delivered live rock sets that kept the pace moving, and Rev Run of RUN DMC closed the evening with a special performance that pushed the energy even higher. For attendees, it was part competition, part concert, and fully aligned with SOBEWFF’s larger than life spirit.
A More Intimate Showcase at Preston’s
Lofaso’s festival schedule also included a collaborative dinner at Preston’s at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, where she joined Jeff Mauro and Christopher Aguirre for a multi-course evening designed to spotlight bold flavors and creative interplay.
The setting offered a different view of her culinary style. While the beach competition highlighted speed and strategy, the Preston’s dinner leaned into thoughtful pacing and layered technique. Lofaso’s approach to comfort driven cuisine with a refined edge anchored the menu, while Mauro brought his signature personality and Aguirre contributed polished, Miami influenced creativity. With expertly paired wines and an oceanfront backdrop, the dinner captured the celebratory tone that defines SOBEWFF at its best.
A Chef Still in Forward Motion
What stood out most during Lofaso’s SOBEWFF return was not just the packed schedule or the recent championship title. It was the sense of momentum that continues to build around her career. She moves comfortably between restaurants, television, large scale events, and entrepreneurial ventures, all while maintaining a clear culinary identity.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.