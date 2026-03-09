Selini Brings a Taste of the Greek Isles to Delray Beach

For Tsakrios, Selini is the culmination of decades spent shaping some of hospitality’s most recognizable brands. Having led openings for celebrated institutions including Avra, Milos, Starwood Hotels, and Tao Group, his expertise is both global and deeply personal. At Selini, however, the approach is refreshingly simple. Drawing inspiration from family recipes and heritage techniques, Tsakrios focuses on high-quality imported ingredients and clean coastal flavors—letting each element speak for itself.