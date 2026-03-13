A Rare Greek Wine Dinner Arrives in Midtown: Estiatorio Milos Hosts “Uncharted Terroirs” Tasting in New York
For diners who appreciate refined seafood, thoughtful wine pairings, and the cultural traditions behind a great meal, a notable evening is arriving in Midtown Manhattan this March. On Friday, March 27, estiatorio Milos will host a special wine dinner titled “Uncharted Terroirs: The Micro-Lots of Greece & Cyprus.” The event invites guests to explore a curated selection of rare wines from across Greece and Cyprus paired with a five course tasting menu.
Taking place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Milos Midtown, located at 125 West 55th Street, the guided experience will highlight small production wines rarely encountered outside their regions of origin. The evening marks the beginning of a broader series of wine focused events for the globally recognized Greek restaurant.
Reservations are available through the restaurant for those looking to secure a seat at the table.
A Restaurant Built on Greek Culinary Heritage
Founded in 1979 by Greek born restaurateur Costas Spiliadis, estiatorio Milos has built a reputation as one of the most respected Greek dining institutions in the world. The restaurant’s philosophy centers on ingredient integrity, precise preparation, and the Greek concept of philoxenia, a word that expresses warm hospitality and generosity toward guests.
Spiliadis has often been credited with shifting international perceptions of Greek cuisine. His approach highlights the simplicity and purity of exceptional ingredients, particularly seafood sourced with meticulous care. Over more than four decades, the restaurant has expanded from its original Montreal location into a global presence with restaurants in New York, Miami, London, Athens, Dubai, Los Cabos, Las Vegas, Singapore, Toronto, and West Palm Beach.
The brand has also expanded into hospitality ventures such as Xenodocheio Milos, a gastronomy focused luxury hotel in Athens, as well as Milos at Sea, a private yacht experience that brings the restaurant’s culinary philosophy to the Greek islands.
Exploring the Hidden Cellars of Greece and Cyprus
While Milos is widely known for its seafood driven cuisine, the upcoming dinner turns attention to a different element of Greek culinary culture. Wine.
Greece has played a significant role in the development of wine culture for thousands of years, with historical roots tied to the mythology of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine. Yet many of the country’s regional wines remain unfamiliar to international audiences. The mountainous terrain, island climates, and ancient grape varieties have produced distinctive wines that rarely leave their place of origin.
“Uncharted Terroirs” focuses on these lesser known expressions. Each selection featured during the evening comes from micro-lots or extremely limited production runs, offering guests a chance to taste bottles that are rarely poured in the United States.
A Five Course Journey Through Greek Wine and Cuisine
The evening’s menu unfolds across five courses designed to showcase both the wines and the restaurant’s signature seafood driven cuisine.
Course One: The High Tension Starter
The dinner begins with Sideritis from Parparoussis in Achaia, a zippy white wine known for floral notes, mineral character, and pronounced acidity. Often referred to as the “iron grape,” Sideritis provides brightness and energy that pairs naturally with seafood.
The wine accompanies Lavraki Ceviche and Tsipoura Sashimi, highlighting the delicate textures of Mediterranean fish.
Course Two: The Textural Mid Course
Next comes Robola “Orina Armakia” Classic from Petrakopoulos in Kephalonia, a wine that captures what producers describe as the essence of Vino di Sasso, or “Wine of the Stone.” The profile emphasizes salinity, tension, and structure, reflecting the island’s rocky terrain.
The dish alongside it features Grilled Octopus with Fava, Holland Peppers, and Mushrooms, balancing the wine’s mineral edge with rich Mediterranean flavors.
Course Three: The Volcanic Centerpiece
The centerpiece of the dinner introduces one of the rarest wines of the night. Platani/Athiri “Platani” from Venetsanos in Santorini is described as a “unicorn” bottle due to its scarcity.
The wine delivers more weight and structure than the previous selections, with smoky volcanic notes characteristic of Santorini’s soil. It is served alongside Salt Baked Lavraki with Horta, a preparation that highlights the fish’s natural flavor while complementing the wine’s depth.
Course Four: The Bold Red Transition
For the fourth course, the evening shifts into red wine territory with Maratheftiko “The Rebel” from Vouni Panayia in Paphos, Cyprus, produced in a limited run of just 820 bottles. Maratheftiko offers dark fruit flavors layered with herbal spice and floral notes.
The wine is paired with Lamb Chops served with Greek Fries, creating a heartier moment within the progression of the meal.
Course Five: The Sweet Finale
The final pairing introduces Muscat Limnos La Terra Grand Cru from Savvoglou Tsivolas in Limnos, a dessert wine made from sun dried grapes that produce honeyed, apricot driven flavors balanced by natural acidity.
It accompanies a traditional finish of Greek cheeses drizzled with thyme honey, offering a gentle close to the evening.
A New Chapter for Milos and Its Wine Program
With this event, estiatorio Milos signals a growing emphasis on wine education and discovery within its dining program. The restaurant has long celebrated the agricultural traditions of Greece through seafood and produce. Now, the focus expands to include the lesser known wines that have quietly shaped the region’s culinary identity for centuries.
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