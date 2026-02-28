Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six Debuts in the U.S. at an Intimate Manhattan Tasting
On February 24, 2026, high above Midtown at 111 West 57th Street, a small group of invited guests gathered for what can only be described as a historic Irish whiskey tasting. The occasion marked the official U.S. launch of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six, the final release from the Old Midleton Distillery, which operated from 1825 to 1975 and helped define Irish single pot still whiskey.
Ahead of the formal tasting, guests were welcomed with Redbreast 15 Year Old Old Fashioneds and pours of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne, setting a polished yet relaxed tone. The setting felt deliberate — quiet conversation, measured anticipation, and the awareness that what awaited in the glass would not be poured many times again.
The Final Drops of Old Midleton
Launched in 2020, the Silent Distillery Collection has honored the legacy of Old Midleton with annual releases. Chapter Six represents the last whiskey ever to be released from that silent still house — distilled by Master Distiller Emeritus Max Crockett in the world’s largest pot still and matured for half a century under the stewardship of Barry Crockett, Brian Nation, and current Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman.
Bottled at 53% ABV and priced at $60,000 USD, Chapter Six was originally unveiled to commemorate Midleton’s 200th anniversary. It is, quite literally, the end of an era.
Describing the whiskey, O’Gorman reflected:
“Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six is a whiskey whose excellence is shaped by so many extraordinary factors. From the characteristics of the now incredibly rare single pot still distillate style created back in Old Midleton, to the 50-year maturation process under the care of my predecessors and I, to a one-of-a-kind final marrying, this whiskey has been looked after like no other.”
Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman
He continued, “Max, Barry, Brian, Ger and I, alongside the Midleton Distillery family past and present, have been a team over many decades, protecting and nurturing this liquid to achieve its peak. While there is a sense of sadness as the Old Midleton Distillery and the Silent Distillery Collection reach a close, I know they would all agree that it has been an extraordinary privilege to be part of the creation process. As for this exceptional whiskey, I feel an immense pride and excitement in unveiling these last, precious drops. There is a balance of aged oak influence with fresh fruit notes that can be challenging to achieve in ultra-aged whiskeys, which I hope those lucky enough to enjoy it will find a remarkable surprise. I truly believe that we have encapsulated the essence of Old Midleton in this ultimate expression.”
A Tasting Through Time
Before reaching Chapter Six, guests moved through a curated progression:
Midleton Very Rare 2023
Midleton Dair Ghaelach
Midleton Barry Crockett Legacy
Two rare cask samples Kevin brought, including Midleton Very Rare 2026
Each pour provided context — a study in oak influence, pot still spice, and evolving fruit character — building toward the final glass.
On the nose, Chapter Six opened with dark fruits and forest honey layered over dried tobacco and antique oak. Burnt orange peel and ginger brightened the aromatics, while subtle cocoa and truffle lingered beneath. The palate revealed peaches, nectarines, treacle, and whiskey-soaked raisins, carried by integrated oak tannins and pot still spice. The finish extended gracefully, oscillating between crisp sweetness and earthy depth — a whiskey defined by balance rather than dominance.
Craft Beyond the Liquid
The whiskey’s presentation reflects equal artistry. Each decanter is mouth-blown by the House of Waterford, hand-finished and etched. The wooden cabinet, designed by master craftsman John Galvin, incorporates six rare woods used throughout the Silent Distillery series, including blue bird’s eye maple, and is finished with 18ct gold-plated trim and reclaimed oak from historic Irish whiskey vats.
Master Cooper Ger Buckley, whose family legacy spans five generations at Midleton, described his role in crafting the final marrying cask.
“As a fifth-generation cooper at Midleton Distillery, it has been a great honor to provide a special contribution to the creation of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six. Crafting a bespoke, one-of-a-kind cask for its final maturation, using wood from the Silent Distillery Collection’s original casks embodies the heritage and craftsmanship that have been passed down through my family’s legacy at the distillery. Working on the cask that would hold this once-in-a-lifetime whiskey, I found myself wondering if my coopering predecessors ever felt such pressure to preserve every last drop!”
Master Cooper Ger Buckley
A Rare Closing Chapter
Passed canapés — hamachi with sea urchin and lemon, autumn squash soup with pickled apples, Benton’s country ham biscuits, pigs in a blanket, and beef sliders with Vermont cheddar — anchored the experience without distracting from the glass.
As the final drops were tasted, the atmosphere shifted from anticipation to reflection. Chapter Six is not merely a luxury Irish whiskey release; it is the conclusion of a 50-year custodianship and a tangible link to Old Midleton’s silent stills.
For collectors and connoisseurs, it represents rarity. For Irish whiskey history, it marks a definitive closing note.
