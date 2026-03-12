Kith Treats and New Balance Launch Limited Edition Ice Cream Specials for International Baseball Tournament in Miami
Miami’s sports calendar is no stranger to spectacle, but this March, baseball arrives with a sweeter twist. Kith Treats has partnered with New Balance to commemorate the sixth iteration of the world’s premier international baseball tournament, unveiling a pair of limited edition ice cream creations designed for fans gathering in the city. The collaboration blends sport, street culture, and indulgent dessert with a weekend activation in the Miami Design District.
The partnership centers on a playful yet carefully curated menu inspired by the rituals of baseball fandom. Kith Treats worked alongside New Balance Baseball athlete Cal Raleigh to craft a signature dessert that reflects his personal tastes, offering fans an unexpected way to celebrate the tournament.
Cal Raleigh’s “The Big Dumper” Ice Cream Debut
The highlight of the collaboration is The Big Dumper by Cal Raleigh, a limited edition swirl created by the athlete himself. The dessert layers Golden Grahams, Biscoff cookies, and shortbread cookies into Kith Treats’ signature vanilla ice cream, creating a rich texture that balances crunch and creaminess. Caramel drizzle adds sweetness, while a Biscoff cookie and vanilla sponge cake garnish complete the presentation.
The creation reflects Raleigh’s favorite indulgences, translating familiar comfort flavors into a dessert designed specifically for the collaboration. The playful name, already recognizable to baseball fans, gives the swirl an unmistakable personality that aligns with the spirit of the tournament.
A Second Flavor Inspired by Japanese Ballpark Snacks
Alongside Raleigh’s creation, Kith Treats introduces The Anda, another limited edition flavor designed for the collaboration. Named after the Japanese word for a safe hit, the dessert nods to concession stand favorites commonly enjoyed at baseball stadiums in Japan.
The swirl begins with Kith Treats’ classic vanilla ice cream infused with chocolate covered pretzels, Rice Krispies, and crushed Oreos. Chocolate drizzle tops the dessert, while a chocolate covered pretzel and chocolate sponge cake garnish reinforce the nostalgic stadium theme. The combination delivers a sweet and salty balance that mirrors the snack culture surrounding the sport.
Jungle Plaza Becomes a Baseball Hub
The desserts arrive as part of a larger New Balance activation taking over Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District on March 14 and 15. The two day installation transforms the plaza into a baseball themed compound designed to celebrate the international tournament.
Guests can explore batting cages and a mini baseball field while interacting with a “Clubhouse” installation that highlights the latest New Balance baseball cleats. Positioned between the field and the batting cages, the Kith Treats stand will operate like a concession counter, serving the two special edition ice cream swirls created for the collaboration.
Limited Time Availability Across Miami
After the Design District activation concludes, both desserts will remain available for a short time at local Kith Treats locations. Fans can find The Big Dumper and The Anda at Kith Treats Miami Design District and Kith Treats Miami Beach from March 16 through March 22.