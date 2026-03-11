St. Patrick’s Day in Miami: 8 Festive Events, Cocktails, and Celebrations to Raise a Glass

St. Patrick’s Day may trace its roots to Ireland, but Miami has developed its own way of marking the occasion. A rooftop cocktail overlooking the skyline, a block party in Wynwood, a craft stout poured in a tropical garden. The holiday takes on a distinctly South Florida personality.
Throughout March, restaurants, cocktail bars, and cultural venues across the city will bring Irish spirit into the mix through curated menus, live music, waterfront gatherings, and limited-edition treats. Some celebrations lean into tradition, others add a local twist, but each offers a memorable reason to raise a glass.
Perched on the 22nd floor above Brickell, Rosa Sky approaches St. Patrick’s Day with its signature rooftop perspective. On March 17, guests can order festive pours that complement the panoramic skyline views.
The menu includes $16 Irish Mules, $10 Green Tea Shots, and $6 green draft beers. Specialty cocktails and shareable bites round out the evening while DJs keep the energy lively above the city lights.
For longtime Miami locals, Clarke’s Irish Bar remains part of the city’s nightlife lore. On March 17, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. will bring that spirit back for one evening only.
Beginning at 4 PM, the legendary team behind Clarke’s joins Sweet Liberty for a St. Patrick’s Day takeover featuring Irish-inspired dishes and classic pub hospitality. Guests are encouraged to wear green and celebrate the holiday with a nod to Miami’s past.
JohnMartin’s has long been a cornerstone of Miami’s Irish community, and its annual festivities continue to draw large crowds each year. On March 14, the pub hosts its 33rd Annual St. Patrick’s Street Festival, beginning at 2 PM and running through midnight.
The celebration includes live bands, entertainment, Irish fare, and performances by Wide Awake, a U2 tribute band. The party continues on March 17 with a packed house inside the Miracle Mile pub, where expertly poured pints and festive bites keep the holiday tradition alive.
Midtown cocktail bar The Sylvester is marking St. Patrick’s Day with a four-drink menu created in collaboration with Teeling Whiskey.
Available only on March 17, the menu includes inventive serves such as the Irish Maid with Teeling Small Batch, St-Germain, cucumber, and lemon, alongside Caife Pointe, which pairs Teeling whiskey with cold brew and salted cardamom cream. The lineup also includes a Piña Colada Pickleback and a Teeling Green Tea Shot.
Coconut Grove’s Regatta Grove offers a waterfront celebration that blends Irish tradition with tropical atmosphere. The March 14 event features festive décor, curated bites, live music, and drink specials overlooking the bay.
Guests purchasing an Irish whiskey shot receive a complimentary Michelob Light, Michelob Ultra, or Stella while supplies last. Those who RSVP early can also receive a free shot glass.
St. Patrick’s Day desserts arrive with a spirited twist at Cry Baby Creamery, which introduces two limited-edition ice cream flavors from March 12 through March 17.
The Guinness Crunch features Guinness ice cream with Jameson caramel, fudge brownie pieces, and malted pretzel crunch. Another option, Irish Coffee, blends coffee ice cream with Jameson Irish whiskey and toffee bits. Both flavors are available by cup, cone, or pint.
The celebration stretches across several days at PIER 5, which hosts St. Patrick’s Day programming from March 14 through March 17.
Set along the water in Bayside, the event combines festive décor, live music, cocktails, and a lively crowd gathering beneath the downtown skyline. The setting offers a scenic backdrop for an extended weekend of holiday celebrations.
Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar brings music into the mix with multi-day celebrations across its Brickell and Wynwood locations. Beginning March 14 and continuing through March 17 in Brickell, guests can order themed cocktails and take the microphone for a round of karaoke favorites.
RSVP guests receive a complimentary drink to start the night, making it easy to gather friends and lean into the holiday spirit.
St. Patrick’s Day in Miami rarely follows a single script. A rooftop toast in Brickell, a beer garden gathering in Wynwood, a waterfront party beneath the skyline. Each venue adds its own personality to the holiday. The common thread is simple. Friends gather, music plays, glasses clink, and the city finds its own way to say sláinte.
