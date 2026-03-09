Selini Brings a Taste of the Greek Isles to Delray Beach
Delray Beach’s dining scene has welcomed an elegant new escape—no passport required. Selini, the coastal Mediterranean concept from hospitality veteran Charlie Tsakrios, opened in late 2025 with a singular vision: to transport guests to the Greek Islands through cuisine, design, and atmosphere.
Located in the heart of Delray Beach, Selini is a 120-seat sanctuary that feels worlds away from South Florida’s palm-lined avenues. The restaurant’s interiors evoke a breezy island getaway, with textured stone walls, soft arches, terra cotta vessels, and flourishing olive trees intertwined with bougainvillea. The aesthetic is understated yet transportive—sun-drenched and romantic, reminiscent of a seaside taverna perched above the Aegean.
For Tsakrios, Selini is the culmination of decades spent shaping some of hospitality’s most recognizable brands. Having led openings for celebrated institutions including Avra, Milos, Starwood Hotels, and Tao Group, his expertise is both global and deeply personal. At Selini, however, the approach is refreshingly simple. Drawing inspiration from family recipes and heritage techniques, Tsakrios focuses on high-quality imported ingredients and clean coastal flavors—letting each element speak for itself.
The kitchen is helmed by Chef Michael Hernandez, whose pedigree includes training under Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud and other Michelin-recognized masters. Hernandez brings refinement without pretension, balancing authenticity with modern creativity. The result is a menu that honors Greek tradition while introducing thoughtful twists.
A standout feature is Selini’s playful Mini Gyros section—an inventive take on the beloved street-food staple, perfect for sharing. Guests will also find expertly grilled whole fish, vibrant seasonal salads, tender charred octopus, and familiar Mediterranean classics reimagined with subtle innovation. Every dish feels light, fresh, and intentional—aligned with the restaurant’s ethos of offering meals “you can feel good about.” All dishes are made fresh daily and use high quality imported ingredients.
The beverage program continues the journey across the Mediterranean. A curated selection of Greek wines complements the menu beautifully, while the cocktail list remains refreshingly focused and unfussy. Crafted by one of Tsakrios’s close friends—a seasoned veteran of the World’s 50 Best Bars circuit—the drinks embody the same philosophy as the cuisine: simple, balanced, and impeccably executed.
Beyond its aesthetic and culinary appeal, Selini represents a larger ambition. Tsakrios envisions expanding the brand across the United States, positioning it as a go-to destination for elevated yet approachable Mediterranean dining. If its early reception in Delray Beach is any indication, Selini is poised to become both a local favorite and a national name.
In a city already known for its vibrant culinary culture, Selini offers something distinct: an experience that feels effortless yet elevated, transporting diners to a coastal Greek escape where hospitality is heartfelt and every detail matters.
For Delray Beach, the moon has risen—and its name is Selini.
