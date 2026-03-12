Food and Drink

St. Patrick’s Day in New York City: 8 Festive Events, Irish Cocktails, and Holiday Specials to Know

A Curated Guide to St. Patrick’s Day 2026 in NYC, Featuring Irish Whiskey Cocktails, Midtown Celebrations, Late-Night Dining, and Festive Desserts Across Manhattan and Brooklyn
A Tullamore D.E.W. St. Patrick's Day
A Tullamore D.E.W. St. Patrick's DayPhoto Courtesy of Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in New York City

St. Patrick’s Day in New York carries a sense of ceremony that few cities can replicate. The parade marches up Fifth Avenue, pubs fill before noon, and the city leans into Irish tradition with a mix of reverence and celebration.

Restaurants, cocktail lounges, and neighborhood institutions across Manhattan and Brooklyn are marking the occasion with creative menus, limited-time drinks, live entertainment, and playful culinary tributes. Some experiences lean toward theatrical presentation while others center on classic Irish comfort dishes and whiskey-forward cocktails.

1. Lotte New York Palace

Guinness Irish Whiskey Float - Lotte New York Palace
Guinness Irish Whiskey Float - Lotte New York PalacePhoto Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

The Return of the Famous Guinness Float

Inside Midtown Manhattan’s Lotte New York Palace, St. Patrick’s Day arrives with one of the city’s most indulgent seasonal sips. The hotel’s celebrated Guinness Float returns to the Gold Room for a limited time.

The drink layers Guinness stout with three scoops of housemade Baileys Irish Cream ice cream, accompanied by a sidecar pour of Jameson Irish Whiskey. Guests can enjoy the whiskey alongside the float or pour it directly into the glass for an extra kick. The offering will remain available through March 22.

2. Shinji’s

Shinji’s S&P 500 cocktail
Shinji’s S&P 500 cocktailPhoto Courtesy of Shinji’s

A Clever Cocktail with a New York Twist

Shinji’s offers one of the most imaginative cocktails for the holiday with The S&P 500, a drink that nods to both Irish whiskey and New York culinary culture.

The cocktail blends Aberfeldy 12 Year Scotch, Dusse V.S.O.P. Cognac, and Teeling Blackpitts Single Malt Irish Whiskey with unexpected elements including pastrami spice, rye sourdough starter, and caramelized white chocolate milk. The result is a silk-textured drink that brings a touch of humor and culinary creativity to the holiday.

3. Rosevale Cocktail Room

Rosevale Irish Coffee
Rosevale Irish Coffee Photo Courtesy of Carver Road Hospitality

Irish-Inspired Drinks in the Theater District

Located above West 48th Street in the Theater District, Rosevale Cocktail Room approaches St. Patrick’s Day with a polished cocktail program.

The bar will offer several Irish-inspired drinks including The Westie Fashioned, Blue Ruin, and its signature Rosevale Irish Coffee for Two. Guests can also explore the lounge’s extensive vermouth collection, which includes more than 150 labels, while enjoying live jazz performances that run Thursday through Sunday.

A Tullamore D.E.W. St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick’s Day in Miami: 9 Festive Events, Cocktails, and Celebrations to Raise a Glass

4. Fandi Mata

Fandi Mata interior atmosphere
Fandi Mata interior atmospherePhoto Courtesy of Fandi Mata

Irish Dancing Meets Mediterranean Hospitality

Williamsburg’s Fandi Mata brings an immersive atmosphere to St. Patrick’s Day with a series of interactive performances and culinary specials.

The evening includes a strolling drink skirt experience where guests receive a themed cocktail, three performances of Irish dancing, and a lollipop aerial act. Chef Chris Cortes will also present special dishes such as herb and pistachio crusted lamb skewers with whipped feta yogurt, green falafel with herb tahini, and a matcha affogato with pistachio gelato and toasted kataifi.

5. Milady’s

Milady’s Appletini
Milady’s AppletiniPhoto Courtesy of Milady’s

A Modern Take on the Appletini

At Milady’s, St. Patrick’s Day arrives in the form of a bright green martini called The Big Apple Martini.

The cocktail blends Bombay Sapphire gin, Skyy vodka, apple brandy, and Granny Smith apple for a crisp, orchard-inspired flavor profile. The drink revives the energy of the classic 1990s Appletini while giving it a modern New York spin.

6. Lucky Charlie

Lunch at Lucky Charlie
Lunch at Lucky CharliePhoto Courtesy of Lucky Charlie

Late-Night Irish Comfort Food in Bushwick

Bushwick favorite Lucky Charlie will serve a menu of refined Irish classics for the holiday.

The lineup includes coal oven soda bread with stracciatella and chestnut honey, confit lamb shepherd’s pie, corned beef timpano, and a Guinness chocolate torte paired with whiskey gelato. Known for late-night dining that runs until 4 AM, the restaurant offers a welcoming setting for those continuing the celebration well into the evening.

7. Motel No Tell

Diners enjoy Irish cocktails at Motel No Tell, home of NYC’s new Irish spice bag
Scott Connolly introduces the Irish spice bag and festive cocktails at Motel No Tell in NYCPhoto Courtesy of Motel No Tell

Irish Spice Bags Make Their NYC Debut

At Motel No Tell in the East Village, Dublin-born chef Scott Connolly is introducing a dish rarely found in the United States: the Irish Spice Bag.

A staple of late-night takeout across Ireland and the United Kingdom, the dish combines fried chicken, chips, sautéed peppers, onions, and a peppercorn spice blend typically served with curry gravy. The bar will also serve Guinness Old Fashioneds, Irish Chicken Curry, and fresh cream Irish Coffee for the holiday.

8. Tullamore D.E.W. Whiskey Stops Across the City

A Tullamore D.E.W. St. Patrick's Day
A Tullamore D.E.W. St. Patrick's DayPhoto Courtesy of Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

A Neighborhood Irish Whiskey Crawl

Several New York bars will feature special St. Patrick’s Day offerings built around Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, a historic brand founded in 1829 and known for its triple-blend style combining grain, malt, and pot still whiskey.

Participating locations include 11th Street Bar, At the Wallace, Delta Charlie, Harlem Public, Langans, Lucky Jack’s, McCarthy’s, Ryan’s Daughter, Slainte, The Belfry, The Blasket, The Craic, Turtle Bay Tavern, Wildflower, and Wogies. Select venues will offer boilermaker-style “D.E.W. & a Brew” specials alongside drinks such as Nitro Irish Cold Brew cocktails and seasonal whiskey-based serves.

Raising a Glass in the City That Does It Best

Few places celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the same sense of scale as New York City. The parade may be the centerpiece, but the spirit of the holiday lives equally in cocktail lounges, neighborhood bars, and late-night dining rooms across the boroughs.

Each stop offers its own interpretation of Irish hospitality. A creamy Guinness float in Midtown, a whiskey cocktail in the Theater District, or a late-night plate of shepherd’s pie in Brooklyn. However the day unfolds, there is always a reason to raise a glass and join the celebration. Sláinte.
A Tullamore D.E.W. St. Patrick's Day
Where to Watch the Sunset in New York as Daylight Saving Time Returns

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Drinks
Food
New York
Holidays

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com