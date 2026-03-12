St. Patrick’s Day in New York City: 8 Festive Events, Irish Cocktails, and Holiday Specials to Know

St. Patrick’s Day in New York carries a sense of ceremony that few cities can replicate. The parade marches up Fifth Avenue, pubs fill before noon, and the city leans into Irish tradition with a mix of reverence and celebration.
Restaurants, cocktail lounges, and neighborhood institutions across Manhattan and Brooklyn are marking the occasion with creative menus, limited-time drinks, live entertainment, and playful culinary tributes. Some experiences lean toward theatrical presentation while others center on classic Irish comfort dishes and whiskey-forward cocktails.
Inside Midtown Manhattan’s Lotte New York Palace, St. Patrick’s Day arrives with one of the city’s most indulgent seasonal sips. The hotel’s celebrated Guinness Float returns to the Gold Room for a limited time.
The drink layers Guinness stout with three scoops of housemade Baileys Irish Cream ice cream, accompanied by a sidecar pour of Jameson Irish Whiskey. Guests can enjoy the whiskey alongside the float or pour it directly into the glass for an extra kick. The offering will remain available through March 22.
Shinji’s offers one of the most imaginative cocktails for the holiday with The S&P 500, a drink that nods to both Irish whiskey and New York culinary culture.
The cocktail blends Aberfeldy 12 Year Scotch, Dusse V.S.O.P. Cognac, and Teeling Blackpitts Single Malt Irish Whiskey with unexpected elements including pastrami spice, rye sourdough starter, and caramelized white chocolate milk. The result is a silk-textured drink that brings a touch of humor and culinary creativity to the holiday.
Located above West 48th Street in the Theater District, Rosevale Cocktail Room approaches St. Patrick’s Day with a polished cocktail program.
The bar will offer several Irish-inspired drinks including The Westie Fashioned, Blue Ruin, and its signature Rosevale Irish Coffee for Two. Guests can also explore the lounge’s extensive vermouth collection, which includes more than 150 labels, while enjoying live jazz performances that run Thursday through Sunday.
Williamsburg’s Fandi Mata brings an immersive atmosphere to St. Patrick’s Day with a series of interactive performances and culinary specials.
The evening includes a strolling drink skirt experience where guests receive a themed cocktail, three performances of Irish dancing, and a lollipop aerial act. Chef Chris Cortes will also present special dishes such as herb and pistachio crusted lamb skewers with whipped feta yogurt, green falafel with herb tahini, and a matcha affogato with pistachio gelato and toasted kataifi.
At Milady’s, St. Patrick’s Day arrives in the form of a bright green martini called The Big Apple Martini.
The cocktail blends Bombay Sapphire gin, Skyy vodka, apple brandy, and Granny Smith apple for a crisp, orchard-inspired flavor profile. The drink revives the energy of the classic 1990s Appletini while giving it a modern New York spin.
Bushwick favorite Lucky Charlie will serve a menu of refined Irish classics for the holiday.
The lineup includes coal oven soda bread with stracciatella and chestnut honey, confit lamb shepherd’s pie, corned beef timpano, and a Guinness chocolate torte paired with whiskey gelato. Known for late-night dining that runs until 4 AM, the restaurant offers a welcoming setting for those continuing the celebration well into the evening.
At Motel No Tell in the East Village, Dublin-born chef Scott Connolly is introducing a dish rarely found in the United States: the Irish Spice Bag.
A staple of late-night takeout across Ireland and the United Kingdom, the dish combines fried chicken, chips, sautéed peppers, onions, and a peppercorn spice blend typically served with curry gravy. The bar will also serve Guinness Old Fashioneds, Irish Chicken Curry, and fresh cream Irish Coffee for the holiday.
Several New York bars will feature special St. Patrick’s Day offerings built around Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, a historic brand founded in 1829 and known for its triple-blend style combining grain, malt, and pot still whiskey.
Participating locations include 11th Street Bar, At the Wallace, Delta Charlie, Harlem Public, Langans, Lucky Jack’s, McCarthy’s, Ryan’s Daughter, Slainte, The Belfry, The Blasket, The Craic, Turtle Bay Tavern, Wildflower, and Wogies. Select venues will offer boilermaker-style “D.E.W. & a Brew” specials alongside drinks such as Nitro Irish Cold Brew cocktails and seasonal whiskey-based serves.
Few places celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the same sense of scale as New York City. The parade may be the centerpiece, but the spirit of the holiday lives equally in cocktail lounges, neighborhood bars, and late-night dining rooms across the boroughs.
